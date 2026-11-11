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UK watchdog demands competition remedies in $65 billion Unilever-McCormick food deal - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK watchdog demands competition remedies in $65 billion Unilever-McCormick food deal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 11, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 11, 2026

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UK Watchdog Pressures Unilever, McCormick on $65B Food Deal Competition Issues

Competition Concerns Over Unilever and McCormick's Mega Food Deal

Regulatory Warnings and Potential Investigations

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Britain's competition watchdog told food giant Unilever and US spice maker McCormick they must address competition concerns in dry ingredients and mixed sauces or face an in-depth investigation of their planned $65 billion food deal. 

The Competition and Markets Authority said on Wednesday the companies could offer remedies to address its concerns before a November 18 deadline to avoid a detailed investigation.

Possible Outcomes of the CMA Review

An in-depth review can result in a deal being cleared, cleared subject to remedies such as asset sales, or blocked. 

Details of the Unilever-McCormick Merger

Unilever said in March it would combine its food business with Frank's RedHot and French's mustard maker McCormick to create a company worth around $65 billion in the second-largest food sector deal on record.

Brands Involved in the Deal

McCormick's UK consumer business includes dry ingredient mixes and sauces sold under the Schwartz brand, while Unilever sells a range of food products including dry sauces and meal mixes under the Knorr, Maille and Colman’s brands.

CMA's Competition Concerns

Market Impact on Dry Ingredient Mixes and Sauces

Following an initial review, the CMA said it was concerned the deal could reduce competition in the supply of dry ingredient mixes, such as chilli con carne mixes, and dry sauces, such as parsley sauce, to UK retailers.

Existing Market Competitors

The regulator said Nestle's Maggi, Premier Foods' Bisto and supermarket own-brands offer only limited competition in these markets.

Mustard Market Analysis

The CMA also examined the supply of mustard to supermarkets but concluded that English, French and American-style mustard are separate markets because shoppers do not view them as close substitutes. As a result, it found that Unilever's Colman's and Maille brands do not compete closely with McCormick's French's brand and raised no competition concerns.

Company Responses and Next Steps

Unilever's Position and Planned Remedies

"This is an expected step in the regulatory process, and we are working constructively with the CMA on a suitable remedy," a Unilever spokesperson said, adding it had already decided to sell the Colman's brand and assets to address potential competition concerns.

"Discussions with potential buyers are progressing well," the spokesperson said.

McCormick's Response

McCormick also said it was working constructively with the CMA. 

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru. Additional reporting by Tuhina. Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • The CMA has signaled possible referral for a Phase 2 in-depth investigation unless remedies are offered by November 18 to address competition issues in dry mixes and sauces (gov.uk).
  • Unilever has proactively initiated the sale of the Colman’s mustard brand to mitigate overlap with McCormick’s French’s mustard, addressing regulators’ concerns around mustard competition (ajbell.co.uk).
  • The combined Unilever–McCormick entity would form a global flavour powerhouse with roughly $20 billion in annual revenue, in a deal structure where Unilever shareholders receive 65% of the equity and $15.7 billion in cash (unilever.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the CMA concerned about the Unilever-McCormick deal?
The Competition and Markets Authority is worried the deal may reduce competition in the UK market for dry ingredient mixes and sauces.
What remedies can Unilever and McCormick offer to avoid a deeper investigation?
The companies can propose solutions such as asset sales or other measures to address the CMA's competition concerns.
What is the deadline given by the CMA to address concerns?
Unilever and McCormick must respond by November 18 to avoid an in-depth investigation.
Which brands are involved in this merger?
Unilever's Knorr, Maille and Colman's, and McCormick's Schwartz and French's brands are involved.
Did the CMA find issues in the mustard market?
No, the CMA found that different types of mustard are separate markets and raised no competition concerns there.

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