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TotalEnergies signs five-year LNG supply deal with ADNOC Gas - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

TotalEnergies signs five-year LNG supply deal with ADNOC Gas

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 3, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 3, 2026

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Finance Energy Markets

TotalEnergies Inks Five-Year LNG Supply Agreement With ADNOC Gas Beginning 2026

Overview of the TotalEnergies and ADNOC Gas LNG Agreement

Details of the Supply Deal

Nov 3 (Reuters) - French oil major TotalEnergies said on Tuesday it would buy up to 1.6 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas under a five-year deal with UAE's ADNOC Gas.

Timeline for Deliveries

The first deliveries are expected to begin in 2026, the company said in a statement.

Reporting Information

(Reporting by Dimitri Rhodes in Gdansk)

Key Takeaways

  • ADNOC Gas will supply up to 1.6 million tonnes of LNG over five years—roughly 320,000 tonnes annually, about 5 % of Das Island’s 6 million tonne capacity (gulfnews.com)
  • The agreement underpins ADNOC’s new global LNG marketing and trading platform, aiming to reach 47 million tonnes per year marketable LNG beyond 2030 (gulfnews.com)
  • TotalEnergies highlights ADNOC’s strategic location between Europe and Asia to bolster its LNG portfolio, while the deal follows previous LNG collaborations, including a three‑year supply agreement from 2023 to 2025 (gulfnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the parties involved in the LNG supply deal?
The LNG supply deal is between TotalEnergies, a French oil major, and UAE's ADNOC Gas.
How much LNG will TotalEnergies purchase under the deal?
TotalEnergies will buy up to 1.6 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas.
What is the duration of the LNG supply agreement?
The supply agreement is for five years.
When are the first LNG deliveries expected to begin?
The first deliveries under the agreement are expected to begin in 2026.

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