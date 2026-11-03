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Defence firm KNDS launches suicide drone with startup SeaOwl - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Defence firm KNDS launches suicide drone with startup SeaOwl

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 3, 2026

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KNDS Partners with SeaOwl to Launch Suicide Drone for Port and Vessel Protection

Innovative Defense Technology for Maritime Security

By Florence Loeve

Introduction of the Suicide Surface Drone

PARIS, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Franco-German defence group KNDS and French startup SeaOwl on Tuesday launched a new suicide surface drone aimed at navies seeking protection against a growing number of drone attacks on ports and vessels.

Increasing Threats to Ports and Vessels

Drones are increasingly being used to attack port infrastructure and commercial shipping, including oil tankers and container vessels in the Middle East and the Black Sea since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Technical Specifications and Capabilities

Payload and Production

• Tank maker KNDS will produce the 30 kilogramme explosive payload carried by an unmanned vessel built by SeaOwl, the companies said in a statement.

Deployment and Operational Features

• The suicide drone, so named because it destroys itself once used, can be deployed in swarms, launched from heights of up to seven metres and become operational within seconds using a dedicated launcher, or alternatively be deployed without one, said SeaOwl Technology managing director Mathieu Glade

Response to Incoming Threats

• "When facing an incoming drone targeting a major port or a large oil terminal that needs protecting, the most effective way to respond is with another surface drone capable of moving extremely quickly to intercept and counter it", Glade said.

Market Potential and Competitive Landscape

Potential Clients

• The firm is talking with potential clients in several European and Middle-Eastern countries

Comparison with Existing Solutions

• The solution is more sophisticated than the surface drones Ukraine currently produces, said Glade. Among its competitors, he cited Turkish defence group Aselsan.

Industry Commentary

(Reporting by Florence Loève, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • KNDS supplies the explosive payload, SeaOwl builds the unmanned vessel system deployed rapidly and optionally in swarms.
  • The drone targets emerging maritime threats amid rising drone attacks on commercial shipping and port infrastructure in regions like the Black Sea, Middle East and Red Sea.
  • Solution adds to evolving naval anti‑drone measures, complementing broader defense initiatives like France’s DANAE USV effort.

Frequently Asked Questions

What have KNDS and SeaOwl launched?
KNDS and SeaOwl have launched a new suicide surface drone aimed at protecting ports and vessels from drone attacks.
What makes the KNDS-SeaOwl drone unique?
The drone can be deployed in swarms, carries a 30 kg explosive payload, and can intercept incoming drones quickly to protect major infrastructure.
Who are the target clients for the new suicide drone?
Potential clients include naval forces and port authorities in several European and Middle Eastern countries.
How is the KNDS-SeaOwl drone deployed?
It can be launched from heights of up to seven metres using a dedicated launcher or without one, and becomes operational within seconds.
Who are the competitors for the KNDS-SeaOwl drone?
Competitors include Turkish defence group Aselsan and Ukrainian surface drone producers.

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