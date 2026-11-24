A supplier can meet every delivery deadline and still spend weeks chasing an invoice after it falls due. By then, staff have been paid, materials have been used and the next order may already be under way. For the buyer, an unpaid invoice can look like one item in an accounts payable queue. For the …

A supplier can meet every delivery deadline and still spend weeks chasing an invoice after it falls due. By then, staff have been paid, materials have been used and the next order may already be under way. For the buyer, an unpaid invoice can look like one item in an accounts payable queue. For the supplier, the same invoice can determine whether to accept more work, order stock or keep a contractor available. The gap between those perspectives helps explain why late payment is a commercial problem as well as an administrative one.

The EU Payment Observatory’s 2025 annual report found that 52% of European companies reported problems due to late payments in 2024. The finding describes the surveyed companies’ experience in that year. A separate UK study published in 2025 estimated that businesses were owed £26 billion in late payments at any given time. The two findings measure different things, but both put overdue invoices in a wider business context. EU Payment Observatory Annual Report 2025 and UK Small Business Commissioner summary of late payments research

An accepted order can still take time to become cash

Consider a fictional packaging business that buys materials before producing a large order. It pays its main supplier within 15 days, takes 20 days to manufacture and deliver the goods, and invoices on delivery. The customer has 30 days to pay from the invoice date. Even if the customer pays on time, the packaging business finances materials for roughly 35 days from the day it pays its supplier until the day it receives payment. If the customer pays two weeks late, the gap grows to about 49 days.

An order can be commercially attractive while tying up more cash than the supplier intended. The pressure can be especially visible when a customer orders again before paying for the first delivery. The supplier must decide whether to buy materials for the second order while part of its cash is still tied up in the first. A large invoice therefore matters for reasons beyond its value. Its due date and the buyer’s payment history affect how much work the supplier can carry at the same time.

Long agreed terms and late payments also deserve separate attention. A customer on 60-day terms who consistently pays on day 60 creates a predictable funding gap. A customer on 30-day terms who pays in 45 days creates a shorter gap in that example, alongside a failure to pay as agreed. The uncertainty can be costly when the supplier has committed funds on the basis of a specific date. Tracking contractual due dates and actual settlement dates shows both effects.

Find out where the invoice gets stuck

UK government research published in 2024 found that surveyed businesses attributed late payments to problems including administrative errors, invoice disputes and technology issues. Among surveyed firms, 24% attributed late payments they received from business customers to administrative errors. The report captures what businesses said caused delays. A buyer’s internal review can help establish which of those problems actually explains its own overdue invoices. UK Department for Business and Trade research on payment practices

An invoice may reach the person who placed the order without reaching the system that schedules payment. A shipment may be signed for at a warehouse while the finance team is still waiting for a record of delivery. A fixed purchase order may show one price while an employee has separately agreed to an extra service. In each case the supplier may have done the work, while the buyer’s system still needs someone to confirm what should be paid.

A buyer can trace a sample of overdue invoices back to the point where progress stopped. If invoices routinely wait for an approval, the issue may be a vacancy, unclear responsibility or a queue that has outgrown the team. If suppliers repeatedly use the wrong reference, it is worth checking whether the correct information reaches them before work begins. The details matter because a reminder sent at the end of the process can do little about a mistake introduced at the beginning.

Payment runs can create another delay. An invoice may be approved on a Tuesday and still miss the next run if the file was closed on Monday. The buyer can also compare actual approval times with the dates its bank releases funds. That review shows whether the approval process or the schedule itself leaves too little room before the agreed due date.

Agree what a payable invoice looks like

The buyer and supplier can use the order stage to confirm what must appear on the invoice, how it should be submitted and when the payment clock starts under their agreement. The UK Small Business Commissioner advises suppliers to request a purchase order number early if one is needed. That is particularly relevant when the person arranging the job works outside the finance team. A contact who can confirm the order may have no ability to tell the supplier whether an invoice has been received or approved. UK Small Business Commissioner guidance on getting invoices right

A clear order record can distinguish between the information the buyer requires and information that helps it reconcile the bill. For recurring work, the parties can set out how they will confirm delivery, how they will handle extras and which records explain a change in price. If a buyer uses more than one company within a group, it can identify the entity that placed the order. That avoids a bill reaching the right people under the wrong company name.

There is also value in acknowledging receipt. A supplier that receives a clear acknowledgement can find out sooner if a document was rejected or a reference is missing. A buyer can specify whether the acknowledgement means the invoice has arrived, been accepted for review or been approved for payment. Those are different stages. Clarity gives the supplier a better basis for deciding when to follow up and gives accounts payable fewer duplicate emails to sort through.

Separate genuine disputes from routine approvals

A buyer may have a reasonable question about whether goods were delivered or a service met the agreed terms. The problem grows when the query has no named owner or the supplier receives no explanation. An early message with the invoice reference, the disputed item and the information needed can prevent a series of calls in which both sides repeat the same facts. Depending on the contract and circumstances, it can also be possible to agree how the undisputed portion will be handled while the parties resolve the rest.

Clear escalation can preserve the relationship. A supplier may be reluctant to raise a late payment with the commercial contact who awards work. The buyer can offer a route that reaches someone able to investigate without making the supplier start again with each new person. A status update should explain what is holding up the payment and when another update is due. Repeated promises of a payment date without checking the approval process can undermine confidence more than an honest account of the delay.

The same principle applies when a supplier proposes changing the terms for future orders. A larger deposit, milestone billing or smaller batches each shift when costs are funded. The arrangement should reflect the work and risks on both sides. Agreeing it before a new order starts gives the parties time to discuss what is practical.

Measure how reliably suppliers are paid

An average payment time can conceal a pattern in which most invoices are processed quickly while a smaller group remains overdue for weeks. A business can review the share of invoices paid within agreed terms and the age of those still outstanding. It can break the results down by supplier size or business unit where useful. Looking at both the number of invoices and the amounts involved helps distinguish widespread late approvals from a handful of large disputes.

The UK Fair Payment Code gives an example of a voluntary benchmark. Its Gold Award criterion is to pay at least 95% of all invoices within 30 days. Its Silver Award includes a 30-day criterion for invoices from small businesses alongside a 60-day criterion for all invoices. Those are criteria for the code’s awards. A buyer’s own review can also ask whether it meets the terms it actually agreed and whether its smallest suppliers are regularly left waiting longer. UK Fair Payment Code criteria

A recurring cause can be more useful than a single improved metric. If a business pays faster after adding staff but still logs the same errors, it has reduced the immediate backlog while leaving extra work in place. If it changes how delivery is recorded and fewer valid invoices need to be chased, it has addressed a source of delay. Reviewing those results with procurement and operations can reveal problems that an accounts payable team cannot solve on its own.

Reliable payment starts when the parties agree what the buyer will order, what the supplier will deliver and how the invoice will be handled. It continues through the checks and decisions that happen after delivery. For small suppliers, knowing when money will arrive can be as important as the amount on the bill.

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