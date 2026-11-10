Porsche’s Revised EV Strategy: Implications for Residual Values and the UK Leasing Market

Porsche has revised its electric-vehicle strategy, keeping combustion-engine and plug-in hybrid models in its portfolio for longer while continuing to develop electric vehicles. The change reflects slower-than-expected demand growth for some premium EVs, the costs of product development and shifting…

Porsche Macan Electric — image source: Porsche Newsroom

Porsche has revised its electric-vehicle strategy, keeping combustion-engine and plug-in hybrid models in its portfolio for longer while continuing to develop electric vehicles. The change reflects slower-than-expected demand growth for some premium EVs, the costs of product development and shifting market conditions.

For UK leasing businesses, the question is not whether Porsche is abandoning electric cars. Its Taycan and Macan Electric remain part of the range. The more relevant issue is how the revised product plan could affect expectations for used-vehicle prices and, in turn, the pricing and risk management of new leasing agreements.

Residual values directly influence the depreciation that leasing providers must forecast over the contract term. Porsche’s strategy provides a useful example of how manufacturer decisions and market demand can affect vehicle-finance economics.

Why Porsche Rebalanced Its Electric-Vehicle Strategy

Porsche's strategy has shifted towards a more flexible mix of electric, combustion-engine and plug-in hybrid models. In its September 2025 announcement, Porsche cited changing customer demand and revised the timing of certain all-electric programmes while reaffirming updates to its existing electric range.

This marks a change from the company's earlier ambition for more than 80% of new deliveries to be fully electric by 2030. Demand has developed unevenly between markets and models, while competition and investment requirements have added pressure to manufacturer economics.

Porsche is extending the role of combustion-engine and plug-in hybrid products and reassessing the timing of some future EV projects. These decisions do not mean that the Taycan or Macan Electric is being withdrawn. They instead illustrate the need to match product investment and powertrain mix to observed demand.

The implications for lessors depend on how consumers value current models when they enter the used-car market, not simply on Porsche's product announcements.

Which Porsche Models and Programmes Are Affected?

Porsche's strategy mainly changes the timetable and composition of its future portfolio. Taycan and Macan Electric remain in the electric line-up, while future all-electric sports-car projects are subject to development and market timing. The 911 continues to emphasise combustion-engine and hybrid powertrains.

The following summary distinguishes existing vehicles from planned programmes. Future launch dates and specifications may change.

Porsche model Current plans Market relevance Porsche Taycan Fully electric model continues Still available as a premium electric saloon Porsche Macan Electric Remains part of Porsche's EV range Continues as an electric SUV option Future combustion/hybrid SUV programmes Plans and timings subject to confirmation; distinguish compact and larger SUV projects Potential additional alternatives to battery-electric vehicles Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman Future electric sports-car programme; schedule subject to change Timing uncertainty remains for the sports-car segment Porsche 911 Petrol and hybrid powertrains remain the focus No fully electric 911 has been announced

Porsche has discussed longer-term combustion-engine and plug-in hybrid SUV options alongside its electric portfolio. Any planned compact SUV replacement should not be confused with the separately announced larger SUV programme above the Cayenne; the precise launch dates remain subject to company confirmation.

How Might the Strategy Affect Residual Values?

A change in manufacturer strategy may influence perceptions of future demand for existing EVs, but it does not mechanically determine their resale values. Model supply, incentives, battery technology, specification, age and used-market demand all contribute to depreciation.

What Residual Values Mean for Leasing Economics

A residual value is the estimated value of a car at the end of a specified period. Lessors use it to estimate depreciation over the contract, alongside financing, servicing and other costs, when pricing lease payments.

Consider a purely illustrative Porsche Taycan with a notional initial value of £90,000 and a predicted three-year residual value of £45,000. The implied depreciation is £45,000.

If the estimated residual falls to £35,000, implied depreciation rises to £55,000. That additional £10,000 would need to be reflected in the lessor's economics, unless other pricing factors offset it.

The point is the sensitivity of leasing economics to future resale assumptions, not a forecast for any particular Taycan or a retail lease quote.

Could EV Depreciation Increase?

It could, although changes in Porsche's product direction are only one influence on future resale prices.

EV valuations may respond to new battery technologies, changes in charging performance, manufacturer discounts and the availability of newer models. These effects differ by model, vehicle age and local market conditions.

Early Taycan models illustrate why used-price outcomes should be assessed at model and specification level. Discounting or new-vehicle improvements may affect resale values, while demand for more affordable used EVs could provide an offset. A broad prediction about all electric Porsches would therefore be unreliable.

For a conventional fixed-payment lease, the customer is generally not responsible for directly selling the vehicle at the end of the term, while the leasing provider remains exposed to actual resale outcomes. However, predicted depreciation is incorporated into the price of new agreements.

