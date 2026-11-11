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Finance

Tomb Raider owner Embracer reports Q2 core earnings above estimates

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 11, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 11, 2026

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Finance Markets Gaming Earnings Sweden

Embracer Reports Q2 Earnings Above Analyst Estimates, Updates Spin-Off and Game Releases

Embracer Group Q2 Financial Results and Strategic Updates

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Swedish gaming company Embracer on Wednesday posted second-quarter core earnings above analyst estimates, driven by higher sales and lower capital spending in its Embracer operating segment.

Spin-Off Progress and Future Plans

The Tomb Raider owner said its planned spin-off of game developer Fellowship Entertainment, set to complete in 2027, was progressing well.

Quarterly Financial Performance

Cash Operating Profit (EBIT)

• Embracer's quarterly cash operating profit (EBIT) was 203 million Swedish crowns ($21 million) compared to 114 million crowns expected by analysts polled by the company

Financial Year 2026/27 Outlook

• The company maintained its cash EBIT expectations for its financial year 2026/27 of at least 1 billion crowns

Third Quarter Expectations

• Embracer said it expects cash EBIT in the third quarter broadly in line with last year

Upcoming Game Releases

Titles Scheduled for Release

• It expects to release four titles in the two upcoming quarters, including "Metro 2039" and "Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis" in February

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 9.8681 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Vera Dvorakova; Editing by Anna Pruchnicka)

Key Takeaways

  • Q2 cash EBIT of SEK 203 million significantly exceeded the SEK 114 million expected by analysts.
  • The company reaffirmed its full-year cash EBIT target of at least SEK 1 billion for FY 2026/27.
  • Spin‑off of Fellowship Entertainment is on track for 2027, aiming to sharpen focus on high‑value IP assets.
  • Exciting game pipeline ahead includes Metro 2039 (Winter 2026/27) and Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis (mid‑February 2027).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What were Embracer's core earnings in Q2?
Embracer reported a Q2 cash EBIT of 203 million Swedish crowns, surpassing analyst expectations of 114 million crowns.
What is Embracer's outlook for cash EBIT in financial year 2026/27?
Embracer maintains its cash EBIT expectations of at least 1 billion crowns for the 2026/27 financial year.
Which new game titles is Embracer planning to release?
Embracer plans to release four titles in the next two quarters, including 'Metro 2039' and 'Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis' in February.
How is the spin-off of Fellowship Entertainment progressing?
The planned spin-off of game developer Fellowship Entertainment is progressing well and is set to complete in 2027.
What is Embracer's expectation for Q3 earnings?
Embracer expects its Q3 cash EBIT to be broadly in line with the previous year.

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