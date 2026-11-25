Breaking out into a new international market is an exciting venture for any business, but UK companies should not assume it will be an easy task.They can quickly struggle when they attempt to build the launch around marketing and branding ideas that have only been tested in the UK.
Just because a product or service has sold well in the UK, you'll still need to think about the different sales and marketing channels abroad to achieve success. If you already have interested buyers, this makes branching out internationally easier, but you'll still need the important documentation that allows you to sell effectively and without hassle outside of the UK.
Here are 4 mistakes companies make when entering a new market abroad:
1. They can mistake interest for actual demand
Even though many companies get interest from abroad, it isn't always a case of high demand. You can look at your metrics from web traffic, enquiries, repeat purchases, and actual sales from a country to determine whether making the leap abroad is worth it.
Just as you have competitors at home, you'll also have them abroad, so do your research into demand and supply when it comes to prices and other aspects of your business. To test your idea, dip a toe into the country of your choice with a pilot to see how it goes before committing to something larger.
2. They leave company paperwork until the last minute
Just as the UK requires multiple types of paperwork to enable you to do business, countries outside of Britain also have red tape hoops you have to jump through for approval. You'll need to consider which registrations and licences you need, and find out what you need to cover for banking purposes.
Some UK company documents may require legalisation before they can be used overseas. Businesses should check with the receiving authority whether an apostille, certified translation or further embassy legalisation is required. Contracts may need certification by a UK solicitor or notary before legalisation. Acceptance of paper apostilles and e-Apostilles should also be confirmed with the recipient. Some of the main documents you'll need a certified apostille UK on are your Companies House certificate, signed contracts, and the incorporation certificates. Many places will accept an e-Apostille, but some require the original paper version with the translation and apostille.
3. They don't choose the correct sales channels
Launching your business in a new country requires a lot of changes and knowledge of the market you're trying to tap into. Take some time to compare local distributors, direct exports, and discover whether buyers expect business to be done in person or online.
Make a note of who will be handling the sales and marketing for the company, and appoint them as lead so they know everything about the launch. This can include pricing differences in foreign countries, which sales channels to target immediately and which ones to try later, and how customer relationships will be handled.
4. They forecast sales without knowing when it will pay out
Even if a company has all of the sales projections mapped out for their launch in another country, it can be unpredictable. You'll have to calculate everything from freight and import duties to interest rates and distributor-related fees.
Companies should prepare a cash-flow forecast covering the expected sales and payment-collection cycle, factoring in stock, freight, import duties and currency fluctuations. Allow for slower sales, shipping or customs delays, and late customer payments. Agree payment terms clearly with overseas buyers and assess the risk of non-payment before committing significant funds. The forecast should show whether sufficient working capital is available until payments arrive, with a spending limit and contingency plan if the launch falls short of expectations. Official UK export guidance explains how extended shipping times and payment terms can affect cash flow.
Before UK companies commit to launching abroad, there needs to be evidence that there are customers who will buy the product or service, and that your business has enough cash to make it through the initial sales cycle. A small launch is best as it gives you the opportunity to see how your product fares in a brand new market.