GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Lottomatica's core profit rises 3%, aided by online and sports betting growth - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Lottomatica's core profit rises 3%, aided by online and sports betting growth

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 3, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Gambling Mergers & Acquisitions

Lottomatica Q3 Core Profit Rises on Online and Sports Betting Growth

Third-Quarter Financial Performance and Strategic Developments

Q3 Profit and Revenue Highlights

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Italian betting firm Lottomatica reported 3% growth in its third-quarter adjusted core profit on Tuesday, thanks to double-digit growth in online and sports betting volumes.

The Rome-based company operates primarily in Italy, the largest regulated gambling market in Europe. This is the first round of results since it proposed a merger with Spanish peer Cirsa through a €2.8 billion ($3.1 billion) acquisition in September.

Executive Commentary

• "We remain confident in our growth trajectory, supported by favourable market dynamics, continued execution of our strategy and strong cash flow generation," CEO Guglielmo Angelozzi said

Key Financial Metrics

• Its adjusted EBITDA was €200 million, broadly in line with a company-provided consensus cited by Equita

• Quarterly revenue rose 5% to €537 million, while consensus stood at €534.8 million

Growth in Betting Volumes

Total and Online Bets

• Total bets grew 8% to €35 billion in the first nine months of 2026; online bets grew 12% and sports franchise bets 11%

Full-Year Guidance

• Lottomatica confirmed its full-year guidance, seeing adjusted core profit at the top end of the €940-980 million range

Merger with Cirsa

Shareholder Approval Process

• Cirsa has called an extraordinary general meeting on November 30 for shareholders to approve the merger

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8937 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Romolo Tosiani in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Q3 adjusted core profit up 3%, supported by double‑digit increases in online and sports betting volumes.
  • Revenue rose 5% to €537m (€534.8m consensus); adjusted EBITDA ~€200m, in line with expectations.
  • Total bets in first 9M 2026 grew 8% to €35bn, with online bets +12% and sports franchise bets +11%; full‑year profit guidance reiterated.
  • Merger with Spanish peer Cirsa proceeding—extraordinary shareholder meetings for approvals scheduled in November; deal aims for Q2 2027 completion.
  • Lottomatica strengthens market leadership amid favourable market trends and pursuing shareholder returns post‑merger, with anticipated synergies boosting margins and cash flow.

Frequently Asked Questions

What drove Lottomatica's core profit growth in the third quarter?
Double-digit growth in online and sports betting volumes drove Lottomatica's 3% core profit rise.
How much did Lottomatica's quarterly revenue increase?
Quarterly revenue rose 5% to €537 million, surpassing consensus expectations.
What is the significance of Lottomatica's merger proposal with Cirsa?
Lottomatica has proposed a €2.8 billion merger with Cirsa, marking its first results since the announcement.
Did Lottomatica confirm its full-year profit guidance?
Yes, Lottomatica confirmed its full-year guidance, expecting adjusted core profit at the top end of €940-980 million.
When is Cirsa's extraordinary general meeting to approve the merger?
Cirsa has scheduled an extraordinary general meeting for November 30 to approve the merger.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Bayer raises 2026 profit outlook

Bayer raises 2026 profit outlook

Image for Fresenius Medical cuts top end of 2026 profit outlook

Fresenius Medical cuts top end of 2026 profit outlook

Image for Retailer Zalando beats quarterly sales expectations as it taps on AI agents

Retailer Zalando beats quarterly sales expectations as it taps on AI agents

Image for Philips tops profit estimates, reaches agreement in principle with DOJ on Respironics

Philips tops profit estimates, reaches agreement in principle with DOJ on Respironics

Image for Shell agrees sale of North West Shelf stake for $1.45 billion

Shell agrees sale of North West Shelf stake for $1.45 billion

Image for Lufthansa trims outlook on fuel costs after third-quarter profit meet expectations

Lufthansa trims outlook on fuel costs after third-quarter profit meet expectations

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Primark-owner forecasts further profit decline as sugar losses deepen
Primark-owner forecasts further profit decline as sugar losses deepen
Image for Four Delfin shareholders rebuff Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio's buyout offer, reports say
Four Delfin shareholders rebuff Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio's buyout offer, reports say
Image for German chemical sector mood slips in October after two-month recovery, Ifo says
German chemical sector mood slips in October after two-month recovery, Ifo says
Image for For many Russians, higher utility bills are latest inflation shock
For many Russians, higher utility bills are latest inflation shock
Image for Evonik Q3 core profit misses estimates, sees earnings at upper end of guidance
Evonik Q3 core profit misses estimates, sees earnings at upper end of guidance
Image for Big-ticket tech deals need to keep pace with AI boom but risks remain high, financial leaders say
Big-ticket tech deals need to keep pace with AI boom but risks remain high, financial leaders say
Image for Morning Bid: So much for a quiet day before the US midterms
Morning Bid: So much for a quiet day before the US midterms
Image for Analysis-Global markets were already fragile. Big AI bets could break them 
Analysis-Global markets were already fragile. Big AI bets could break them 
Image for AI-related debt binge may pressure European bond markets
AI-related debt binge may pressure European bond markets
Image for Binance to reopen withdrawals for more assets on several networks
Binance to reopen withdrawals for more assets on several networks
Image for Asian stocks retreat ahead of US midterms, oil steadies
Asian stocks retreat ahead of US midterms, oil steadies
Image for Oil edges up after report of US strike on Iran's Qeshm Island
Oil edges up after report of US strike on Iran's Qeshm Island
View All Finance Posts