Why payment discipline, transparent purchasing terms and better dispute handling matter to business resilience.

When one unpaid invoice becomes someone else's crisis

A late customer payment can look like a small administrative problem from the perspective of the organisation holding the invoice. For a smaller supplier, it can determine whether wages, taxes, energy bills or materials are paid on time. This asymmetry explains why late payment is a wider business issue. Payment behaviour by a large buyer can travel through contractors, distributors and subcontractors, changing the financial condition of companies that had no say over the original contract terms.

The scale of the challenge is measurable. The EU Payment Observatory's 2025 annual report, which examined 2024 payment performance, found that 52% of surveyed European companies experienced difficulties linked to late payments. The report also describes average supplier-reported payment periods of more than 60 days in both business-to-business and government-to-business transactions. These are historical survey findings, not a claim that every customer or country behaves the same way. They nevertheless show why timely settlement belongs in discussions about investment, supply-chain performance and access to finance.

The difference between agreed terms and actual payment

Payment terms specify when a buyer is required to settle an invoice; payment performance concerns when the money actually arrives. The distinction is essential. A supplier can agree to a 45-day term and still face a serious problem when routine payment takes 75 days. The buyer may argue that an invoice was incomplete, an approval step was missed or a purchase-order number was wrong. Sometimes those are genuine disputes. Sometimes a fragmented internal process creates delay even where the goods were accepted and the invoice was valid.

A useful finance metric is days sales outstanding, which relates trade receivables to credit sales over a period. But averages can hide the invoices most likely to cause stress. A supplier can report reasonable overall collection performance while a small number of large customers consume most of its available cash. The practical question is not only how quickly invoices are paid on average, but which exposures could impair operations if settlement slips by another month.

For example, consider a manufacturer with monthly operating costs of €400,000 and one large customer owing €300,000. If that customer's payment moves from 30 to 75 days, the additional funding gap is substantial even though no sale has been lost. The supplier may draw on an overdraft, postpone inventory purchases or negotiate later payments with its own contractors. This is a hypothetical illustration; it shows the mechanics of working capital rather than a typical European firm's balance sheet.

Why delayed receipts spread across the economy

The 2025 Observatory findings report that 31% of companies surveyed in 2024 acknowledged delaying their own supplier payments because they themselves had been paid late. That finding captures a basic transmission mechanism. An overdue receivable for one enterprise becomes a delayed payable for another. The resulting chain can affect material availability, staff retention and delivery reliability long before a formal insolvency occurs.

There is also a less visible cost: management attention. Finance staff may spend hours chasing invoices, reconciling remittances and escalating disputes. Sales teams become reluctant to accept new orders from otherwise attractive customers. Owners postpone equipment investments because the cash required for expansion is tied up in outstanding accounts. These consequences make payment performance relevant to productivity, not just to credit control.

According to the Observatory's 2025 summary, the most frequently reported consequence of late payments was a negative effect on investment and growth. Businesses with severe payment problems were also more likely to report difficulty obtaining external finance. The relationship is not proof that payment delays alone cause all financing constraints; companies facing weak demand or other pressures may experience both. Still, reliable settlement reduces an avoidable source of uncertainty in cash forecasts.

What good buying organisations should measure

Purchasing departments usually monitor unit prices, negotiated discounts and on-time delivery. Payment reliability deserves a comparable place in the supplier scorecard. Useful measures include the share of invoices paid on time, the median days from valid receipt to settlement, the volume of disputes and the number of invoices delayed by internal approvals. These should be segmented by supplier size and criticality because a minor delay may have very different effects across the supply base.

Internal transparency matters. A supplier should know which entity has ordered the goods, which documents are required, where invoices must be sent and whom to contact if an approval stalls. Purchase orders and contracts should describe payment milestones in plain language. When a buyer disputes an invoice, it should specify the contested amount and reason promptly rather than leaving the whole balance unresolved. These measures are operational improvements, not substitutes for the applicable legal rights of either party.

Large organisations can also review their use of early-payment programmes and supplier finance. Such arrangements may help suppliers obtain faster cash, but financing costs, disclosure, eligibility and any reliance on the programme must be assessed carefully. A buyer should not advertise an optional financing facility as evidence of prompt payment while routinely delaying the underlying contractual settlement. A credible programme distinguishes the agreed due date from an elective financing service.

