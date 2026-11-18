A company can resolve a customer complaint and leave the problem that caused it untouched. An apology or refund may settle the immediate case, while the same confusing instruction, billing error or delivery failure continues to affect other customers. Handling individual cases and improving the unde…

A company can resolve a customer complaint and leave the problem that caused it untouched. An apology or refund may settle the immediate case, while the same confusing instruction, billing error or delivery failure continues to affect other customers. Handling individual cases and improving the underlying service are connected responsibilities, but they require different work.

For business leaders, complaints can provide evidence about where customer expectations and operating processes diverge. They are incomplete evidence and need careful interpretation. A useful approach combines fair treatment of the person raising the issue with investigation into recurring problems. The objective is to change decisions about products, communication and operations when the facts support doing so, rather than treating the complaint count as a score to minimise.

Making feedback possible

A low number of recorded complaints can reflect a good service. It can also reflect a process that customers find difficult to access or too time consuming to pursue. Management needs to understand how feedback enters the organisation before drawing conclusions from its volume.

The ISO 10002 complaints handling guidelines address the design, operation and improvement of a complaints process. They include accessibility, management involvement and analysis intended to improve products and services. The guidance can be relevant to organisations of different sizes without prescribing an identical operating model for each.

In practice, customers should be able to explain what happened without navigating unnecessary obstacles. Employees also need a consistent way to recognise dissatisfaction, including concerns raised during ordinary service conversations. If records capture only messages containing a particular word, management may miss important feedback.

An accessible process still needs boundaries and verification. A complaint describes a customer's experience or allegation; it does not automatically establish that every statement is accurate. Recording the account respectfully while checking relevant evidence supports a fair assessment for the customer and the business.

Separating immediate resolution from prevention

The first task is to establish what happened and address the individual case appropriately. A separate investigation may then examine whether similar situations could recur. Combining these tasks without clear responsibilities can delay a customer's response while leaving broader problems unresolved.

The UK Financial Conduct Authority's explanation of root cause analysis distinguishes a symptom from the underlying cause. Its financial services example illustrates why identifying a technical fault may still leave questions about testing, oversight and management responsibility.

Consider a hypothetical retailer receiving complaints about promised delivery dates. Employees may blame the courier because parcels arrive late. Further review could show that the website displays dates without allowing for warehouse processing. Changing the courier would not necessarily correct the promise made to customers.

The analysis needs to follow the evidence through the process. It should identify which decisions created the mismatch and who can change them. Individual resolution can proceed while that investigation continues, with escalation where the issue appears serious or widespread.

Interpreting complaint numbers carefully

Complaint counts need context. A growing business may record more complaints while the proportion of affected transactions falls. A new reporting channel may make existing dissatisfaction more visible. Changes in product mix can also affect what customers raise and how complicated the cases become.

The US Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's complaint database warns that its records are not a statistical sample representing all consumer experiences. The broader analytical lesson is that people who submit complaints do not necessarily represent everyone using a service.

A hypothetical business processing 100,000 orders with 200 complaints has a recorded complaint rate of 0.2 percent. If orders rise to 150,000 and complaints to 240, the rate falls to 0.16 percent. These figures describe reported cases only; they do not measure all dissatisfaction or establish that service quality improved.

Management should examine severity and recurring themes alongside rates. A small number of serious failures can deserve more attention than many minor queries. Categorisation should preserve those differences rather than encouraging staff to place difficult cases in broad labels that obscure their consequences.

Connecting feedback across departments

A customer experiences the complete service, while businesses often organise work into separate functions. Sales may make the promise, operations deliver it and finance issue the invoice. A complaint can reveal a problem at the boundary between these responsibilities.

The FCA review of complaints and root cause analysis identifies clear escalation and management information among good practices. It also discusses combining complaints information with other relevant insights. These findings concern financial firms, but the operational reasoning can inform wider business analysis.

An investigation might compare customer messages with delivery records, call notes and product instructions. Consistent evidence across these sources can help explain what failed. Conflicting evidence is also useful because it may reveal inconsistent records or different interpretations of the same promise.

