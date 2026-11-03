GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
British insurer Hiscox's nine-month premiums rise on retail demand - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

British insurer Hiscox's nine-month premiums rise on retail demand

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 3, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 3, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Hiscox Reports 9.5% Surge in Nine-Month Premiums Driven by Retail Demand

Hiscox Nine-Month Premiums Performance Overview

Premium Growth Details

Nov 3 (Reuters) - British insurer Hiscox reported a 9.5% rise in insurance premiums for the first nine-months of the year on Tuesday, driven by strong demand in its retail business.

Financial Figures

The company's group insurance contract written premiums reached $4.44 billion in the nine months ended September 30, up from the $4.05 billion it reported last year.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Jochelle Mendonca)

Key Takeaways

  • Group premiums increased to $4.44 billion in the first nine months of 2026, up from $4.05 billion the prior year, a 9.5% rise (hiscoxgroup.com).
  • Retail demand continues to be the key growth engine: strong Retail performance supported premium growth, inline with earlier trends such as 10.2% Q1 increase and upgraded Retail guidance (uk.marketscreener.com).
  • Hiscox’s broader strategy shows profitable growth across segments, supported by operational initiatives and guidance pointing to further Retail acceleration toward 9% full‑year growth (hiscoxgroup.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Hiscox's insurance premiums rise in the first nine months?
Hiscox's insurance premiums rose by 9.5% in the first nine months of the year.
What drove the rise in Hiscox's insurance premiums?
The rise in premiums was driven by strong demand in the company’s retail business.
What was the value of Hiscox's group insurance contract written premiums?
Hiscox's group insurance contract written premiums reached $4.44 billion in the nine months ended September 30.
How does this year's premium growth compare to last year?
Premiums increased from $4.05 billion reported last year to $4.44 billion this year.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Schaeffler to cut jobs, close five plants in Europe as auto sector gloom deepens

Schaeffler to cut jobs, close five plants in Europe as auto sector gloom deepens

Image for Bottler Coca-Cola Europacific Partners flags cost pressures, keeps outlook

Bottler Coca-Cola Europacific Partners flags cost pressures, keeps outlook

Image for Defence firm KNDS launches suicide drone with startup SeaOwl

Defence firm KNDS launches suicide drone with startup SeaOwl

Image for TP ICAP's third-quarter revenue rises as market volatility boosts trading

TP ICAP's third-quarter revenue rises as market volatility boosts trading

Image for UK's Virgin Media O2 to slash jobs, halt fibre roll-out

UK's Virgin Media O2 to slash jobs, halt fibre roll-out

Image for Drax, Brookfield partner on $27 billion AI data centre in UK

Drax, Brookfield partner on $27 billion AI data centre in UK

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for TotalEnergies signs five-year LNG supply deal with ADNOC Gas
TotalEnergies signs five-year LNG supply deal with ADNOC Gas
Image for Europe stocks fall on AI concerns, escalating Iran tensions 
Europe stocks fall on AI concerns, escalating Iran tensions 
Image for Primark-owner AB Foods forecasts further profit decline as sugar losses deepen
Primark-owner AB Foods forecasts further profit decline as sugar losses deepen
Image for Four Delfin shareholders rebuff Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio's buyout offer, reports say
Four Delfin shareholders rebuff Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio's buyout offer, reports say
Image for German chemical sector mood slips in October after two-month recovery, Ifo says
German chemical sector mood slips in October after two-month recovery, Ifo says
Image for For many Russians, higher utility bills are latest inflation shock
For many Russians, higher utility bills are latest inflation shock
Image for Lottomatica's core profit rises 3%, aided by online and sports betting growth
Lottomatica's core profit rises 3%, aided by online and sports betting growth
Image for Bayer hikes 2026 profit outlook as pharma unit beats expectations
Bayer hikes 2026 profit outlook as pharma unit beats expectations
Image for Fresenius Medical cuts top end of 2026 profit outlook
Fresenius Medical cuts top end of 2026 profit outlook
Image for Retailer Zalando launches AI shopping agent as margins squeezed
Retailer Zalando launches AI shopping agent as margins squeezed
Image for Philips reaches DOJ agreement over device recall, books €288 million provision in Q3
Philips reaches DOJ agreement over device recall, books €288 million provision in Q3
Image for Shell to sell North West Shelf stake to XRG for $1.45 billion
Shell to sell North West Shelf stake to XRG for $1.45 billion
View All Finance Posts