How Changing Residual Values Could Affect Lease Pricing

Lower predicted residual values can increase the depreciation that a lessor must recover through a new contract. The following simplified £80,000 Taycan example assumes a 36-month term and isolates depreciation from interest, fees, maintenance, tax and discounts.

Scenario A Scenario B Vehicle value £80,000 £80,000 Predicted residual value £40,000 £32,000 Expected depreciation £40,000 £48,000 Depreciation per month £1,111 £1,333

Illustrative arithmetic only. These figures are not actual lease quotations, forecasts or offers.

In the illustration, an £8,000 reduction in expected residual value increases the monthly depreciation component by approximately £222. Actual lease payments can behave differently because of manufacturer incentives, financing rates, upfront payments, contract mileage and other costs.

Existing fixed-payment agreements generally continue under their agreed payment terms when secondary-market values change. Other contractual conditions and potential end-of-contract charges still apply.

For a market participant's perspective, Motorlet emphasises total contractual leasing costs rather than relying exclusively on forecasts of a vehicle’s value at the end of a term. This reflects the importance of comparing deposits, payments, mileage and other contractual obligations rather than treating residual value as the only driver.

UK EV Registrations and Leasing-Market Implications

Porsche's product decisions sit within a wider UK market where EV registrations continue to grow, although that does not establish how individual premium models will perform in the used market.

According to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), 99,201 battery-electric cars were registered in September 2026, up 36.3% year on year. That demonstrates growth in new EV registrations, but not a guaranteed improvement in future resale values.

Leasing providers must combine demand data with vehicle-specific assumptions about used prices, manufacturer incentives, financing conditions and exposure to EV technology changes. Residual-value risk is particularly relevant when an expensive vehicle remains on a lessor's balance sheet for several years.

For providers, the key operational question is how quickly residual-value assumptions should be updated as new market evidence emerges, and how those changes affect pricing of future contracts.

What the Taycan and Macan Electric Illustrate for Leasing Providers

The Taycan and Macan Electric illustrate different segments of the premium electric market: an electric sports saloon and an electric SUV. Both remain part of Porsche's current electric offering, while future changes to the model line-up may affect expectations about used-market supply and demand.

For leasing companies, each model requires its own residual-value scenario, taking account of specification, age, contracted mileage, financing costs and resale conditions. A single headline about Porsche's product strategy does not replace model-level analysis.

As examples of market listings rather than recommendations, Motorlet publishes Porsche Taycan leasing listings and Porsche Macan Electric leasing listings. Advertised terms are commercial offers and should not be interpreted as GBAF endorsements; the full contract terms determine the cost and obligations.

Conclusion: Residual-Value Risk in a Changing EV Market

Porsche's revised strategy highlights the uncertainty vehicle manufacturers and finance providers face when demand changes more slowly than originally forecast. It represents a shift toward a more flexible portfolio, not a withdrawal from electric mobility.

For lessors, the central financial issue is whether expected resale values reflect current demand, technological developments and the pricing of new vehicles. Under standard contract-hire arrangements, the provider generally bears resale-value exposure, while the customer remains subject to the agreed contract conditions.

As noted in independent guidance from MoneyHelper and the BVRLA, customers may still face charges for excess mileage, damage beyond fair wear and tear or early termination. Overall contract cost therefore matters alongside the headline monthly payment.

Porsche EV Strategy: Frequently Asked Questions

Is Porsche abandoning electric cars?

No. Porsche continues to offer electric vehicles including the Taycan and Macan Electric while extending the role of combustion-engine and hybrid models in its wider portfolio.

Why has Porsche changed its EV plans?

Porsche has cited changing market demand and financial pressures, prompting a more flexible product strategy and adjusted timings for certain future electric programmes.

Will Porsche EVs lose value because of the U-turn?

Not necessarily. Vehicle depreciation depends on used-market demand, pricing, specifications, battery technology and new-model competition, not solely on manufacturer announcements.

Is the Porsche Taycan being discontinued?

Porsche has not announced the withdrawal of the Taycan in the strategy documents considered here. Future portfolio plans should be checked against the latest company announcements.

Does contract hire eliminate all vehicle-related financial risk?

No. Conventional personal contract hire generally transfers resale exposure to the provider, but customers may incur charges for excess mileage, damage beyond fair wear and tear and early termination, depending on the agreement.

How should leasing providers assess future EV residual values?

They should monitor model-specific resale data, manufacturer pricing and incentives, technology changes, financing costs, contract duration and mileage, while testing scenarios rather than assuming a particular future outcome.

Sources

Porsche AG — Product strategy realignment (19 September 2025)

SMMT — UK September 2026 car registration data

MoneyHelper — Leasing a car with Personal Contract Hire

BVRLA — Returning your leased vehicle