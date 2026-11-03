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Finance

Women hold less than a third of business management roles, UN says 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 3, 2026

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UN: Women Still Hold Less Than a Third of Global Management Positions

Global Survey Highlights Persistent Gender Imbalance in Management

By Emma Farge

Survey Findings on Women in Management

GENEVA, Nov 3 (Reuters) - A critical imbalance remains in the labour market with women still occupying less than a third of management roles, a global survey by the UN labour body showed on Tuesday.

Current Representation and Trends

While there is a growing number of women CEOs, they hold just 30.5% of overall management posts, according to a survey by the International Labour Organization with data from thousands of companies across 99 countries.

Slow Progress Despite Educational Gains

This share has grown slowly from around 24% three decades ago despite significant gains in women's education, the ILO's senior relations specialist Jae-Hee Chang told a Geneva press conference.

"There has been progress. There is a strong business case, but (women's) considerable potential remains underutilised," she said.

Barriers and Recommendations

Decline in Support Programmes

The report described a "critical imbalance" and said that there were signs that implementation of support programmes for women - such as maternity leave which have proven to be effective -  was declining.

Addressing Structural Barriers

It called for companies to implement steps to address structural barriers to progression and said that other factors like unequal care responsibilities outside the workplace also needed to be examined.

(Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by Matthias Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • Women hold just 30.5% of management positions globally, up slowly from ~24% 30 years ago (ILO)
  • Progress is uneven—Sub‑Saharan Africa, Australia/New Zealand exceed 40%, parts of Asia have declined sharply (UN SDG data)
  • Implementation of effective support programmes such as maternity leave and equal pay is falling, hindering women’s advancement (ILO)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What percentage of global management roles are held by women?
According to a UN labour body survey, women currently hold 30.5% of overall management posts worldwide.
Has the share of women in management changed over the last three decades?
Yes, the share has grown slowly from around 24% three decades ago to 30.5% today.
What barriers contribute to the gender imbalance in business management?
Structural barriers within companies and unequal care responsibilities outside the workplace contribute to the imbalance.
What measures does the UN recommend to address underrepresentation of women in management?
The UN calls for implementation of support programmes like maternity leave and steps to address structural barriers.
Is the implementation of support programs for women in the workplace increasing or declining?
The report notes that the implementation of support programmes, such as maternity leave, is declining in some areas.

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