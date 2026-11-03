GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Fresenius Medical cuts top end of 2026 profit outlook - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Fresenius Medical cuts top end of 2026 profit outlook

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 3, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 3, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Fresenius Medical Trims 2026 Profit Outlook Citing Regulatory Headwinds

Fresenius Medical Care Lowers Profit Forecast Amid Regulatory and Inflation Challenges

Nov 3 (Reuters) - German dialysis specialist Fresenius Medical Care cut the upper end of its 2026 operating income outlook on Tuesday, citing regulatory and inflation headwinds after reporting third-quarter results.

Updated 2026 Operating Income Outlook

It now expects 2026 operating income to range from flat to a mid-single-digit percentage decline, compared with its previous forecast for a mid-single-digit percentage decline to a mid-single-digit increase.

Key Financial Highlights

  • Third-quarter operating income excluding special items fell 5% to €545 million ($610 million) from €574 million a year earlier, compared with Vara Research consensus of €518 million.
  • US same-market treatments declined 1.1%, accelerating from declines of 0.4% in the first quarter and 0.9% in the second quarter.
  • Revenue grew 1% to €4.94 billion from €4.89 billion a year earlier.
Leadership and Strategic Initiatives

The results come weeks after Shervin J. Korangy became CEO as FMC seeks to revive growth following years of restructuring efforts.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8937 euros)

(Reporting by Kira Britten and Paolo Laudani, editing by Bartosz Dabrowski)

Key Takeaways

  • Q3 operating income excluding special items fell 5% to €545 million vs. €574 million a year earlier, beating consensus of €518 million (freseniusmedicalcare.com)
  • U.S. same‑market treatments dropped 1.1%, down from earlier declines, while revenue rose 1% to €4.94 billion (freseniusmedicalcare.com)
  • New CEO Shervin J. Korangy, just three weeks into his role, emphasized the company’s structural transformation and innovation focus amid headwinds (freseniusmedicalcare.com)

References

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Retailer Zalando beats quarterly sales expectations as it taps on AI agents

Retailer Zalando beats quarterly sales expectations as it taps on AI agents

Image for Philips beats quarterly profit estimates driven by higher sales, gross margin

Philips beats quarterly profit estimates driven by higher sales, gross margin

Image for Shell agrees sale of North West Shelf stake for $1.45 billion

Shell agrees sale of North West Shelf stake for $1.45 billion

Image for Lufthansa trims outlook on fuel costs after Q3 results meet expectations

Lufthansa trims outlook on fuel costs after Q3 results meet expectations

Image for Evonik Q3 core profit misses estimates, sees earnings at upper end of guidance

Evonik Q3 core profit misses estimates, sees earnings at upper end of guidance

Image for Big-ticket tech deals need to keep pace with AI boom but risks remain high, financial leaders say

Big-ticket tech deals need to keep pace with AI boom but risks remain high, financial leaders say

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Primark-owner forecasts further profit decline as sugar losses deepen
Primark-owner forecasts further profit decline as sugar losses deepen
Image for Four Delfin shareholders rebuff Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio's buyout offer, reports say
Four Delfin shareholders rebuff Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio's buyout offer, reports say
Image for German chemical sector mood slips in October after two-month recovery, Ifo says
German chemical sector mood slips in October after two-month recovery, Ifo says
Image for For many Russians, higher utility bills are latest inflation shock
For many Russians, higher utility bills are latest inflation shock
Image for Lottomatica's core profit rises 3%, aided by online and sports betting growth
Lottomatica's core profit rises 3%, aided by online and sports betting growth
Image for Bayer hikes 2026 profit outlook as pharma unit beats expectations
Bayer hikes 2026 profit outlook as pharma unit beats expectations
Image for Morning Bid: So much for a quiet day before the US midterms
Morning Bid: So much for a quiet day before the US midterms
Image for Analysis-Global markets were already fragile. Big AI bets could break them 
Analysis-Global markets were already fragile. Big AI bets could break them 
Image for AI-related debt binge may pressure European bond markets
AI-related debt binge may pressure European bond markets
Image for Binance to reopen withdrawals for more assets on several networks
Binance to reopen withdrawals for more assets on several networks
Image for Asian stocks retreat ahead of US midterms, oil steadies
Asian stocks retreat ahead of US midterms, oil steadies
Image for Oil edges up after report of US strike on Iran's Qeshm Island
Oil edges up after report of US strike on Iran's Qeshm Island
View All Finance Posts