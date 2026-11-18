A historic hotel presents its designer with a practical question: how to preserve the building’s most valuable features while giving guests the comforts they expect today. The answer involves many decisions, from routing services and lighting old vaults to planning guest rooms and defining the use o…

A historic hotel presents its designer with a practical question: how to preserve the building’s most valuable features while giving guests the comforts they expect today. The answer involves many decisions, from routing services and lighting old vaults to planning guest rooms and defining the use of shared spaces. The quality of this work is visible in the details, but a stay is its real test. Luxury in a historic hotel can therefore be judged by how well its architecture, furnishings and service allow guests to enjoy a place with a past of its own.



In Kraków, converting historic architecture into a hotel also raises a question about its place in city life. A guest arrives for a few days, while the building remains part of the street and the residents’ everyday surroundings. A restaurant, bar or space displaying art can open it up once again as a place to meet. A successful conversion should consider this relationship alongside the requirements of providing accommodation.

Stradom House Hotel &Spa– a luxury hotel in Krakow, at 12–14 Stradomska Street, is an example of a building whose purpose has changed many times. Its history dates back to the fourteenth century and is connected with the Canons Regular of the Holy Sepulchre. In later centuries, it housed a customs office, a post office and barracks, among other uses, followed by apartments after the war. The history of Stradom House traces a building used by successive generations for different purposes. The hotel opened in 2023 following work carried out by Angel Poland Group.

This past gives designers material they do not need to invent. The layout, surviving vaults and traces of earlier uses can provide a starting point for a contemporary interior. Each element still calls for a decision about what to retain, how to display it and which new furnishings will make the space comfortable to use. A building’s age alone does not make it a good hotel.

Interior design shaped by its setting

ADC Atelier designed the interiors of Stradom House. In the project description now published by ADC & Tuneu, the studio discusses its collaboration with local conservation specialists, the restoration of frescoes and vaults, and the introduction of contemporary furnishings. The restaurant interiors feature pink marble, which the designers associate with nearby Wieliczka. At Hedwig’s, shades of blue and green reference Kraków’s rooftops, while the main bar echoes the rhythm of the arches in the former chapel.

These are specific examples of how a design can relate to its setting. New materials and colours can draw on a building’s proportions, surroundings or local associations. This gives contemporary furnishings a clear rationale while allowing the interior to retain its character. Where a space has a striking vault, historic paintings or a sequence of arches, careful selection matters. The designer must decide what should draw the eye. Too many competing forms can make the space harder to appreciate. Thoughtful attention to detail allows guests to see the architecture and use the room for its new purpose. Comfortable seating, enough room and adequate lighting remain essential at a table, however impressive the room may look on arrival.

Lighting for conservation and everyday comfort

Light helps determine how a historic interior is perceived. It should reveal proportions and texture, while also supporting what guests do in the space. Reading in a room, having dinner and walking along a corridor each require different conditions. In a historic building, the way fixtures are mounted and wiring is routed must also be considered.

Visual Energy, which designed the lighting for Stradom House, describes the building as a series of sections with different layouts, added and altered over successive periods. Each space required its own approach while retaining a shared character across the whole. Local craftspeople contributed to the façade lighting. At Hedwig’s, the project included the restored vault and the distinctive light fixture suspended above the central bar.

The importance of these decisions becomes clearer over a longer stay. Guests use the hotel at different times: in their room in the morning, in a shared space in the afternoon and in a restaurant in the evening. The lighting needs to work in each context. An impressive photograph is only one criterion. At dinner, guests still need to read the menu and feel comfortable talking; in their room, they need to be able to rest and work.

Art encountered during a stay

An art collection can give a hotel a distinct character when it has been curated with the space in mind. Stradom House holds works by Polish and international artists. Among the names listed by the hotel are Wilhelm Sasnal, Dorota Buczkowska, Radek Szlaga and Bartek Materka, as well as Gideon Rubin, Katherine Bradford and Jonas Wood. ADC & Tuneu identifies Francesca Gavin as the curator of the collection used in the project.

Original artworks change the way an interior is viewed. Guests can return to a particular piece the next day, see it in a different light or become interested in the artist’s wider work. For someone visiting Kraków for its culture, the hotel becomes another place to encounter art. It does not replace a museum, but offers an opportunity to see works in a different setting, as part of everyday life in the building.

The value of a collection extends beyond recognisable names. The selection of works, the way they are displayed and their relationship with the architecture all matter. An artwork needs a position in which it can be properly seen. In a historic hotel, these decisions require particular care because the space itself already contains many forms and details.

A hotel also needs to work well

Good design should extend to the less prominent interiors. Guests test its quality when using the bathroom, unpacking their luggage or preparing for bed. The room’s layout matters, as does the ability to spend time in it comfortably. The building’s origins do not change these needs, although they may require designers to find more complex solutions.

Service matters too. In a historic property, help choosing a room that meets a guest’s expectations can be especially useful. Someone who values a street view may have different preferences from a guest looking for a room facing the patio. It is also worth discussing accessibility needs before arrival, rather than drawing conclusions from photographs alone.

At the five-star Stradom House Hotel&Spa, part of Autograph Collection by Marriott, the accommodation is complemented by restaurants and the SÓL facilities, which include a swimming pool, spa and gym.

Their value lies in the possibility of planning a stay around one address. After sightseeing, guests can return for a rest, then have dinner and spend the evening at Hedwig’s. The historic building becomes a space they use throughout the day.

A continuing use for a historic building

Converting a historic building into a hotel allows it to be experienced beyond a conventional sightseeing visit. We enter a restaurant, meet at the bar, look at art or stay for a few nights. A new purpose gives the preserved interiors a continuing life, while the quality of the design determines how comfortably they can be used. The fullest test comes when the first impression gives way to an ordinary day of the stay and the space continues to meet our needs.