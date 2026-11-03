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Finance

TP ICAP's third-quarter revenue rises as market volatility boosts trading

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 3, 2026

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TP ICAP’s Q3 Revenue Up 11% as Volatile Markets Fuel Trading Activity

TP ICAP Reports Strong Third-Quarter Performance Amid Market Volatility

Revenue Growth Driven by Market Conditions

Nov 3 (Reuters) - British inter-dealer broker TP ICAP reported an 11% increase in its third-quarter revenue on Tuesday, as volatile markets continue to boost trading activity among its clients.

Impact of Volatile Capital Markets

• Volatile capital markets, driven by inflation concerns and geopolitical uncertainty, boosted trading activity at TP ICAP as clients traded more frequently in response to market swings

Financial Highlights

• The company reported group revenue of £620 million ($831.05 million) for the three-month period ended September 30, up 11% on constant-currency basis

Business Segment Performance

Global Broking Division

• TP ICAP said its Global Broking division, its largest business, continued to see strong momentum, with growth in all asset classes year-to-date and a particularly strong contribution from its equities business

Liquidnet Equities Business

• However, block trading activity in its smaller Liquidnet equities business remained subdued, as the Middle East conflict continued to weigh on risk appetite and client trading behaviour

Outlook and Expectations

Full-Year Guidance

• TP ICAP maintained its expectation of meeting the market consensus for full-year adjusted EBIT of £367 million ($1 = 0.7460 pounds)

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Simone Lobo and Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Key Takeaways

  • Group revenue surged 11% (constant‑currency) to £620 million in Q3, benefiting from volatile markets and increased client trading activity. (marketscreener.com)
  • Global Broking showed broad strength across all asset classes, particularly in equities, fueling momentum and benefiting from elevated volatility. (marketscreener.com)
  • Liquidnet’s block trading remained subdued due to the Middle East conflict dampening client risk appetite, though the firm upheld its full‑year adjusted EBIT target of £367 million. (investegate.co.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What drove TP ICAP's revenue growth in the third quarter?
TP ICAP's third-quarter revenue growth was driven by heightened trading activity among clients as market volatility increased due to inflation concerns and geopolitical uncertainty.
How much revenue did TP ICAP report for the third quarter?
TP ICAP reported group revenue of £620 million for the three months ended September 30, up 11% on a constant-currency basis.
Which division contributed most to TP ICAP's growth?
The Global Broking division, TP ICAP’s largest business, continued to see strong momentum and contributed significantly to overall revenue growth.
How did block trading activity perform in Liquidnet equities?
Block trading activity in TP ICAP’s smaller Liquidnet equities business remained subdued due to the Middle East conflict affecting client risk appetite.
What is TP ICAP's outlook for its full-year results?
TP ICAP maintained its expectation of meeting the market consensus for full-year adjusted EBIT of £367 million.

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