A business can sell more and earn less from the additional activity. Discounts reduce the amount received, complicated orders consume staff time, and promises made during negotiation can increase delivery costs. Revenue growth remains useful evidence of demand, but it does not explain whether the co…

A business can sell more and earn less from the additional activity. Discounts reduce the amount received, complicated orders consume staff time, and promises made during negotiation can increase delivery costs. Revenue growth remains useful evidence of demand, but it does not explain whether the company is being paid adequately for the work it performs.

Pricing discipline begins with understanding the commercial result of each agreement. That includes the price after concessions, the cost of fulfilling the promise and the resources the order occupies. The purpose is to make the tradeoff visible before sales growth creates a larger operating problem.

For managers, the central issue is whether higher volume improves the business's capacity to earn a sustainable return. The answer depends on customer behaviour, product mix and the costs that change as activity expands. A headline revenue figure cannot settle it.

The advertised price is only a starting point

Customers may pay less than the published price because of negotiated discounts, volume rebates or promotional allowances. These arrangements can be commercially sensible, but their combined effect needs to be understood. A discount approved by one team can interact with another concession that was agreed elsewhere.

The IFRS Foundation's explanation of IFRS 15 describes revenue in relation to the consideration an entity expects to receive for transferring promised goods or services. It also explains the need to estimate variable consideration. The accounting standard does not determine a company's pricing strategy, but it reinforces the importance of understanding contractual terms.

A management review can connect the initial quotation to the eventual commercial outcome. The company should be able to explain why the amount received differs from the original offer and which terms caused the difference. This is an internal decision tool, distinct from the detailed accounting judgments required under the relevant standards.

Without that connection, a business may celebrate a contract at its headline value while discovering the concessions only as they appear in later reports.

A small discount can require a large increase in volume

Consider a hypothetical product selling for £100 with a variable cost of £70 per unit. Each sale contributes £30 towards fixed costs and profit. A 10 per cent price reduction lowers the selling price to £90 and the contribution to £20, assuming the variable cost remains unchanged.

The company would need to sell 150 units at the discounted price to generate the £3,000 contribution previously earned from 100 units. That is a 50 per cent increase in volume. The example assumes spare capacity, unchanged unit costs and no additional fixed costs. It is not a forecast of how customers will respond.

ACCA's explanation of cost volume profit analysis provides the underlying relationship between prices, costs, activity and profit. Such analysis is useful precisely because the assumptions can be examined rather than left implicit.

The sales team may have good evidence that a discount will secure sufficient additional business. Alternatively, the company may be accepting lower contribution for a strategic reason. Either decision deserves an explicit calculation and a defined period for reviewing the result.

More orders can change the cost structure

The arithmetic becomes more demanding when the extra volume exceeds available capacity. A company may need another production shift, additional warehouse space or more customer support. Costs previously treated as fixed can increase in steps.

An illustrative supplier might accept a large discounted order because the existing machinery has spare capacity. If the order requires weekend work or a new inspection process, the original estimate may no longer reflect the cost of delivery. The decision should include those incremental requirements.

Capacity also has alternative uses. A low-margin order can occupy time that could have served a more valuable customer. That opportunity cost may be relevant even if the company does not immediately incur another cash expense.

Managers should distinguish decisions about spare capacity from decisions about expanding capacity. A price that is sensible for a limited order during a quiet period may be inadequate for a long-term commitment that requires new investment. Treating both situations as equivalent can turn a tactical concession into an unsustainable operating model.

Customer service requirements affect profitability

Two customers buying the same annual quantity can impose different demands on the business. One may order predictable batches with standard delivery. Another may require frequent small shipments, customised documentation and repeated changes.

ACCA's discussion of activity based costing explains how costs can be associated with the activities that drive them. The approach can help businesses examine complexity that a single broad overhead allocation would obscure.

The objective is not to charge every customer separately for every interaction. It is to understand the resources consumed and make appropriate commercial choices. The business might offer a standard service at one price and additional flexibility under different terms.

Any customer profitability estimate requires judgment. Some costs can be attributed directly, while others remain shared. A model should be transparent about that distinction. An arbitrary allocation of head-office expenses should not be mistaken for a cash saving that will arise if the customer leaves.

Short term decisions need a different cost question

A company considering an additional order should examine the costs and benefits that change because it accepts. Historical spending that cannot be recovered may be irrelevant to that specific choice, even though the business ultimately needs to recover its overall costs through its commercial activity.

ACCA's practical pricing article discusses relevant costs and the practical constraints on pricing. It also recognises that competition and the nature of the market affect the freedom a company has to set prices.

This distinction helps avoid two errors. A business can reject useful work because an allocation makes it look unprofitable, even when it would provide positive incremental contribution. It can also repeatedly accept low prices on an incremental basis until those prices become insufficient to sustain the enterprise.

Management needs a time horizon for the decision. A temporary offer should have a commercial rationale and a review date. If it becomes the normal selling arrangement, the company needs to reassess whether the price supports the resources required over time.

Design the offer around an achievable cost

When customers will not accept a higher price, the next question may concern the product or service design. Simplifying delivery or removing a rarely used feature can change the cost without making the offer misleading.

ACCA's article on target costing and life cycle costing describes working back from an acceptable selling price and required profit to a target cost. It also considers costs across a product's life rather than production alone.

