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Bottler Coca-Cola Europacific Partners flags cost pressures, keeps outlook - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Bottler Coca-Cola Europacific Partners flags cost pressures, keeps outlook

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 3, 2026

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Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Sees Cost Pressures But Keeps 2023 Outlook

Financial Performance and Cost Management Overview

Cost Pressures Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Bottling firm Coca-Cola Europacific Partners on Tuesday flagged cost pressures from ongoing geopolitical tensions, but said its business remains resilient thanks to pricing, tight spending controls and productivity gains.

Impact on Shares and Operating Costs

• Shares of the company, a bottler for Coca-Cola's beverages across Western Europe, Australia, New Zealand and parts of Asia-Pacific, were down 2.5% in early trade

• The company did not provide details on how its operating costs were affected or by how much, but left its full-year outlook unchanged

Global Economic Factors

• The Iran war has driven up energy, raw material and freight costs and pressured businesses globally

• The company said it had hedged more than 95% of its commodity requirements for 2026

Revenue Growth and Strategic Initiatives

• Its third-quarter revenue rose 6.5% to €5.76 billion ($6.45 billion), supported by a 3.5% increase in volumes, driven by demand for zero-sugar, energy and hydration drinks

Future Outlook and CEO Statement

• "We are well prepared for 2027 with great opportunities to excite consumers, grow value for customers and create value for shareholders," CEO Damian Gammell said in a statement

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8937 euros)

(Reporting by Nithyashree R B in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Key Takeaways

  • Cost pressures from geopolitical instability are weighing on margins, but the company has hedged over 95% of its 2026 commodity needs to mitigate impact.
  • Strong Q3 performance with 6.5% revenue growth (€5.764 billion) and volume up 3.5%, supported by demand for zero‑sugar, energy and hydration drinks.
  • Full‑year outlook remains intact—resilient pricing, disciplined spending, productivity gains and financial flexibility (free cash flow, dividends, buybacks) maintain confidence.

Frequently Asked Questions

What challenges is Coca-Cola Europacific Partners facing?
The company is experiencing cost pressures due to ongoing geopolitical tensions, driving up energy, raw material, and freight costs.
How has Coca-Cola Europacific Partners responded to higher costs?
The company implemented pricing actions, tight spending controls, and productivity gains to stay resilient.
Did Coca-Cola Europacific Partners change its full-year outlook?
No, the company left its full-year outlook unchanged despite the increased cost pressures.
What drove Coca-Cola Europacific Partners' revenue growth in Q3?
Revenue growth was supported by a 3.5% increase in volumes, particularly for zero-sugar, energy, and hydration drinks.
How is Coca-Cola Europacific Partners managing commodity risks?
The company hedged more than 95% of its commodity requirements for 2026.

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