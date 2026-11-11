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ITV warns of up to 10% fall in fourth-quarter advertising revenue - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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ITV warns of up to 10% fall in fourth-quarter advertising revenue

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 11, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 11, 2026

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ITV Expects Up to 10% Fall in Fourth-Quarter Advertising Revenue

ITV's Financial Performance and Advertising Revenue Outlook

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - ITV, the British broadcaster that has agreed to sell its channels and streaming business to Sky, said on Wednesday it expected advertising revenue to decline by as much as 10% in the important final quarter.

Advertising Revenue Projections

• "Due to the weaker demand for advertising, we expect TAR (total advertising revenue) to be down around 5-10% in Q4 and down around 2-3% for the full year 2026," it said

• Analysts had expected advertising in the quarter to fall by 1.8% on average

Cost-Saving Measures

• To align costs with advertiser demand, ITV has identified £30 million of additional temporary savings in Q4, including £25 million of content savings

Revenue Performance in 2026

• Total revenue for the first nine months to end-September fell 1% to £2.76 billion ($3.68 billion), broadly in line with analyst expectations

• Total advertising revenue was down 1% year-on-year for the nine-month period, slightly below previous guidance impacted by macroeconomic uncertainty. Third-quarter ad revenue was down 8%

ITV Studios and Digital Revenue Growth

• ITV said it expected ITV Studios to deliver good revenue growth over the full year, driven by external revenue. Revenue, margin and profit will be heavily weighted to Q4

Executive Commentary

• Chief Executive Carolyn McCall said: "Despite a more challenging market, we remain on track to deliver good revenue growth in ITV Studios and continued profitable digital revenue growth in Media & Entertainment (M&E) over the full year."

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7492 pounds)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)

Key Takeaways

  • Advertising revenue expected to decline 5–10% in Q4 2026 and 2–3% for full year, below analysts’ −1.8% forecast
  • ITV is implementing £30 m of temporary savings in Q4, including £25 m in content reductions
  • ITV Studios shows resilient revenue growth driven by external demand; digital advertising and ITVX remain growth pillars

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does ITV expect its fourth-quarter advertising revenue to decline?
ITV expects total advertising revenue to fall by 5-10% in the fourth quarter.
What measures is ITV taking to manage reduced advertiser demand?
ITV has identified £30 million in temporary savings for Q4, including £25 million in content savings.
What was ITV's total revenue for the first nine months to end-September?
ITV's total revenue for the first nine months to end-September fell 1% to £2.76 billion.
How did ITV Studios perform compared to other divisions?
ITV Studios is expected to deliver good revenue growth over the full year, driven by external revenue.
What contributed to ITV's lower advertising revenue?
The lower advertising revenue was impacted by weaker market demand and macroeconomic uncertainty.

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