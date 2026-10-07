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Sterling scales 16-month highs against euro as French fiscal concerns mount - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Sterling scales 16-month highs against euro as French fiscal concerns mount

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

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Sterling Surges to 16-Month High Against Euro Amid French Fiscal Worries

Market Movements and Economic Drivers

Sterling's Performance Against Major Currencies

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Sterling scaled a 16-month high against the euro on Wednesday as France's fiscal concerns continued to weigh on the single currency, although the pound weakened against a broadly stronger dollar.

Euro's Decline and Contributing Factors

The euro fell 0.27% to 84.49 pence, its lowest level since June 2025, extending its losing streak to a ninth straight session. Against the dollar, the euro slumped 0.6% to 1.1199, weighed down by worries about France's fiscal position ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Bond Market Turmoil and Central Bank Policies

Euro zone bond-market turmoil has also dampened expectations for further rate hikes from the European Central Bank, even as traders bet that the Bank of England will belatedly resume tightening policy to catch up with other central banks.

Bank of England and Market Expectations

Unlike the ECB and the US Federal Reserve, the Bank of England has kept interest rates unchanged since the outbreak of the Iran war, though markets now see an 81% chance of a rate increase at its November meeting, according to LSEG data.

Impact of Oil Prices and UK Gilt Yields

The pound weakened 0.3% to 1.3239 against a broadly firmer dollar as rising oil prices supported the greenback.

British 10-year borrowing costs rose sharply on the back of higher crude oil prices, with the 10-year gilt yield <GB10YT=RR > touching 5.44%.

Focus on UK Fiscal Policy

After the UK's long-term borrowing costs reached their highest level since the 1990s last week, the focus remains firmly on finance minister John Healey's first budget on October 28.

Expert Commentary on Fiscal Outlook

"It's going to be a budget which leans towards fiscal tightening and ultimately impacts growth," said Dominic Bunning, head of G10 FX strategy at Nomura. If it includes tax increases, such as a rise in capital gains tax, investment could suffer and that could weigh more on sterling's cyclical outlook than its structural one, he said. 

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru, Editing by Xevi Fontdegloria)

Key Takeaways

  • The euro dropped to its weakest level since June 2025—84.49 pence—marking a ninth straight session of losses, driven by deepening worries over France’s fiscal stability ahead of the 2027 election and surging bond yields. (live.euronext.com)
  • French borrowing costs are climbing to levels not seen since the 2010–12 sovereign debt crisis, with bond spreads widening sharply versus Germany, fueling concerns of contagion across the euro area. (uk.marketscreener.com)
  • Markets now assign around an 80–85% probability to a 25 basis‑point Bank of England rate hike in November, as investors anticipate a belated tightening to align with the Fed and ECB. (lse.co.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did sterling reach a 16-month high against the euro?
Sterling climbed against the euro due to ongoing fiscal concerns in France, which have pressured the single currency.
How have French fiscal concerns impacted the euro?
French fiscal worries caused the euro to weaken, falling to its lowest since June 2025 and extending a nine-session losing streak.
What role have bond markets played in recent currency moves?
Eurozone bond-market turmoil dampened expectations for ECB rate hikes, affecting both the euro and broader market sentiment.
Is the Bank of England expected to raise interest rates soon?
Markets see an 81% chance of a rate hike by the Bank of England at its November meeting, following recent economic shifts.
How have oil prices influenced the pound and UK borrowing costs?
Rising oil prices supported the dollar and pushed up UK 10-year gilt yields, impacting the pound's performance against the dollar.

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