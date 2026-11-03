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German chemical sector mood slips in October after two-month recovery, Ifo says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German chemical sector mood slips in October after two-month recovery, Ifo says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 3, 2026

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Finance Markets Germany Chemicals

German Chemical Sector Sentiment Falls in October After Brief Recovery

Overview of the German Chemical Industry's Recent Performance

By Anastasiia Kozlova and Amir Orusov

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Germany's chemical industry business climate deteriorated in October, erasing two months of improvement, as structural challenges overshadowed support from Middle East-related supply disruptions, the Ifo Institute said on Tuesday.

Business Climate Index and Expectations

The business climate index for the sector slipped below zero again, falling to minus 5.9 points in October from a seasonally adjusted 3 points in September.

The Munich-based economic research institute said business expectations deteriorated sharply to minus 13.8 points from minus 1.5.

Industry Concerns and Restructuring

"Restructuring and site closures in the chemical industry are a cause for concern for the companies," said ifo industry expert Anna Wolf.

German chemical companies have stepped up cost-saving and restructuring amid a weak economic backdrop and growing competition from Asian producers.

Impact of Integrated Clusters

"Because the chemical industry is organized in integrated clusters, closures and portfolio adjustments at one site affect all downstream producers within the cluster," Wolf told Reuters. Lasting improvements would require cheaper energy and a reliable policy framework, she added.

Supply Disruptions and Temporary Boosts

Middle East Disruption Effects

MIDEAST DISRUPTION A TEMPORARY BOOST

Companies are not counting on a quick resolution to geopolitical uncertainties in the Middle East and that will likely keep part of the supply-related support for German producers in place, Wolf said.

Demand, Orders, and Production Plans

Demand improved in October from the previous month, with new orders rising and companies planning to increase production and push through further price increases.

Capacity Utilisation and Profitability

Capacity utilisation improved slightly in the third quarter from the previous three months, but remained below the roughly 80% level considered necessary for profitable operations, Wolf said.

"Higher utilisation driven by supply disruptions and inventory build-up is not a reliable basis for halting restructuring," she added.

Reporting and Editing Credits

(Reporting by Anastasiia Kozlova and Amir Orusov; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Key Takeaways

  • Business climate index dropped to –5.9 in October, reversing two months of recovery, with expectations plunging to –13.8 from –1.5.
  • Cost pressures, restructuring and intensified competition—especially from Asia—are weighing on the sector; temporary relief from Middle East-related supply disruptions isn’t viewed as sustainable.
  • Sustainable recovery depends on cheaper energy and a stable policy framework, as capacity utilization remains below the ~80 % threshold needed for profitability.

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused Germany's chemical sector business climate to deteriorate in October?
Structural challenges and industry restructuring overshadowed temporary support from Middle East-related supply disruptions, leading to a decline in business sentiment.
What is the current business climate index for Germany's chemical sector?
The business climate index fell to minus 5.9 points in October, down from 3 points in September.
How did business expectations change in the German chemical sector?
Business expectations worsened sharply, dropping to minus 13.8 points from minus 1.5.
What challenges are currently impacting German chemical companies?
German chemical companies are facing restructuring, site closures, competition from Asian producers, and the need for cheaper energy and stable policies.
Has demand improved for the German chemical sector?
Demand and new orders improved in October, with companies planning increased production and further price hikes.

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