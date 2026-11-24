Branden Pearson reflects on keeping criticism in perspective while remaining open to improvement.
Most of us will talk a friend through a rough performance review or a stinging email, then let criticism of our own work run on a loop. A sharp comment can overshadow encouraging feedback, and a judgment about one task can start to feel like a verdict on our overall ability.
That reaction can arise after a client's complaint, a teammate's observation or a difficult appraisal. Keeping perspective means separating the emotional response from the substance of the feedback, then deciding what needs to change. It also means recognising when a single concern deserves urgent attention.
Branden Pearson is a project leader at Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and a graduate of the University of Florida. The central theme in his reflections is self-compassion: treating a mistake as something to understand and address rather than as a complete definition of a person. In a workplace, that approach is most useful when it supports accountability, clear standards and practical improvement.
Distinguishing feelings from evidence
The emotional impact of criticism is real. Its intensity, however, does not necessarily show how accurately one comment represents someone's wider performance. A manager's specific concern about a missed deadline is different from an employee's conclusion that they are incapable of doing their job.
Research offers a useful but limited illustration of how people can misjudge others' opinions. In the 2018 liking gap study, researchers found that people tended to underestimate how much their conversation partners liked them and enjoyed their company. The studies involved conversations and developing acquaintanceships. They did not establish that poor performance reviews or customer complaints are mistaken.
For professionals, the practical distinction is between an interpretation and an observable issue. Rather than assuming a client has lost all confidence, ask what specifically went wrong, what evidence supports the concern and what a satisfactory response would involve. If the facts are unclear, seek clarification before drawing a broader conclusion.
Self compassion can support improvement
Self-compassion does not require excusing an error or lowering expectations. It can provide enough distance from self-criticism to examine a problem and act on it.
A 2012 study by Juliana Breines and Serena Chen examined self-compassion and motivation across four experiments. Participants in the self-compassion conditions showed outcomes including greater motivation to make amends, more time spent studying after an initial test failure and greater motivation to address a personal weakness, compared with the relevant control groups.
These findings suggest that accepting a personal failure can coexist with a desire to improve. They do not establish that self-compassion will resolve every workplace difficulty or guarantee better business performance.
In practice, an employee can acknowledge a missed commitment, apologise where appropriate and agree on a corrective step without turning the incident into a judgment about their worth. A manager can likewise give direct feedback about behaviour while avoiding sweeping labels about character.
Reflection needs to lead somewhere
There is a difference between reviewing an incident and repeatedly replaying it without reaching a decision. Useful reflection identifies an issue and a next step. Repetition alone may leave the underlying problem untouched.
Harvard Health Publishing's discussion of rumination describes repetitive negative thinking and its links with anxiety, depression and sleep difficulties. That does not mean an upsetting appraisal is itself a mental health condition. Persistent thoughts that interfere with sleep or daily functioning may warrant professional support.
For an ordinary workplace setback, a bounded review can help organise the response: record what happened, distinguish confirmed facts from assumptions and identify an action within your control. A trusted colleague may help test an interpretation, although reassurance should not replace investigation of a genuine concern.
Evaluate patterns and individual concerns
Looking across feedback can reveal recurring issues that one response alone cannot explain. Repeated comments about unclear communication, delayed delivery or inconsistent service deserve attention, even when individual reviewers use different language.
Patterns are not a prerequisite for action. A single complaint involving misconduct, safety, compliance or material customer harm may require immediate escalation under the organisation's procedures. Its seriousness depends on its substance and potential consequences, not simply on how often it has been reported.
For other feedback, consider the source's direct knowledge, the specificity of the examples and the standard being applied. An isolated preference may call for a conversation about expectations; a documented service failure may call for a remedy. Neither should be dismissed merely because positive feedback exists elsewhere.
Build a useful feedback process
A useful workplace process begins with specific examples. Clarify the expected standard and agree on a manageable improvement. Where appropriate, set a date to review progress so the discussion produces a visible outcome.
Gathering feedback from several relevant people can broaden the picture, but more responses do not automatically produce a fairer assessment. Their relevance, independence and quality matter. Managers should also make it possible for employees and customers to raise concerns without feeling pressured to provide a favourable response.
A record of completed work, achievements and previous feedback can provide context during a difficult appraisal. It should include lessons and corrective actions as well as praise. Its purpose is to support an accurate view of performance, rather than to cancel out criticism.
Pearson's theme of keeping perspective is compatible with taking feedback seriously. One review does not describe an entire person, but it can still contain an important finding. A constructive response preserves both ideas: assess the evidence, address the issue and allow room for improvement.
The personal reflections attributed to Pearson are his own and do not represent the views of his employer or its clients.
Reference links
Boothby and colleagues — The Liking Gap in Conversations — 2018
https://repository.essex.ac.uk/23025/
Breines and Chen — Self Compassion Increases Self Improvement Motivation — 2012
https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/0146167212445599
Harvard Health Publishing — Break the cycle — January 2024
https://www.health.harvard.edu/mind-and-mood/break-the-cycle