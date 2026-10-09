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Patel says FBI has arrested another person tied to ShinyHunters hackers - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Patel says FBI has arrested another person tied to ShinyHunters hackers

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 9, 2026

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FBI Makes Another Arrest Linked to ShinyHunters Hackers and FBI Data Breach

Latest Developments in the ShinyHunters Investigation

New Arrest Announced by FBI Director

WASHINGTON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - FBI Director Kash Patel said on Friday the bureau has arrested another person tied to the ShinyHunters hacking group.

Details of the Arrest

In a post on X, Patel said, "Our agents in the field have arrested another suspected co-conspirator of the ShinyHunters group," whom he said was believed to be responsible for the recent break-in at the FBI jobs site that has exposed a wide swathe of sensitive employee data.

Lack of Further Information

Patel's statement did not provide details and the FBI did not immediately respond to a request for additional comment.

Previous Arrests Connected to the Breach

It is the third publicly announced arrest since news of the breach broke in late September. Dutch authorities earlier announced the arrest of a man identified to Reuters as Pepijn van der Stap, who had previously served a sentence for data theft. Reuters has also reported the arrest of Saif al-Din Khader, a teenager in Jordan who was alleged to be a key ShinyHunters member.

FBI’s Ongoing Efforts

Patel said, "We will continue to work closely with our partners to disrupt what’s left of the ShinyHunters group and their associates, no matter where they operate."

Reporting and Editorial Information

(Reporting by Raphael Satter; Editing by Mark Porter and Rod Nickel)

Key Takeaways

  • A new arrest announced by FBI Director Kash Patel underscores ongoing efforts to dismantle ShinyHunters following a major breach of the FBI jobs site. (itpro.com)
  • This is the third arrest: earlier apprehensions included Dutch national Pepijn van der Stap and Jordanian teenager Saif al‑Din Khader. (internazionale.it)
  • The breach exposed potentially sensitive personal data of FBI agents and job applicants, and the FBI continues to investigate in coordination with international partners. (theguardian.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the ShinyHunters hackers?
ShinyHunters are a hacking group responsible for several high-profile data breaches, including a recent break-in at the FBI jobs site.
Who was recently arrested in connection with the ShinyHunters group?
The FBI arrested another suspected co-conspirator; previous arrests include Pepijn van der Stap in the Netherlands and Saif al-Din Khader in Jordan.
What did the recent ShinyHunters breach affect?
The breach exposed sensitive employee data from the FBI jobs site.
What actions has the FBI taken against ShinyHunters?
The FBI has made three publicly announced arrests and continues to collaborate with international partners to disrupt the group.

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