Sharing information requires appropriate safeguards. Employees need access to the details necessary for their role, while personal information should not circulate without a valid reason. Aggregated findings can often support a management decision without exposing every detail of an individual customer's circumstances.

Giving corrective action an accountable owner

Identifying a recurring issue does not guarantee that it will be corrected. Teams may agree on the problem while disagreeing over the cost, priority or authority to act. The resulting report can become a recurring description of the same unresolved failure.

A corrective action needs someone responsible for delivery and a clear explanation of the proposed change. It also needs a realistic completion date and an assessment of any new risks. Rewriting a confusing message may be straightforward; changing a billing process can require testing and coordination across several systems.

Management should distinguish an agreed action from a completed one. Completion itself is not proof of effectiveness. An updated instruction might still confuse customers, or staff might continue using an older template. Evidence from subsequent cases can establish whether the change reached the people and processes it was intended to affect.

Some problems cannot be removed immediately. Temporary arrangements should explain how customers will be supported and when the longer term decision will be revisited. Recording this explicitly helps avoid a workaround becoming permanent simply because nobody retains responsibility for replacing it.

Evaluating the full customer outcome

Speed is an important part of complaint handling, but it is an incomplete measure. A fast response can fail to answer the concern, and an administratively closed case can return through another channel. Measures should consider whether the response was appropriate and whether the customer needed repeated contact.

A business can review a sample of completed cases to assess the investigation, explanation and remedy. Sampling should include complex cases and those involving customers who may need additional support. Looking only at straightforward closures risks giving management an overly reassuring picture.

Customer agreement is useful feedback, but it is not the only test. A business may reach a reasonable conclusion that the customer disputes. Conversely, someone may stop responding without accepting the outcome. Quality review should therefore consider the evidence and the fairness of the process alongside customer reactions.

Employees need incentives that reflect these distinctions. Targets based only on closure speed can discourage investigation. Targets based only on reducing complaint numbers can discourage recording. Managers should be able to explain how performance measures support accurate records and appropriate resolution rather than improving reported results at the expense of the service.

Including outsourced parts of the service

A customer may raise a concern with the company whose name appears on the product even when an external partner performed the disputed work. Investigation needs access to partner records and a route for agreeing corrective action.

Arrangements should establish how complaints information is shared and who responds to the customer. Passing the case between organisations can increase frustration and obscure recurring problems. Management should review whether partner reporting uses compatible definitions, so a complaint does not disappear simply because each organisation records a different part of the service. Responsibility for follow through should remain visible until the agreed actions are completed.

Using complaints in product and investment decisions

Recurring feedback can inform choices about product design and operating expenditure. A confusing cancellation process may generate avoidable calls and refunds. Correcting it could require investment, but the assessment can compare that cost with the continuing burden on customers and staff.

The business case should distinguish measured costs from estimates. Staff time, repeated delivery attempts and compensation may be recorded in different systems. Combining them carefully can reveal the cost of a problem, while acknowledging gaps prevents an illustrative calculation from being presented as an audited saving.

Complaints also need to be considered alongside broader evidence. Usage patterns, customer research and operational testing may support or challenge the initial explanation. This prevents a highly visible case from determining strategy without an assessment of how widely the issue applies.

A useful complaints process gives management a reasoned route from an individual concern to a business decision. It preserves fairness in the immediate response and tests whether wider changes work. The result is better understanding of what customers encounter and clearer accountability for improving the service where the evidence shows a need.

References

1. International Organization for Standardization — ISO 10002 2018 Quality management Customer satisfaction Guidelines for complaints handling in organizations.

https://www.iso.org/standard/10002

2. Financial Conduct Authority — Understanding complaints root cause analysis.

https://www.fca.org.uk/firms/complaints-handling-review-findings/understanding-complaints-root-cause-analysis

3. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau — Consumer Complaint Database.

https://www.consumerfinance.gov/data-research/consumer-complaints/

4. Financial Conduct Authority — Complaints and root cause analysis good practice and areas for improvement.

https://www.fca.org.uk/publications/good-and-poor-practice/complaints-and-root-cause-analysis-good-practice-and-areas-improvement