Francis Walsh III on Tariffs and Freight Costs

Trade policy moves in headlines. A new tariff is announced, a rate changes or a product category is added to a list. For businesses moving goods, the effects show up in landed costs, sourcing decisions and shipment schedules. Understanding those operational effects requires distinguishing the duty paid at the border from the wider changes it can set in motion.
Francis Walsh III is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NRS Inc., a national transportation and logistics company based in Lyndhurst, New Jersey. NRS describes him as having more than three decades of industry experience. Speaking at an NJBIZ panel in Newark on April 28, 2026, Walsh offered an operator’s perspective on managing tariff costs alongside other supply-chain pressures. The quotations below are reported in NRS’s account of the event. Further background is available through his professional website.
Operators Are Built for Disruption
Logistics operators regularly respond to weather, capacity constraints, security incidents and policy changes. At the panel, Walsh compared their work to that of emergency-room doctors dealing with the next problem that arrives. His analogy emphasises the need to respond to changing conditions, rather than assume freight networks will operate without interruption.
That practical approach also shapes how Francis Walsh discusses supply-chain disruption. In his view, a new tariff is a variable to understand and manage. The operator’s task is to identify where costs arise, reassess the available options and keep goods moving where commercially and operationally feasible.
Tariffs and Physical Supply Disruptions
Walsh frames tariffs primarily as an additional business expense. In his words, "Tariffs are just a tax. It's a higher cost of doing business." This is his operational interpretation, rather than a conclusion that tariffs cannot have wider consequences for supply chains.
A tariff differs from a physical obstruction that immediately prevents shipments from passing through a route. The Suez Canal blockage, port shutdowns and pandemic-related disruption illustrate direct constraints on movement or capacity. However, higher tariffs can also make particular shipments uneconomic, change suppliers and routes, reduce volumes or alter production decisions. Federal Reserve research on trade disruptions examines how increased trade costs can affect sourcing, production efficiency and inflation. The distinction is useful for planning, but it should not minimise the potential scale or persistence of tariff effects.
Where the Cost Actually Lands
The party that pays a tariff at customs is not necessarily the only party that ultimately bears its economic cost. US Customs and Border Protection guidance states that the importer of record remains responsible for applicable duties, taxes and fees, even when using a broker. Changes in selling prices, supplier prices and profit margins can subsequently spread the burden through the supply chain.
Bargaining power, competition and timing can influence that distribution. A retailer may negotiate with a supplier; an importer may absorb some costs or raise prices; an exporter may reduce its selling price. These are possible responses, rather than a fixed or evenly shared outcome. In a February 2026 New York Fed analysis, researchers using import data through November 2025 estimated that nearly 90% of the economic burden of the 2025 US tariffs fell on US firms and consumers. The findings provide context for Walsh’s emphasis on costs moving through the chain, while showing that foreign exporters absorbed a comparatively small share in that period.
From Landed Costs to Shipping Decisions
The relationship between business decisions and logistics is also a theme in a profile of Walsh’s approach to disruption. For manufacturers, tariff exposure can appear in the landed cost of imported inputs. For logistics providers, customers’ responses may appear as changes in what they ship, when they ship it and where it originates.
A higher input cost can therefore be followed by a changed shipping pattern on a carrier’s network. Businesses may reassess suppliers, inventory levels or order timing, but each adjustment has its own costs and constraints. Availability, quality requirements and the time needed to qualify a new supplier can limit how quickly sourcing changes. Rerouting alone does not remove a tariff obligation: customs treatment depends on the applicable rules, including classification and origin.
Fuel Costs and Workers’ Experience
Walsh said that, in conversations with his employees, fuel and energy costs felt more immediate than tariff effects. That observation reflects his account of their experience; it does not establish which cost has had the greatest effect on workers generally. Fuel costs are relevant to freight operations, while tariff effects can reach households through different goods and over different periods.
Walsh also described a shift in the business reaction to tariffs: "Everyone got nervous. Then everyone got numb to the word tariff." His comment captures his perception of adaptation after the initial uncertainty. Businesses can review pricing, sourcing and shipment plans, but familiarity with a cost does not mean its financial impact has disappeared or that every company can absorb it.
An Operator’s Perspective
The contribution of Francis Walsh III’s perspective is its focus on how trade policy translates into operating decisions. His argument is that businesses need to trace costs through the chain, understand their room to negotiate and respond alongside pressures such as fuel and capacity. The appropriate response depends on exposure, resources and available alternatives.
For businesses assessing trade-policy changes, the practical question is how duties, supplier terms and transport costs interact. Walsh’s comments offer one logistics operator’s view of that process. Independent evidence adds an important qualification: tariffs can affect both the cost of moving goods and the commercial decisions that determine which goods move in the first place.