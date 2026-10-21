The Operating Cost of Late Payments

A business can complete an order, recognise revenue and still spend weeks trying to collect the money. During that interval, employees need paying, stock may need replacing and suppliers expect settlement. The unpaid invoice therefore affects more than the finance department: it can alter what the c…

A business can complete an order, recognise revenue and still spend weeks trying to collect the money. During that interval, employees need paying, stock may need replacing and suppliers expect settlement. The unpaid invoice therefore affects more than the finance department: it can alter what the company is able to deliver next.

Late payment is often discussed as a cash shortage. Its wider operating cost includes administration, disrupted planning and the decisions management makes to protect liquidity. Understanding those effects helps explain why improving payment reliability can support a business even when its sales figures remain unchanged.

The economic cost extends beyond the invoice

UK research published in July 2025 combined business survey evidence with econometric analysis to estimate the effects of late payment. The Office of the Small Business Commissioner summarised the research as indicating an annual cost to the UK economy of almost £11 billion. This is a research estimate, rather than a directly observed total for every unpaid invoice.

The distinction matters because an overdue balance and an economic cost are different measures. If a customer eventually pays in full, the supplier recovers the principal amount. It may still have incurred borrowing costs, spent time chasing the debt or postponed useful activity while waiting.

Those effects can accumulate across a supply chain. A company waiting for payment may delay settling its own suppliers, transferring pressure to businesses further along the chain. The original customer’s decision can consequently affect organisations with which it has no direct contract.

This does not establish that every late payment reflects deliberate behaviour. Disputes, administrative failures and financial difficulties can produce similar outcomes for the supplier. Distinguishing the causes is important because the appropriate commercial response depends on why the delay occurred.

Collections consume productive time

The Small Business Commissioner’s summary of the 2025 research reports an average of 86 staff hours a year spent chasing late payments per business affected, within the study’s estimates. The figure describes the research population and methodology; it is not a prediction of the time every company will lose.

The practical cost varies with who does the work. In a small company, an owner may handle reminders, search for documents and negotiate revised dates. In a larger organisation, finance staff may need information from account managers and operations teams before they can resolve a query.

Much of this work is fragmented. A short call, several messages and a request for supporting evidence may not appear as a large single task. Repeated across customers, those interruptions reduce the time available for sales, planning and service improvements.

Automation can reduce routine follow-up, but it cannot resolve every cause of delay. A reminder is unlikely to settle a disagreement over the quality of work. The business needs a route for identifying that problem and assigning it to someone able to make a decision.

Payment friction can begin before billing

A company may first notice a problem when the invoice becomes overdue, even though the underlying error arose much earlier. The sales team might have agreed work without recording the customer’s purchase order requirements. Delivery evidence may be missing, or the invoice may have reached the wrong contact.

UK research on payment performance and practices published in September 2024 identifies administrative errors and disputes among the reasons businesses give for late payment. These are survey findings, including respondents’ perceptions, and should not be interpreted as independently verified explanations for every delayed transaction.

For management, the implication is that collections performance partly reflects the quality of the original order process. Finance cannot always repair incomplete commercial records at the point of collection. Clear responsibilities for customer details, pricing approval and evidence of completion can prevent avoidable problems from reaching that stage.

An illustrative example is a service contract requiring approval at agreed milestones. If the business completes the work but cannot demonstrate the relevant approval, the customer may question the bill. The operational failure concerns documentation and acceptance, even though its financial effect appears in overdue receivables.

An accurate invoice improves the starting point

GOV.UK guidance on invoicing explains the information required in relevant UK invoices, including what is owed and when payment is due. Requirements depend on the business and transaction, including VAT status. International organisations need to consider the rules applicable to each jurisdiction rather than applying one country’s requirements everywhere.

Legal requirements establish a baseline. Operationally, the invoice also needs enough information for the customer to match it to an authorised purchase. The correct entity, reference and description can determine whether it moves smoothly through the customer’s process.

Changing payment instructions requires particular care. A genuine correction can become an opportunity for impersonation if the customer relies on an unverified message. Businesses need a consistent way to confirm changes through an established contact, while protecting access to their own billing systems.

A complete invoice will not make an unwilling customer pay. It does, however, reduce preventable reasons for rejection and gives the supplier better evidence when challenging an unexplained delay. Improving this stage is therefore useful even where it does not address the entire problem.

Agreed terms and payment behaviour are different

A long payment period agreed before the sale is commercially different from a customer missing an agreed date. Both can require the supplier to finance activity, but only one represents a departure from the payment arrangement. Combining them into a single measure can obscure the issue management needs to address.

A supplier may accept longer terms because they are reflected in pricing and capacity planning. Unexpected lateness is harder to manage because the company has already organised its commitments around the expected receipt. Repeated delays can make even an apparently attractive customer relationship difficult to sustain.

This suggests that customer profitability should include the cost of service and collection. A large account can generate considerable revenue while requiring extensive administration or frequent financing. The commercial assessment becomes more realistic when those costs are considered alongside margin.

The result need not be an immediate decision to stop trading. A company might renegotiate billing milestones, clarify acceptance procedures or limit further exposure while an overdue balance is resolved. The appropriate response depends on the relationship, the facts and the contractual options available.

Published payment information needs interpretation

The UK service for checking large businesses’ payment practices provides reported information such as average payment time and the proportion of payments made late. This can help suppliers ask more informed questions before accepting a substantial order or renewing a relationship.

