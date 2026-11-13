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DRIVX Outlines Car-Rental Token Model and Fleet Plans - Business news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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DRIVX Outlines Car-Rental Token Model and Fleet Plans

Published by Barnali Pal Sinha

Posted on November 13, 2026

3 min read
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November 13, 2026 — DRIVX has outlined plans to connect a BNB Chain token ecosystem with a car-rental and fleet-management business. The project says it intends to use token-sale proceeds for vehicle acquisition and rental operations, with rental payments and proposed token buybacks forming part of its model.

Bridging Digital Assets with Real-World Utility

According to DRIVX, its token is intended for vehicle-rental payments and rental discounts. The project also plans to allocate a portion of rental revenue to open-market token buybacks and token burns. These are project plans rather than guaranteed outcomes: their implementation will depend on rental revenue, operating costs, available funds and market conditions. Buybacks and burns do not guarantee token value, trading liquidity or investor returns.

Fleet Development and Community Input

DRIVX reports that it has acquired three vehicles for its planned rental offering:

GMC Yukon

Peugeot 3008

BMW X6

The project says it consults its Telegram community through polls before vehicle purchases. Such polls provide community input; they do not by themselves establish binding governance rights or transfer control of the business to token holders.

Project Leadership

DRIVX identifies Samir Shalabi as its project owner and Stefan Petrović as an investor and backer. Hefestos Capital’s official team page lists Petrović as a partner and Shalabi as its Middle East representative. These professional affiliations do not, on their own, establish a corporate investment, guarantee or endorsement by Hefestos Capital.

Reported Token Vesting Arrangements

DRIVX states that 1.75 billion DRVX tokens, equivalent to 25% of its stated total supply, have been allocated to Team & Advisors and Reserve categories and placed in on-chain vesting arrangements. The project reports an initial lock period ending on October 7, 2027, followed by gradual releases. The practical restrictions depend on the deployed contracts, their release schedules and any administrator permissions; a lock does not guarantee the safety or value of a token.

The project provides the following addresses for its reported vesting arrangements:

Token Sale and Operating Risks

The project is raising funds through a token presale. Participation carries the risk of partial or total capital loss. Token liquidity and future exchange availability are uncertain, while rental operations face vehicle maintenance, insurance, utilization and other business costs. The proposed revenue-funded buybacks may be reduced, delayed or not implemented.

The proposed use of a token for rental payments does not, by itself, establish ownership of vehicles, equity in the operating business or a contractual entitlement to rental revenue. Any such rights would need to be expressly established in the governing documents. Prospective participants should examine the issuer’s identity, operating arrangements, token terms, contract permissions and applicable requirements.

About DRIVX
DRIVX describes itself as a BNB Chain token project developing a model linked to car rentals and fleet management. Its stated plans include token-based rental payments, vehicle acquisition using token-sale proceeds and rental-revenue-funded token buybacks. Statements about future functionality and operations reflect the project’s plans and remain subject to execution and business risks.

Sources

DRIVX project website

Hefestos Capital official team page

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