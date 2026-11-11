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Finland approves Tesla's Assisted Driving system - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Finland approves Tesla's Assisted Driving system

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 11, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 11, 2026

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Finland Grants Approval to Tesla's Assisted Driving System for Road Use

Overview of Tesla's Assisted Driving System Approval in Finland

STOCKHOLM, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Tesla's Assisted Driving system is now permitted on Finnish roads, Finland's transport authority Traficom said on Wednesday.

Immediate Implications for Tesla and Finnish Customers

• The decision means Tesla can immediately start offering the system to its customers in Finland and it can now be used on Finnish roads, the agency said in a statement

Background on Regulatory Decisions

• Finland had said in June it may approve the system earlier than a European Union-wide decision that is still pending

European Context and Other Country Approvals

• The Netherlands in April became the first European country to grant provisional approval the system, in a first step towards a potential EU-wide rollout if backed by a qualified majority of member states

• Estonia, Croatia and Belgium are among countries that have since allowed the technology, which allows cars to steer themselves under supervision, though some regulators have expressed caution about it

Traficom's Official Statement

• "Traficom recognised the provisional type-approval granted by the Dutch authority, allowing Tesla's Assisted Driving system to be used as a driver assistance system in Finland," the agency said

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Key Takeaways

  • Traficom formally accepted the Netherlands’ provisional approval, enabling Tesla to begin offering the assisted‑driving system to Finnish customers immediately (traficom.fi).
  • As of early November 2026, Finland is among ten EU countries where Tesla’s Assisted Driving is approved under national frameworks, ahead of the EU‑wide qualified‑majority vote requirement (tad-tracker.eu).
  • The system remains a Level 2 driver‑assistance feature—not autonomous driving—and requires constant driver supervision, with Finnish authorities stressing the driver must be ready to intervene at all times (traficom.fi).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Tesla's Assisted Driving system now legal in Finland?
Yes, Finland's transport authority Traficom has approved Tesla's Assisted Driving system for use on Finnish roads.
When did Finland approve Tesla's Assisted Driving system?
Finland approved Tesla's Assisted Driving system in November, according to Traficom.
Which other European countries have approved Tesla's Assisted Driving system?
The Netherlands, Estonia, Croatia, and Belgium have also allowed the use of Tesla's Assisted Driving technology.
Can Tesla immediately offer Assisted Driving to Finnish customers?
Yes, Tesla can now immediately start offering the system to customers in Finland.
What does Tesla's Assisted Driving system do?
Tesla's Assisted Driving system enables vehicles to steer themselves under driver supervision.

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