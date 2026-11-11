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UK's Taylor Wimpey warns on annual profit as affordability woes deepen - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's Taylor Wimpey warns on annual profit as affordability woes deepen

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 11, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 11, 2026

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Taylor Wimpey Lowers Profit Outlook as UK Housing Affordability Worsens

Impact of Market Conditions on Taylor Wimpey’s Performance

Lowered Home Completions and Profit Forecast

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Taylor Wimpey lowered its annual home completions forecast for a second time and said profit would likely come in at the lower end of expectations due to weaker autumn demand as high mortgage rates weighed on affordability.

Shares of the company were down 4.5% in early trading on Wednesday.

Cost Pressures and Spending Adjustments

The company, which earlier this year also cut planned shareholder returns, has been tightening spending as rising energy and construction costs stemming from the Iran war pile fresh pressure on an already sluggish sector.

Updated Home Completion and Profit Guidance

Taylor Wimpey now expects to complete 10,500 homes in Britain this year, excluding joint ventures, below its previous forecast of 10,600 to 10,800 homes.

Adjusted operating profit for the year ending December 31 is expected to be at the lower end of the £262 million to £299 million ($350 million to $399 million) company-compiled consensus range.

Autumn Demand and Order Book Trends

"The autumn selling season has been more subdued, as higher mortgage rates and living costs continue to reduce customer affordability," Taylor Wimpey said.

Its order book excluding joint ventures fell to 6,839 homes as of November 8 from 7,253 a year earlier, it added.

House Prices and Consumer Sentiment

Expectations for House Price Declines

PRICES EXPECTED TO FALL THIS YEAR

Pricing has further softened, the company said, and incentives to boost sales remain elevated.

"Based on these remarks and our understanding of the current house price conditions, we would expect the average sales price to fall year-on-year", Quilter analyst Oli Creasey said.

Interest Rates and Market Outlook

Adding to the strain, the Bank of England's move to raise interest rates is likely to push mortgage rates higher still and weigh on consumer sentiment.

Buyer Support Schemes and Company Positioning

Your First Home Scheme Participation

Taylor Wimpey said it was well positioned to participate in the Your First Home buyer support scheme given its strong first-time buyer proposition and growing outlet base.

Investor Reactions to Government Programmes

But the programme, unveiled in September, disappointed investors over its delayed rollout, limited funding and developer fees when details emerged in last month's budget.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7492 pounds)

(Reporting by Simone Lobo in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • The housebuilder reduced its full‑year completions outlook for a second time—to ~10,500 homes, below the prior 10,600–10,800 range—as autumn sales remain subdued amid affordability challenges (live.euronext.com)
  • Adjusted operating profit is now expected at the lower end of the £262 million to £299 million consensus range, weighed down by elevated mortgage rates, rising build costs and softer pricing (live.euronext.com)
  • Taylor Wimpey’s net private sales rate fell to 0.60 homes per outlet per week (from 0.63 a year earlier), order book declined, and price softness persists with elevated incentives as cost pressures mount (in.investing.com)

Frequently Asked Questions

How have high mortgage rates impacted Taylor Wimpey’s business?
High mortgage rates and rising living costs have subdued customer demand and contributed to the profit warning.
What is Taylor Wimpey's updated profit expectation for the year?
The company expects adjusted operating profit at the lower end of its £262 million to £299 million consensus range.
How has the order book changed for Taylor Wimpey?
The order book fell to 6,839 homes as of November 8, down from 7,253 a year earlier.
What role does the Your First Home buyer support scheme play for Taylor Wimpey?
Taylor Wimpey sees opportunity with its strong first-time buyer proposition, but investor response has been lukewarm due to delayed rollout and limited funding.

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