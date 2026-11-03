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Ferrari nudges up full-year forecasts after beating consensus in Q3 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Ferrari nudges up full-year forecasts after beating consensus in Q3

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 3, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 3, 2026

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Ferrari Marginally Lifts Outlook After Q3 Profit and Revenue Beat

Ferrari's Financial Performance and Updated Guidance

Q3 Earnings Overview

MILAN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Ferrari on Tuesday raised forecasts for this year's results only marginally after beating consensus on core profit and revenues in the third quarter, helped by sales of higher margin vehicles and contributions from personalisations.

Future Outlook and EBITDA Forecast

2026 EBITDA Projections

The Italian luxury sports car maker guided for its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to rise to at least €3 billion ($3.36 billion) in 2026, versus a previous forecast for a result of at least €2.97 billion.

Market Reaction

Share Price Movement

Milan-listed shares in the company extended losses after results were published. By 1140 GMT they were down 4.2%.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8937 euros)

(Reporting by Giulio PiovaccariEditing by Keith Weir)

Key Takeaways

  • Ferrari exceeded Q3 consensus expectations through strong margins and personalization demand — continued revenue quality amid model transition.
  • Full‑year adjusted EBITDA forecast for 2026 raised to ≥€3 billion from prior ≥€2.97 billion — a modest upgrade signaling cautious optimism.
  • Stock market reaction was negative: shares dropped ~4.2% despite results beat, likely due to modest guidance improvement and market expectations.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Ferrari's new adjusted EBITDA targets for 2026?
Ferrari now expects adjusted EBITDA to reach at least €3 billion ($3.36 billion) in 2026, up from a previous forecast of at least €2.97 billion.
How did the stock market react to Ferrari's Q3 results?
Despite positive results, Milan-listed Ferrari shares extended losses, trading down 4.2% after the publication.
What factors contributed to Ferrari's strong Q3 performance?
Higher margin vehicle sales and increased contributions from personalisations boosted Ferrari's profits and revenue in Q3.

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