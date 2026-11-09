Repairability Is Becoming a Business Capability, Not Just a Sustainability Claim

For manufacturers and distributors, product quality has traditionally been judged at the point of sale. A growing part of the commercial conversation now concerns what happens afterwards: whether an item can be repaired, whether replacement components are available and whether reliable product information follows it through the supply chain. These requirements have implications for service models, inventory planning and customer relationships, not merely environmental reporting.
The policy landscape is changing
The European Union's right-to-repair directive required member states to bring implementing rules into effect by 31 July 2026. The directive is designed to make repair more accessible in specified circumstances; obligations differ by product and must be understood through the applicable national implementation. It would be misleading to infer that every product sold in Europe now carries an identical repair entitlement.
A related initiative is the EU's Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation. Under the Commission's Digital Product Passport programme, information relating to materials, repairability, environmental performance and other product characteristics will become available progressively for selected product groups. The exact information required and rollout date depend on sector-specific measures, rather than one immediate rule for every manufacturer.
Taken together, these developments make repair information a more operational issue. A business may need to connect engineering records, parts catalogues, supplier declarations, warranty terms and after-sales channels, while distinguishing information for customers from restricted commercial or technical data.
A serviceable product needs a serviceable business model
Consider a company selling commercial equipment. The economics of a replacement-led model often depend on selling a new unit when the previous one fails. A repair-oriented model may instead generate revenue from maintenance contracts, replacement parts, refurbishment and extended product life. Neither approach is automatically more profitable: service technician availability, spare-parts costs, logistics and product reliability all shape the calculation.
The information system is just as important as the repair itself. If a service centre cannot identify a component version, diagnose a fault or confirm compatible parts, the theoretical repairability of a product may not translate into a practical customer experience. A digital record may help, but a QR code does not solve weak underlying data or inconsistent supplier documentation.
The supply-chain data problem
Manufacturers often hold product data in separate engineering, purchasing, enterprise resource planning and field-service systems. Distributors add their own product identifiers, while subcontractors may retain details about materials and components. Bringing that information into an accurate record requires data governance: ownership, change controls, verification and a process for correcting mistakes.
The European Commission describes the Digital Product Passport as a mechanism for improving access to standardised product information for businesses, repairers, recyclers, consumers and public authorities. It will be introduced progressively across product groups, rather than as a single ready-made database for all goods. Companies therefore need to distinguish present obligations from future design expectations.
A practical starting point is to map the product information that already exists, identify missing supplier fields and determine which documents are essential for safe repair, resale and recycling. Teams should also consider cybersecurity and intellectual-property safeguards when technical data is shared across external platforms.
What this means for smaller suppliers
Large manufacturers may build dedicated compliance functions, but smaller businesses often confront the requirements through customer contracts and procurement questionnaires. A supplier may be asked to provide component specifications, origin data, repair instructions or evidence supporting a sustainability statement before any new law directly requires its particular product to carry a passport.
That creates an opportunity to streamline operations, but it can also create administrative costs. Businesses should resist making blanket claims such as 'fully recyclable' or 'easy to repair' without defining the conditions. If repair requires scarce parts, specialist equipment or transport across borders, those constraints belong in any realistic assessment of the customer benefit.
Measure value beyond compliance
Management teams can track whether a more repair-oriented model reduces product returns, improves parts availability, shortens service times or creates recurring service revenue. They can also measure inventory carrying costs, warranty expenses and the number of products that can be economically refurbished. These measures provide a clearer view of business performance than an isolated sustainability claim.
The EU's broader implementation programme illustrates that product-information infrastructure is still being developed. Firms planning investments should monitor the specific measures affecting their goods, verify obligations by jurisdiction and avoid assuming future rules are fully settled.
A broader commercial shift
Repairability is unlikely to replace product innovation or competitive pricing as a business priority. It is becoming another dimension of product design and customer service, however, particularly where equipment remains in use for years. Businesses that can document what they sell, support it after purchase and manage the economics of repair will be better placed to respond as consumer expectations and product rules evolve.
References
European Union — Directive (EU) 2024/1799 on common rules promoting the repair of goods. Source
European Commission — Digital Product Passport. Source
European Commission — Implementing the Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation. Source
IEA — EU Ecodesign Regulation overview. Source