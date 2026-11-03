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Retailer Zalando beats quarterly sales expectations as it taps on AI agents - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Retailer Zalando beats quarterly sales expectations as it taps on AI agents

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 3, 2026

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Zalando Surpasses Quarterly Sales Forecasts, Leveraging AI and B2B Growth

Zalando's Strong Third Quarter Performance

PARIS, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Top European online fashion retailer Zalando on Tuesday reported third quarter sales slightly above expectations, citing strong demand for its business-to-business services as it tapped into AI agents for third-party sales.

Financial Highlights

Revenue and Profit Growth

• Zalando said its third-quarter revenues grew 5.1% year-on-year to €3.17 billion ($3.55 billion), above the €3.15 billion expected by analysts polled by LSEG

Gross Merchandise Value and EBIT

• Gross merchandise value (GMV), an important metric measuring the value of all goods sold, rose 7.5% to €4.54 billion

• Quarterly adjusted operating profit (EBIT) rose to €106.5 million

Strategic Initiatives

AI-Powered Platform Expansion

Zalando Extended Launch

• The German company launched Zalando Extended, a platform where users will buy products from other online shops using AI agents on the Zalando app

• The platform will start as a pilot in collaboration with home retailer Westwing

Business Model Transformation

• "Our shift to a platform business model is accelerating, with our partner business and retail media growing at a double-digit rate and B2B revenue up almost 28%", Zalando finance chief Anna Dimitrova said in a statement

Brand Portfolio

• Zalando sells clothes, shoes and accessories from thousands of brands including Nike, Hugo Boss, and Coach

($1 = 0.8937 euros)

(Reporting by Alessandro Parodi in Paris, editing by Linda Pasquini)

Key Takeaways

  • Q3 revenues slightly beat expectations at €3.17 bn, with GMV up 7.5% to €4.54 bn; EBIT was €106.5 m
  • AI‑powered B2B and partner businesses drove strong performance; B2B revenue surged ~28%
  • The debut of Zalando Extended—AI agents enabling third‑party purchases via the app, piloted with Westwing—signals acceleration of its platform shift

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Zalando's third-quarter revenue grow year-on-year?
Zalando's third-quarter revenue grew by 5.1% year-on-year to €3.17 billion.
What is Zalando Extended?
Zalando Extended is a new platform allowing users to buy products from other online shops using AI agents on the Zalando app.
Which companies did Zalando initially partner with for its new platform?
Zalando's platform pilot is in collaboration with home retailer Westwing.
What drove Zalando's strong quarterly performance?
Strong demand for business-to-business services and the use of AI agents for third-party sales contributed to Zalando's performance.
What was Zalando's quarterly gross merchandise value (GMV)?
The gross merchandise value for the quarter rose 7.5% to €4.54 billion.

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