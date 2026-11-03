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Four Delfin shareholders rebuff Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio's buyout offer, reports say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Four Delfin shareholders rebuff Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio's buyout offer, reports say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 3, 2026

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Finance Investing Banking Markets Mergers & Acquisitions

Delfin Shareholders Reject Buyout Offer from Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio

Shareholder Dispute and Buyout Offer Details

Rejection of Buyout Proposal

ROME, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Four shareholders in Delfin, the investment vehicle of Italy's Del Vecchio family and the largest investor in eyewear giant EssilorLuxottica, have rejected an offer from shareholder Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio to buy their stakes, Italian news agencies reported on Monday.

Shareholders' Official Response

• In a letter the shareholders said they were not interested in considering or discussing the proposed transaction, AGI newswire reported, citing financial sources

Identities of the Rejecting Shareholders

• According to AGI, the four shareholders are Clemente Del Vecchio, Rocco Basilico, Luca Del Vecchio and Paola Del Vecchio

Background of the Dispute

• The move is the latest development in a dispute among the heirs of billionaire Leonardo Del Vecchio over the future of Luxembourg-based Delfin, in which each of the eight heirs holds a 12.5% stake

Details of the Buyout Offer

Financing and Acquisition Plans

• In a letter published by Italian newspaper QN, Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio offered to buyout his fellow shareholders after securing a financing of up to €22 billion ($24.62 billion) from Citi to fund the acquisition

• Del Vecchio's goal is to acquire five or six shareholdings, a person close to the businessman told Reuters on Monday

Motivation and Context

• The proposal aims to safeguard the legacy built by his father, Del Vecchio said, and comes after a €30 billion bid for Delfin by Czech businessman Michal Strnad last week

Delfin’s Holdings and Market Value

Major Investments

• Delfin is the largest shareholder in Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica, with a 32.4% stake. It also owns a 10% stake in Italian insurer Generali, a 17.5% stake in Italian lender Monte dei Paschi and a small stake in UniCredit, for a combined current market value of around €43 billion

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8937 euros)

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti in Rome, editing by Alvise Armellini)

Key Takeaways

  • Four of the eight equal heirs rejected Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio’s proposal to buy their 12.5 % Delfin stakes, signaling deep family divisions
  • Leonardo Maria had arranged up to €22 billion in financing from Citi for the buy‑out, paralleling the €30 billion bid by Czech billionaire Michal Strnad
  • Delfin’s portfolio—including major stakes in EssilorLuxottica, Generali, MPS and UniCredit—heightens the strategic importance of control amid governance gridlock

Frequently Asked Questions

Who rejected Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio's buyout offer?
Clemente Del Vecchio, Rocco Basilico, Luca Del Vecchio, and Paola Del Vecchio rejected the offer.
What is the significance of Delfin in the finance market?
Delfin is the largest shareholder in EssilorLuxottica, with major stakes in Generali, Monte dei Paschi, and UniCredit.
How much financing did Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio secure for the buyout?
He secured up to €22 billion from Citi to fund the acquisition.
What triggered the current dispute among Delfin heirs?
The rejection of the buyout offer is the latest development in an ongoing family dispute over Delfin's future.
What was the value of the recent bid for Delfin by Michal Strnad?
Michal Strnad placed a €30 billion bid for Delfin last week.

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