An illustrative software service might provide a standard implementation at its main subscription price and charge separately for a genuinely customised project. A manufacturer might reduce the number of packaging variants. The commercial response depends on what customers value and what the business can deliver reliably.

Changes need clear communication. Reducing scope without explaining the revised promise can create disputes and damage trust. The better decision may be to retain a feature that customers use heavily and remove complexity they do not value. Cost analysis informs that judgment but cannot replace customer evidence.

Discounts need ownership and useful evidence

A discount approval process should help staff make a decision, rather than merely add delay. The person approving a concession needs to know its expected effect, the relevant costs and whether the customer has received other benefits.

The supporting evidence can be proportionate. A routine concession within agreed limits may require little additional review. A long-term price commitment involving uncertain input costs deserves more scrutiny. Escalation should depend on the commercial exposure as well as the percentage discount.

Promises about future volume deserve particular care. A customer may expect to buy more without being contractually committed to do so. The company should distinguish a forecast from an enforceable obligation and evaluate the consequences if the additional business does not arrive.

After the sale, the business can compare expected and actual outcomes. Did the customer order as anticipated? Were delivery costs higher? Did the concession reduce cancellations or simply lower the price for business that would have occurred anyway? The result should inform later negotiations.

Price changes must be interpreted alongside product mix

Average selling prices can move because the company sells different products, even when individual prices remain unchanged. A shift towards a premium item may raise the average while discounts within each category become deeper.

Similarly, revenue can rise because volume increases in a low-contribution segment. The company may gain market presence while earning less per unit of scarce production capacity. Aggregate figures should therefore be supplemented by an explanation of changes in price, volume and mix.

The level of detail should serve a decision. A manager responsible for one product needs a different view from a board reviewing overall performance. Reporting becomes less useful if it produces hundreds of unexplained variations without identifying the drivers that matter.

The analysis should also recognise uncertainty. A cost increase may be temporary, a new customer may require unusually high support during implementation, and seasonal activity may distort a short reporting period. Consistent definitions help prevent a temporary effect from being presented as a permanent trend.

Changing established terms requires a transition

A pricing review may reveal arrangements that no longer cover the service provided. Correcting them requires attention to contracts and customer relationships. The company should establish when terms can change and explain the reason clearly, rather than surprise customers with an unexplained invoice.

Some customers may prefer a lower-cost service configuration to a higher price. Others may value the existing flexibility enough to pay for it. Offering a clear choice can produce better information about demand than assuming every customer has the same priorities.

Management should test the financial effect of customer departures as well as acceptance. Losing revenue can leave shared costs in place, at least temporarily. The business needs to understand how quickly capacity and expenditure could adjust. A proposed improvement in the margin percentage may still reduce total profit if the volume effect is underestimated.

Incentives should reflect the business the company wants

If staff are rewarded entirely for booked revenue, they may have limited reason to examine later concessions or costly service promises. That does not imply poor judgment by individuals. It can indicate that the incentive system is measuring an incomplete commercial result.

Linking rewards to margin also requires care. Staff should not be held responsible for arbitrary allocations they cannot influence, and an excessive focus on immediate profitability can discourage justified investment in a customer relationship.

A better discussion identifies which outcomes the salesperson can affect. These might include agreed price, adherence to approved terms and the quality of information passed to delivery teams. Performance assessment can then consider the result over a suitable period.

Finance should support the process with understandable calculations. A model that only specialists can interpret is unlikely to improve everyday negotiation. Sales and operations need a shared view of what the business has promised and how that promise affects its ability to earn a return.

Questions and answers

Are discounts always harmful to profit

No. They can support a worthwhile transaction, use spare capacity or achieve a defined strategic objective. Their effect depends on additional volume, relevant costs and customer behaviour.

Should every customer pay the same price

Not necessarily. Order size, service requirements and contractual commitments can justify different terms, subject to applicable laws and obligations. Differences should have a clear commercial basis.

Does a higher average selling price prove stronger pricing

No. Product mix can increase the average even if individual prices weaken. Managers need to distinguish changes in price from changes in what is sold.

Sales growth is more informative when management can explain the contribution it produces and the capacity it consumes. The useful question after winning another order is whether its terms strengthen the business over the period that matters. Clear pricing evidence gives that question a practical answer.

References

1. IFRS Foundation — IFRS 15 Revenue from Contracts with Customers

https://www.ifrs.org/issued-standards/list-of-standards/ifrs-15-revenue-from-contracts-with-customers/

2. ACCA — Cost volume profit analysis

https://www.accaglobal.com/uk/en/student/exam-support-resources/fundamentals-exams-study-resources/f5/technical-articles/CVP-analysis.html

3. ACCA — Activity based costing

https://www.accaglobal.com/gb/en/student/exam-support-resources/fundamentals-exams-study-resources/f5/technical-articles/ABC.html

4. ACCA — Pricing 2 Practical aspects

https://www.accaglobal.com/gb/en/student/exam-support-resources/fundamentals-exams-study-resources/f5/technical-articles/pricing-2.html

5. ACCA — Target costing and life cycle costing

https://www.accaglobal.com/middle-east/en/student/exam-support-resources/fundamentals-exams-study-resources/f5/technical-articles/target-lifestyle.html

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