An average is useful context but does not describe every supplier’s experience. It can conceal differences between divisions, transaction types and reporting periods. A business should establish which legal entity it will contract with and whether the available information refers to that entity.

Reported performance is also historical. A satisfactory record cannot guarantee that the next invoice will be paid on time, while a weak period may have been followed by improvement. Direct discussion and current account experience remain relevant alongside public information.

The value of transparency lies in supporting better questions. If reported late payment is persistent, a supplier can seek an explanation of the process and consider the exposure it is prepared to accept. The data should inform judgement rather than become an automatic verdict about creditworthiness.

Late payment is an international operating issue

The EU Payment Observatory Annual Report 2025 examines commercial payment performance using evidence extending through 2024. The publication offers a European perspective on late payment and payment conditions. Its reporting period should be kept distinct from the year in its title.

Cross-border transactions can add practical complexity through language, currency and different invoicing requirements. A customer’s internal approval process may also differ from what the supplier expects. Agreeing responsibilities before delivery can prevent some of these differences from becoming an avoidable dispute.

Enforcement and support mechanisms vary by jurisdiction. A UK process or remedy cannot be assumed to apply to an invoice issued to a customer elsewhere. Businesses dealing across borders need contract-specific guidance when the amount or relationship makes the exposure material.

These differences do not remove the basic operational requirement. The supplier still needs a defensible record of the order, delivery and payment obligation. Clear evidence improves its ability to discuss a problem or seek appropriate help, regardless of which formal route applies.

Financing can bridge a delay without fixing its cause

A working capital facility may allow a company to continue paying employees while it waits for receipts. Invoice finance can sometimes provide funding against eligible receivables. Availability, cost and recourse depend on the provider, customer and underlying agreement.

These arrangements should be evaluated as financing decisions. A disputed invoice may not be eligible, and a facility may provide less cash than the full face value of the receivable. Fees and interest can reduce the profit ultimately earned from the sale.

A hypothetical calculation illustrates the distinction. If a £100,000 receipt arrives 30 days later than expected and the company finances the gap at an annual rate of 10%, simple interest for those 30 days is approximately £822 using a 365-day year. Actual borrowing costs may include other fees and different calculation conventions.

The interest is only one consequence. Management may also choose to delay equipment replacement or turn down an order because the facility is already heavily used. Financing creates room to respond, while the reliability of collection remains a separate operational issue.

Buyer behaviour affects its own supply chain

Large customers may see extended payment as a source of cash flexibility. The commercial effect is less attractive if a critical supplier responds by reducing service, increasing prices or declining future work. Working capital decisions therefore need to consider the continuity of supply as well as the buyer’s immediate balance.

The buyer’s own approval process can create unnecessary delays. An employee who leaves an invoice unresolved may not see the effect on the supplier or the costs of repeated queries. Clear ownership and escalation make it easier to distinguish a genuine dispute from an internal queue.

Paying on time does not mean abandoning controls. The buyer still needs to confirm that goods or services were received and that the charge is correct. A well-designed process obtains that evidence promptly, so verification does not become an open-ended reason to defer payment.

Measures should reveal where money gets stuck

Overdue balances are a necessary measure, but they do not explain the process. A business can also examine the time between completing work and issuing an invoice, the number of invoices rejected for correction and the age of unresolved disputes.

These measures connect collection to responsibilities elsewhere in the organisation. If billing is slow, sending more reminders will not solve the initial delay. If a small number of customers account for persistent arrears, a general system upgrade may be less useful than targeted commercial discussions.

Definitions need to remain consistent. Comparing periods with different sales patterns or a changing customer mix can produce misleading conclusions. Teams should distinguish genuine improvement from a temporary reduction in activity and explain material changes in the portfolio.

The most useful review links the finding to an action. A recurring missing reference can be addressed in order entry. A disagreement over acceptance can be escalated to the contract owner. A customer unable to pay requires a different discussion about exposure and realistic recovery.

Common questions

Does late payment always indicate financial distress? No. Administrative problems and disputes can also delay settlement. The cause needs investigation before the supplier draws conclusions about the customer’s ability or willingness to pay.

Can software eliminate late payments? It can improve invoice accuracy, routing and follow-up. It cannot guarantee payment or resolve every contractual disagreement, so exception handling and human ownership remain necessary.

Why should sales teams be involved? Commercial terms and the quality of order information affect whether invoices can be processed. Sales teams also help assess whether a relationship remains profitable after collection and financing costs.

Late payment becomes easier to manage when companies treat it as an operating issue shared across the business. Reliable records, timely approval and clear responsibility can reduce avoidable friction. Where the problem reflects customer behaviour or financial weakness, the same evidence supports more informed commercial decisions about the exposure the business is prepared to carry.

References

1. UK government Late payments research impact on the UK economy July 2025

https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/late-payments-research-impact-on-the-uk-economy

2. Small Business Commissioner Summary of late payments research July 2025

https://www.smallbusinesscommissioner.gov.uk/late-payments-research-2/

3. UK government Late payments research performance and practices across business September 2024

https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/late-payments-research-performance-and-practices-across-business

4. GOV UK Invoicing and taking payment from customers

https://www.gov.uk/invoicing-and-taking-payment-from-customers

5. GOV UK Check when large businesses pay their suppliers

https://www.gov.uk/check-when-businesses-pay-invoices

6. Publications Office of the European Union EU Payment Observatory Annual Report 2025

https://doi.org/10.2826/0995695

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