Regulation, disclosure and the limits of simple solutions

Policymakers have responded to late payment through reporting requirements, statutory rights and proposed reforms. The UK payment-practices reporting guidance explains how large companies and limited liability partnerships must disclose specified information on payment practices and performance. Such transparency gives suppliers and other stakeholders additional context, although reported averages still require interpretation and do not replace checking a particular customer's history.

The UK government's late-payments collection brings together current policy documents, research and reporting rules. Businesses should distinguish proposals, enacted legislation and operational commencement dates before asserting that a new payment deadline already applies. The EU has likewise debated changes, but the EU late-payment legislative proposal is a legislative process rather than a universal rule that can be assumed to be in force across all transactions. Contracts and statutory remedies must be evaluated against the law actually applicable to the parties.

A fixed deadline can make expectations clearer but does not automatically eliminate disputes about acceptance, quality or the validity of an invoice. Enforcement also depends on whether smaller suppliers can challenge powerful customers without fear of losing future business. A balanced approach combines transparent terms, practical dispute resolution and internal accountability, rather than treating a legal penalty as the only solution.

What smaller suppliers can control

A supplier cannot dictate every customer's behaviour, but it can improve visibility of its exposure. Credit checks, proportionate customer limits and regular reviews of overdue balances are sensible starting points. Contracts should identify delivery milestones and acceptance procedures; invoices should contain the purchase-order data the buyer needs. Where work is complex, staged billing or deposits may reduce the amount that must be financed before payment, provided the terms are commercially and legally appropriate.

Cash-flow forecasts should test at least one adverse collection scenario. Management can ask what happens if the largest customer pays 30 or 60 days later than planned, whether a bank facility remains available and which expenses must not be deferred. This type of scenario planning should also consider seasonality, tax obligations and inventory cycles. A company may be profitable on an accrual basis yet unable to meet a short-term cash requirement.

Alternative finance can be useful in some circumstances. Invoice finance, overdrafts and working-capital facilities each have different eligibility rules, costs and recourse arrangements. No one structure is appropriate for every business, and an invoice with a genuine quality dispute may be difficult to finance. The goal should be to understand the cost of delayed collection, not simply to convert an operational weakness into a permanent borrowing requirement.

A stronger payment culture is a competitive capability

Businesses that pay predictably can earn benefits that are not always visible in the procurement ledger. Reliable suppliers may be more willing to reserve capacity, share operational information or collaborate on product development. New entrants may be more prepared to bid when contract terms are credible. Buyers also gain cleaner data about disputes and supplier performance when the payment process is consistent. These are plausible operational advantages rather than guaranteed financial returns.

For boards and senior managers, payment discipline should be assigned to an accountable function and reviewed alongside resilience indicators. Finance, procurement, operations and legal teams need shared definitions of a valid invoice, a dispute and an overdue obligation. The objective is not to pay without checking that a contract has been fulfilled; it is to avoid turning poor internal coordination into a funding burden for the supply chain.

Late payments ultimately expose a weakness in the relationship between commercial power and financial responsibility. A durable business network depends on suppliers being able to plan, invest and deliver, not merely on buyers extracting the longest possible credit terms. Organisations that measure the full costs of delay—within their own operations and across their suppliers—will be better positioned to improve cash flow without transferring avoidable stress elsewhere.

References

EU Payment Observatory's 2025 annual report. https://single-market-economy.ec.europa.eu/smes/challenges-and-resilience/late-payment/eu-payment-observatory/observatory-analysis_en

2025 Observatory findings. https://single-market-economy.ec.europa.eu/document/download/8aabc383-52ce-49a9-a197-b4c49dc79a64_en?filename=Summary+2025.pdf

UK payment-practices reporting guidance. https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/business-payment-practices-and-performance-reporting-requirements/duty-to-report-guidance-to-reporting-on-payment-practices-and-performance

UK government's late-payments collection. https://www.gov.uk/government/collections/late-payments

EU late-payment legislative proposal. https://eur-lex.europa.eu/procedure/EN/2023_323