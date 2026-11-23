A founder can appoint a successor and still be the person everyone calls when a customer threatens to leave, a supplier changes terms or a manager needs approval to hire. That dependence may be invisible while the founder is available. It becomes a business risk when retirement, illness or a sale ch…

A founder can appoint a successor and still be the person everyone calls when a customer threatens to leave, a supplier changes terms or a manager needs approval to hire. That dependence may be invisible while the founder is available. It becomes a business risk when retirement, illness or a sale changes who can make decisions. Preparing for a handover means transferring relationships, judgement and authority while the founder is still in a position to help.

A management handover and an ownership transfer can move on different schedules. A founder may retain shares after hiring a chief executive. A family member may inherit an ownership stake while an experienced manager runs the company. A buyer can acquire the business and retain the existing leadership team. Arrangements differ, but every company needs to be clear about who owns it, who runs it and who settles disagreements. The International Finance Corporation’s guidance for small and medium enterprises recommends spelling out the roles of owners, managers and family members as a business develops. IFC SME Governance Guidebook

Identify the work that still depends on the founder

An organisation chart is a useful starting point. The day-to-day record shows where authority really sits. Over several weeks, a leadership team can note which decisions reach the founder, why they reach that person and what information the founder uses. Some decisions may be routed out of habit. Others may involve a judgement that colleagues have never had to make. That difference helps the company distinguish between decisions it can delegate quickly and decisions that need practice and oversight.

Take a fictional industrial distributor whose founder approves every rush order for a long-standing customer. The written process might say orders need approval over a certain value. The founder might also know that the customer accepts a higher freight charge in peak season and that the warehouse can only accommodate two urgent shipments on Fridays. Before another manager takes over, the distributor should capture both the customer arrangement and the operational limit. The new manager should then handle several real orders while the founder is available for questions.

These informal arrangements matter in a sale as well. A buyer may see healthy repeat sales and still ask how many customers buy because of a relationship with one person. A list of accounts and annual revenue can show the concentration. Introducing the incoming leadership, keeping a record of major commitments and seeing who takes the next negotiation can show how much of the relationship the business itself can retain.

Give the successor room to lead before the handover

Successors need a chance to make decisions that carry consequences and receive feedback on the results. A structured transition might start with responsibility for one operating area, then widen to a major budget or an annual planning cycle. The founder and board or owners can agree in advance which decisions the successor can make independently and which need approval. Staff should hear the same explanation from both leaders so they know whom to approach.

The IFC’s family business handbook discusses formal CEO succession planning, including developing candidates and establishing a process for choosing a new leader. A family member may have the skills and interest to take the role. Other businesses may need to develop a manager already on staff or recruit externally. Clear expectations about the job allow the owners to assess each candidate against the business’s needs over the coming years. IFC Family Business Governance Handbook

A successful salesperson may understand customers and have little experience allocating capital or managing senior hires. An operations manager may understand cost and delivery while needing more exposure to lenders and commercial negotiations. A trial period with real responsibilities can show how quickly each candidate learns. It also gives the candidate a chance to decide whether the role is one they want. Naming a successor too early can make that conversation harder for both sides.

Transfer relationships to the business

A founder who has spent years working with the same customers, lenders and suppliers can make introductions while those contacts still have confidence in the existing arrangement. The successor should take part in conversations where decisions actually happen. For a lender, that might mean joining the next review of trading performance. For an important supplier, it might mean leading the discussion about delivery capacity and terms. The founder can fill in the history and let the new leader own the follow-up.

A handover also gives the company a chance to check where commercial knowledge is stored. Pricing exceptions, service commitments and upcoming renewals should be available to the employees who manage those relationships. Where terms have been agreed informally, the company can clarify what both sides expect before transferring responsibility. A successor who understands why an unusual arrangement was made can make a better decision about maintaining it or renegotiating it.

Employees need a clear account of the timetable and what it means for their work. A vague announcement can invite speculation about jobs, reporting lines or the founder’s continued involvement. Managers can explain when decisions move to the successor, how to raise questions and when to expect a further update. Timing matters for customer and supplier messages too. Agreeing who hears the news first can prevent key contacts learning about the change from somebody outside the company.

Plan for both a scheduled exit and a sudden absence

A planned transfer can happen in stages. An unexpected absence may require action that day. A short emergency plan should identify who steps in, which decisions they can make, who contacts staff and outside parties, and where essential records are held. The business should confirm that authority works in practice. The person expected to approve payroll or speak to the bank needs the appropriate access and authorisations before the emergency. The process should also account for periods when the designated deputy is unavailable.

An absence test can start with ordinary operations. Can the business run payroll, issue refunds, approve a critical purchase and respond to customers during a short period when the founder is unavailable? Does senior management know which issues to escalate to the board? Reviewing the outcome can reveal outdated access permissions, an approval limit nobody understood or a supplier who bypasses the team to reach the founder. A company that repeats the exercise after fixing those problems can see whether the changes hold.

Decide what role the founder will keep

A founder who stays as chair, adviser or shareholder can provide continuity. The arrangement needs enough detail for employees and outside contacts to understand what that role entails. A weekly check-in, for example, gives the incoming leader a regular time to ask for advice. If employees can routinely appeal to the founder after their new manager has made a decision, staff may learn that the new reporting lines carry little weight.

Owners can agree on when the founder should attend a customer meeting, how long any advisory arrangement lasts and how to review it. The incoming leader should know which matters go to shareholders or the board and what kind of decision they can make in the course of running the company. A defined schedule helps the founder step back without leaving useful experience untapped. It also creates a point at which both parties can ask whether the arrangement is working.

The board can also define how it will assess the transition after the change. A review after the first quarter could cover customer renewals, outstanding staffing decisions and the founder’s involvement in day-to-day approvals during that period. The discussion should include the successor’s account of where authority remains unclear. That gives the board something concrete to address while the roles are still taking shape.

Give an ownership transfer its own timetable

A sale to an outside buyer, a management buyout and a transfer to relatives raise different questions about value, funding and control. The European Commission identifies a lack of early preparation, advisory gaps and the tax and administrative environment among the challenges that can complicate business transfers. The US Small Business Administration also includes valuation and agreement preparation in its guidance on selling or transferring a business. These sources describe different jurisdictions, and the details of any transaction depend on the company’s location and circumstances. European Commission guidance on business transfers and US Small Business Administration guidance on closing or selling a business

A proposed transaction can take longer than an owner expects. Potential buyers may need time to review customer concentration, contracts or the reliability of the company’s financial records. A management team interested in taking ownership may need to secure funding while continuing to run the business. Preparing the management handover in parallel can improve continuity even if a sale takes longer or the owner ultimately chooses another route. It also gives the company a better chance of handling a change in ownership without tying every operational decision to the deal.

A business can judge its readiness by observing who makes decisions during a difficult week. When the successor can handle an urgent customer request, staff know where to go for approval and critical partners recognise the new point of contact, the transfer is already taking shape. A date on the calendar then marks a change the company has had time to put into practice.

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