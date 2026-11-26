For owner-managed companies, continuity depends on how decisions, ownership and management responsibilities are organised long before a founder steps back.

A founder can spend decades building a company and still leave its next chapter undecided. Who signs a major contract if the founder is unavailable? How should ownership differ from management? What happens when one sibling wants to run the business, another wants a dividend and a third wants to sell? These are often treated as family questions. In practice they are also questions about operating authority, financing, commercial confidence and continuity.

Succession is frequently misunderstood as finding a replacement chief executive. That is only one part. A transition can involve separating control of shares from day-to-day leadership, introducing independent oversight, changing bank mandates, updating incentive arrangements and setting expectations for relatives who do not work in the company. The International Finance Corporation's family-business governance work identifies governance structures, succession preparation and unmanaged growth risks as central challenges for founder- and family-controlled businesses. The subject deserves a place on the business agenda well before a retirement announcement.

Three systems operating inside one company

A family enterprise is rarely just one organisation. It contains a business, a group of owners and a family, with overlapping but not identical interests. The business needs capable management, disciplined capital allocation and dependable processes. Owners want clarity about returns, control and the transfer of wealth. Family members may care about employment, identity, fairness and long-term relationships. Difficulty arises when a decision made for one system is assumed to work for all three.

Imagine a manufacturing firm in which the founder's daughter runs operations while a son owns shares but works elsewhere. The daughter may need authority to approve investment. The son may seek a predictable dividend. Both may expect equal treatment as family members, yet equal shares do not necessarily imply equal management responsibilities. Without a written process, ordinary business choices can become disputes about recognition or inheritance.

The IFC Family Business Governance Handbook distinguishes stages from founder control to sibling partnerships and wider cousin ownership. It also explores overlapping family roles and ways to clarify expectations as more relatives become involved. The implication is not that every company needs a large bureaucracy. It is that arrangements which work when one person makes every decision may fail when ownership and management spread across several people.

Succession starts with a decision-rights map

The most useful early document may be a plain-language map of who decides what. Routine pricing and staff decisions belong with management. Large acquisitions, dividend policy or the sale of the business may require board or shareholder approval. Family questions, such as eligibility for employment or the transfer of shares among relatives, need a separate forum or written policy. The map should reflect applicable corporate law and the company's actual legal documents rather than an informal understanding alone.

A practical exercise is to choose five decisions the business might face next month: appointing a senior manager, renewing a bank facility, purchasing equipment, selling a non-core asset and admitting a relative to the payroll. Who makes each decision? Who can veto it? What information is required? If the answer is always 'ask the founder', there is a concentration of authority that succession planning should address.

Documented authority is especially important when a founder remains influential after stepping away from the chief executive role. A new managing director who appears accountable but lacks freedom to act may struggle to retain employees or persuade commercial partners that responsibilities have truly changed. Transition plans therefore need to cover behaviour as well as titles.

The board's role should evolve with the company

Many small private companies begin with a board composed almost entirely of family members or executives. That can be efficient, but as complexity increases the company may benefit from independent challenge on strategy, investment, audit, succession and conflicts of interest. The IFC handbook discusses the progression from an advisory board to a formal board and the potential role of independent directors. There is no single correct structure for every enterprise.

An adviser who offers perspective is not the same as a statutory director with legal duties. Companies should be precise about the difference. A board that can examine capital expenditure, question assumptions and oversee executives is more useful than one convened solely to endorse decisions already made privately. Equally, independent directors must have access to relevant information and real opportunities to challenge management if their presence is to improve governance.

The wider G20/OECD Principles of Corporate Governance provide a general reference for board responsibilities, disclosure and shareholder rights. Those principles are principally framed for corporate-governance systems and are not a ready-made legal template for every private family business. They can nevertheless help owners ask whether accountability, oversight and the treatment of shareholders are sufficiently clear.

Preparing a successor is more than naming one

A succession plan that announces the next leader without developing that person's capability leaves much to chance. The company needs a credible assessment of skills, relationships and judgement. It may require a staged transition through functional leadership, financial reporting responsibilities and board exposure before a candidate takes full operational control. External candidates should be considered where the family does not have a willing or suitable successor.

This can be uncomfortable. The most committed family member may not be best equipped to manage a complex business; the most capable executive may not want ownership. Separating management selection from ownership transfer allows companies to handle those realities without forcing relatives into roles for which they are unprepared. The IFC handbook specifically addresses senior-management succession and the choice between family and non-family managers.

Ownership and liquidity can pull in different directions

Even an orderly management transition can be disrupted by ownership disputes. One relative may want to keep shares indefinitely; another may need liquidity for unrelated reasons. If the company has no credible approach to valuations, permitted transfers, dividends or buyouts, disagreements can eventually affect business investment. Rules about share ownership and funding should be developed with qualified legal and tax advisers, taking account of the jurisdiction and capital structure.

There are commercial consequences. Banks and other lenders may examine the strength of management, decision-making continuity and the durability of key customer relationships. A change of control can also activate covenants or consent requirements in financing or supplier agreements. Families should review these issues before the transaction, not assume that a private transfer of ownership is invisible to counterparties.

A hypothetical services company with strong profits but most client relationships managed by its founder illustrates the risk. A successor might inherit the shares and job title while the revenue remains dependent on personal trust with the departing owner. The transition plan should therefore include introductions, delegation of account responsibility, documented processes and a period in which counterparties can build confidence in the new leadership.

Family constitutions and employment policies

Not every family has to adopt a formal constitution. But written principles can clarify how members enter the business, how performance is evaluated, what happens when family and company interests conflict and how disagreements are escalated. The IFC handbook includes examples of family constitutions and employment policies precisely because informal expectations tend to become less reliable as families and businesses grow.

Such a document should not promise more than the legal structure can deliver. Shareholder agreements, articles of association, trusts and local employment law may govern enforceable rights. A family constitution is most useful when it complements those documents and helps relatives talk through difficult issues before a dispute arises. Clear employment standards are also important for non-family staff, who should not have to guess whether promotion depends on performance or surname.

A transition plan should be tested

Succession planning is often treated as a document that becomes relevant at a distant retirement date. A better test is what would happen tomorrow if the founder were unexpectedly unavailable for three months. Could the company pay staff and suppliers? Could a bank instruction be authorised? Who would communicate with customers? What information is locked inside personal accounts or held only in the founder's memory?

These continuity questions overlap with cybersecurity, finance and operational risk. They encourage firms to maintain documented authorities, appropriately controlled access to systems, records of important contracts and a clear emergency delegation plan. Emergency arrangements are not a substitute for long-term succession, but they reveal points of dependence that the long-term plan should address.

From family conversation to business capability

The business case for succession planning is ultimately about reducing avoidable uncertainty. A clear management pipeline, defined ownership rights and credible oversight can make decisions less dependent on one individual. None of those measures eliminates family disagreement or guarantees commercial success. Their value is that differences can be addressed through agreed processes rather than suddenly interrupting operations.

A sensible starting point is to map the current decision rights, identify critical founder dependencies, discuss owner expectations separately from management roles, and set a timetable for reviewing formal documents with advisers. Family-owned businesses can retain their distinctive identity and long-term outlook while adopting more disciplined governance. A successful handover is not simply the moment one person leaves and another arrives. It is evidence that the enterprise can keep making sound decisions after its founder is no longer at the centre of every one.

References

International Finance Corporation, Family Business Governance

IFC, Family Business Governance Handbook

OECD, G20/OECD Principles of Corporate Governance 2023

IFC, Corporate Governance Methodology