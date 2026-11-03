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Bayer hikes 2026 profit outlook as pharma unit beats expectations - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Bayer hikes 2026 profit outlook as pharma unit beats expectations

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 3, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 3, 2026

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Bayer Increases 2026 Profit Target as Pharmaceutical Business Surpasses Forecasts

Bayer's Financial Outlook and Pharmaceutical Performance

Profit Outlook Raised for 2026

Nov 3 (Reuters) - German pharmaceuticals and agriculture group Bayer on Tuesday raised its 2026 profit outlook, citing a better-than-anticipated performance at the company's pharmaceuticals business.

The company now expects adjusted core earnings, on a currency-adjusted basis, to reach between €9.8-10.3 billion euros ($11-11.5 billion), from a previously expected range of €9.6-10.1 billion.

Pharmaceutical Business Outperforms Expectations

Bayer's pharmaceuticals business posted sales of €4.68 billion in the third quarter, 5% above analysts expectations in a poll by Vara research.

CEO Statement on Growth Trajectory

"We’ve reached a turning point in Pharma's growth trajectory and we’re beginning to see the other side," Chief executive Bill Anderson said in a statement.

Debt Reduction Measures

Equally, the company cut net financial debt expectations for the year by one billion euros, now expecting it between €28-29 billion.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Tristan Veyet in Gdansk, Patricia Weiss in Frankfurt, editing by Linda Pasquini)

Key Takeaways

  • Pharma division outperformed in Q3 2026 with sales of €4.68 billion, about 5 % above analyst consensus.
  • Adjusted core earnings forecast upgraded to €9.8–10.3 billion for 2026 on currency‑adjusted basis.
  • Net financial debt guidance trimmed by €1 billion to €28–29 billion, reflecting improved cash trajectory.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Bayer raise its 2026 profit outlook?
Bayer increased its 2026 profit outlook due to a better-than-expected performance from its pharmaceuticals business.
What are Bayer's new adjusted core earnings targets for 2026?
Bayer now expects adjusted core earnings of €9.8-10.3 billion for 2026, up from the prior €9.6-10.1 billion range.
How did Bayer's pharmaceuticals business perform in the third quarter?
Bayer's pharmaceuticals unit posted €4.68 billion in sales, which was 5% above analyst expectations.
How has Bayer changed its net financial debt expectations for the year?
Bayer cut its net financial debt expectations for the year by one billion euros, now expecting between €28-29 billion.

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