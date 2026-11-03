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Finance

Primark-owner forecasts further profit decline as sugar losses deepen

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 3, 2026

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AB Foods Expects Further Profit Decline Amid Primark and Sugar Challenges

Financial Performance and Strategic Developments

Profit Forecast and Recent Results

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Associated British Foods on Tuesday forecast another profit decline this year after reporting a 14% fall in 2025/26, as deeper sugar losses and lower underlying sales at its Primark fashion chain weighed on earnings.

Group Revenue and Operating Profit

The FTSE 100 group, which confirmed in April it would demerge Primark from its food businesses next year, made adjusted operating profit of £1.508 billion ($2.02 billion) for its year to September 12 2026, on group revenue down 1% on a constant currency basis to £19.58 billion.

Outlook for 2027

"In 2027, the Group is expected to deliver adjusted operating profit and adjusted EPS below 2026, mainly due to Sugar, as previously guided," the group, which also owns grocery, ingredients and agriculture businesses said.

Market Conditions and Strategic Actions

Consumer Sentiment and Cost Pressures

It said it remained cautious on consumer sentiment and also the impact of inflation and higher energy costs on its businesses.

Demerger Progress

AB Foods said work on the demerger is progressing well and is expected to be completed in December 2027.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)

Key Takeaways

  • Sugar division losses expected to worsen significantly—from a £2m loss in 2025 to an estimated £48m in 2026 and further to £68m in 2027—driven by weak European prices and high energy costs (spglobal.com).
  • Primark’s underlying sales softness and weaker consumer sentiment weigh on group earnings, despite some growth from new store openings (hl.co.uk).
  • The demerger of Primark from ABF’s food businesses remains on track for completion by December 2027, aiming to sharpen strategic focus for both entities (abf.co.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What were AB Foods' reported profit and revenue for 2025/26?
For the year to September 12, 2026, AB Foods reported an adjusted operating profit of £1.508 billion on group revenue of £19.58 billion.
When is the Primark demerger expected to be completed?
The Primark demerger is progressing well and is expected to be completed in December 2027.
What external factors are impacting AB Foods' business outlook?
AB Foods remains cautious due to consumer sentiment, inflation, and higher energy costs impacting its businesses.
Which AB Foods divisions contributed most to the decline?
The group's sugar division and lower sales at Primark contributed most to the profit decline.

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