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Lamborghini says Middle East deliveries have returned to normal - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Lamborghini says Middle East deliveries have returned to normal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 11, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 11, 2026

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Lamborghini Normalizes Middle East Deliveries but Warns on Outlook

Lamborghini's Middle East Operations and Financial Outlook

Impact of Middle East Conflict on Deliveries

SANT'AGATA BOLOGNESE, Italy, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Italian sports car manufacturer Lamborghini said that the conflict in the Middle East was no longer disrupting deliveries to the region, but the Volkswagen-owned luxury brand warned that the outlook remained highly uncertain.

Recent Improvements in Delivery Operations

• "September and October saw an improvement in our ability to deliver the vehicles," Chief Marketing and Sales Officer Federico Foschini said at a briefing with journalists

• The situation should be positive also for November, but it is difficult to make predictions further ahead, he noted, speaking at the company headquarters

Historical Disruptions and Market Importance

• In April, Lamborghini had said that the conflict in the Middle East had forced a complete stop to sales and deliveries in the region

• The Middle East region accounts for about 450 cars sold a year for Lamborghini, roughly 5% of its annual volume, but historically produces high profit margins, in line with industry peers

Global Market Presence and Strategic Priorities

Top Global Markets

• The company's top 10 markets are the US, Germany, Britain, Japan, China, South Korea, Canada, Switzerland, Italy and Australia, it said in a slide presentation

Electrification and Future Technology Plans

• On full-electric plans, Foschini reiterated that they had been put on ice, but research on the issue continues as "sooner or later we will also have to confront" this technology

Financial Performance and Market Headwinds

Recent Financial Results

• On October 30, Lamborghini reported falling operating profit and deliveries in the first nine months of the year, but rising revenue, citing "market headwinds"

Factors Affecting Profitability

• Operating profit was down 4.8% year-on-year to €564 million ($633 million) due to negative foreign exchange effects, higher depreciation and US tariffs, the automaker said($1 = 0.8908 euros)

(Reporting by Alvise Armellini, editing by Keith Weir)

Key Takeaways

  • Deliveries to the Middle East, which were completely halted in April due to conflict, have returned to normal in September and October, with expectations for November also positive.
  • Middle East accounts for about 450 cars annually—roughly 5% of Lamborghini’s volume—but contributes disproportionately high profit margins, enhancing its financial importance.
  • Despite resurgent revenue and deliveries in Q3, Lamborghini’s operating profit remains under pressure from U.S. tariffs, FX headwinds and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why were Lamborghini deliveries to the Middle East previously disrupted?
Deliveries were disrupted due to conflict in the Middle East which forced Lamborghini to halt sales and shipments in the region.
Has Lamborghini resumed normal deliveries in the Middle East?
Yes, Lamborghini reports that deliveries to the Middle East have returned to normal as of September and October.
How significant is the Middle East market for Lamborghini?
The Middle East represents about 450 cars sold per year for Lamborghini, around 5% of its annual volume, with high profit margins.
What is the current status of Lamborghini's full-electric vehicle plans?
Lamborghini has paused its full-electric vehicle plans for now, though research continues on electric technology.
How did Lamborghini's finances perform recently?
Lamborghini reported a 4.8% drop in operating profit and deliveries in the first nine months of the year, but saw rising overall revenue.

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