GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
UK supermarket Asda names former Morrisons boss David Potts as CEO - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

UK supermarket Asda names former Morrisons boss David Potts as CEO

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 3, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets leadership

Asda Appoints Ex-Morrisons CEO David Potts as Chief Executive Amid Revival Efforts

Leadership Changes and Strategic Revival at Asda

David Potts' Appointment as Chief Executive

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - British supermarket group Asda has turned to former Morrisons boss David Potts to revive its fortunes, appointing the veteran retailer chief executive with immediate effect on Tuesday.

Changes in Asda's Board Structure

Allan Leighton, Asda's executive chairman since November 2024, will become non-executive chairman, the group said.

David Potts' Retail Career

Early Career and Rise Through Tesco

Potts began his career with Tesco on the shop floor aged 16, climbing the ranks to lead its Ireland business, its UK business, and its Asia business. He was CEO of Morrisons for eight years until 2023.

Asda's Market Position and Recent Performance

Ownership and Market Standing

Asda, majority owned by private equity firm TDR Capital, is Britain's third largest supermarket group, trailing market leader Tesco and Sainsbury's.

Recent Sales Growth and Competitive Landscape

While Asda has lost market share to rivals in recent years, it returned to underlying sales growth for the first time in more than two years in its third quarter, crediting sharper pricing, improved availability and a better overall shopping experience.

Outlook and Leadership Vision

Turnaround Timeline

Leighton had warned in 2024 it could take up to five years to turn the group around.

Potts' Statement on Asda's Future

Focus on Customers and Pricing

"Christmas is upon us and the business has a clear focus on keeping Asda prices locked low at this important time for our customers. I’m excited to get started," said Potts.

(Reporting by James Davey, editing by Sam Tabahriti and Sarah Young)

Key Takeaways

  • David Potts brings extensive grocery leadership experience from Tesco and eight years as Morrisons CEO (2015–November 2023) (en.wikipedia.org)
  • Asda, Britain’s third‑largest supermarket with around 11.5% market share, has seen a return to underlying sales growth for the first time in over two years (gov.uk)
  • Potts steps in amid a turnaround effort under private equity ownership (TDR Capital), with a clear focus on low prices for Christmas and building on recent improvements in pricing, availability and customer experience (corporate.asda.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has been appointed as the new CEO of Asda?
David Potts, former CEO of Morrisons, has been appointed as Asda's new CEO.
Who did David Potts succeed at Asda?
David Potts takes over as CEO with Allan Leighton transitioning to non-executive chairman.
What is the ownership structure of Asda?
Asda is majority owned by private equity firm TDR Capital.
What recent performance has Asda reported?
Asda returned to underlying sales growth in its third quarter for the first time in over two years.
What experience does David Potts bring to Asda?
David Potts has extensive retail experience, including leading Tesco business units and serving as CEO of Morrisons for eight years.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Euro countries to nominate candidates for ECB presidency by Friday

Euro countries to nominate candidates for ECB presidency by Friday

Image for UK regulator warns car finance firms against low-ball redress offers

UK regulator warns car finance firms against low-ball redress offers

Image for Google's use of press by AI chatbot may infringe copyright rules, EU court adviser says

Google's use of press by AI chatbot may infringe copyright rules, EU court adviser says

Image for Lonza to buy five US sites from Merck KGaA

Lonza to buy five US sites from Merck KGaA

Image for Clariant lags core profit forecast as Iran war weighs, but says the hit is easing

Clariant lags core profit forecast as Iran war weighs, but says the hit is easing

Image for ECB's Machado warns against softer capital requirements for banks

ECB's Machado warns against softer capital requirements for banks

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Tesla's China-made EV sales rise 10.3% y/y in October
Tesla's China-made EV sales rise 10.3% y/y in October
Image for Germany's Merz plans further cuts to air traffic tax
Germany's Merz plans further cuts to air traffic tax
Image for Barclays offers early settlement deals to some UK motorists
Barclays offers early settlement deals to some UK motorists
Image for Saudi PIF raises $3 billion from Italy's credit export agency
Saudi PIF raises $3 billion from Italy's credit export agency
Image for German retail industry sees higher real growth this year
German retail industry sees higher real growth this year
Image for Schaeffler to cut jobs, close five plants in Europe as auto sector gloom deepens
Schaeffler to cut jobs, close five plants in Europe as auto sector gloom deepens
Image for Bottler Coca-Cola Europacific Partners flags cost pressures, keeps outlook
Bottler Coca-Cola Europacific Partners flags cost pressures, keeps outlook
Image for Defence firm KNDS launches suicide drone with startup SeaOwl
Defence firm KNDS launches suicide drone with startup SeaOwl
Image for TP ICAP's third-quarter revenue rises as market volatility boosts trading
TP ICAP's third-quarter revenue rises as market volatility boosts trading
Image for Virgin Media O2 to cut thousands of jobs, halt UK fibre expansion
Virgin Media O2 to cut thousands of jobs, halt UK fibre expansion
Image for Drax, Brookfield partner on $27 billion AI data centre in UK
Drax, Brookfield partner on $27 billion AI data centre in UK
Image for British insurer Hiscox's nine-month premiums rise on retail demand
British insurer Hiscox's nine-month premiums rise on retail demand
View All Finance Posts