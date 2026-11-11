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German economic adviser sees higher US tariff risks after midterms - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German economic adviser sees higher US tariff risks after midterms

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 11, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 11, 2026

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German Economic Adviser Warns of US Tariff Risks Post-Midterms

US Midterms and Implications for German Export Sector

Expert Analysis on US Trade Policy

Protectionist Stance Remains Unchanged

BERLIN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The outcome of the US midterms is unlikely to soften Washington's protectionist trade stance and may instead increase uncertainty around tariffs, warned Gabriel Felbermayr, a member of the influential German Council of Economic Experts.

Potential Tariff Deadlines and Impact on China

"This could come to a head as early as the beginning of next year, particularly with regard to China, as certain deadlines are set to expire," said Felbermayr during the presentation of the five-member council's annual report on Wednesday.

Effects on German Export Market

Recent Trends and Future Outlook

"For the German export sector, this means that the US market - which had shown improvement over the last two or three months, with Germany partly benefiting from the AI ​​boom - could see a cooling off."

Report Credits

(Writing by Miranda Murray; editing by Matthias Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • The U.S. midterms outcome doesn’t signal a rollback of tariffs; uncertainty may intensify heading into early 2027, particularly affecting Sino‑U.S. trade.
  • German exporters, having benefited from AI‑driven demand, now face a potential downturn as U.S. protectionism persists.
  • Economic institutes and analysts (e.g., IW, KPMG, DIW) agree that tariff policy may continue via executive action despite Congress, underscoring the need for German firms to stay flexible and diversify.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Gabriel Felbermayr warn regarding the US trade stance?
Gabriel Felbermayr warned that tariff uncertainty could increase, especially as certain deadlines with China approach.
How could German exporters be affected by US tariff decisions?
German exporters could face a cooling US market, reversing recent gains partly driven by the AI boom.
When could the tariff situation come to a head?
Tariff issues could intensify as early as the beginning of next year, as deadlines in trade agreements expire.

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