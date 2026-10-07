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Musk welcomes German backing for Tesla driver assistance tech as group chases EU approval - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Musk welcomes German backing for Tesla driver assistance tech as group chases EU approval

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

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Finance Markets Automotive technology EU Regulations

Tesla Wins German Support as It Seeks EU Approval for Driver Assistance Tech

Germany Backs Tesla's Driver-Assistance Software Amid EU Approval Efforts

By Marie Mannes and Miranda Murray

BERLIN, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday welcomed Germany's backing for the US automaker's driver-assistance software system, as he seeks Europe-wide approval for the technology that traffic-safety researchers have warned carries inflated safety claims.

German Support and Ministerial Advocacy

"Danke schoen," wrote Musk on his social media platform X about German Transport Minister Steffen Bilger pushing for approval of the "Full Self-Driving" technology across Europe.

Bilger said in a statement on Tuesday that he is advocating for prompt EU approval after discussing numerous technical details, as well as liability issues, with Tesla last month.

Technical Details and Speed Limit Controversy

As part of the discussions, Germany agreed with Tesla that the system may slightly exceed the maximum speed limit by up to 10% – an approach Germany will also support within the European approval process, where speeding has become one of the main points of contention.

Safety advocates and some regulators argue Tesla's use of a speed-offset function, which allows the system to drive above the posted limit, should be removed before approval is granted.

Branding and Misleading Claims

Bilger added that Tesla has also offered to rename the system "Tesla Assisted Driving" to address concerns that the name is somewhat misleading. The system offers assistance to drivers, but is not fully autonomous.

"My goal is for Tesla drivers to be able to enjoy the benefits of 'assisted driving' throughout the EU without delay," said Bilger.

Tesla's Push for EU Approval

European Support and Ongoing Concerns

Germany is the latest in a handful of European countries, including the Netherlands and Belgium, to throw their support behind the technology.

However, several EU countries, including Sweden and France, have expressed concerns about FSD exceeding speed limits, and an EU vote expected for October has been pushed back to at least December while some countries do additional tests.

System Variations and Regulatory Challenges

The Europe-specific version of the system approved by Dutch regulators earlier this year excluded some features available in the US, including a so-called 'Mad Max' setting, but retained a function that can lift the vehicle's maximum speed to as much as 50% above the detected speed limit.

Tesla, whose first European factory was built outside Berlin, has called FSD approval key to boosting sales in Europe, where it is seeking to regain market share amid growing competition from Chinese electric-vehicle makers.

Lobbying Efforts and Safety Debate

A Reuters Special Report on Wednesday detailed how Tesla has mounted an intensive lobbying campaign to secure European approval for the system, and has won support from some national regulators despite ongoing concerns from safety experts and several EU member states.

The company casts FSD as a life-saving technology, though experts who examined Tesla's methodology for Reuters say the company's study provides no evidence of that claim, which is central to Tesla's current European lobbying campaign.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray and Marie Mannes; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • Germany is now backing EU‑wide rollout of Tesla’s FSD Supervised system, pending renaming and technical alignment – “Tesla Assisted Driving” and limited speed‑offset (max 10 %) (bmv.de)
  • Safety groups (e.g. ETSC) are urging rejection over FSD’s ability to exceed speed limits by up to 50 %, and independent researchers say Tesla presented inflated safety data to European regulators (investing.com)
  • Tesla has secured provisional approvals in several EU countries—Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Slovenia, Czechia, Croatia—and is eyeing a EU‑wide vote (likely in December) to reach a qualified majority (15 states & 65 % population) (electrive.net)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Germany backing Tesla's driver assistance technology?
Germany supports prompt EU approval for Tesla's Full Self-Driving system, believing it will benefit Tesla drivers and discussing technical and liability issues with the company.
What are the main concerns regarding Tesla's driver assistance approval in the EU?
Safety advocates and some regulators worry about the system's speed-offset function, which allows driving above speed limits, and its potentially misleading name.
What changes has Tesla offered to address EU regulatory concerns?
Tesla has offered to rename its system to 'Tesla Assisted Driving' and adjust certain features, though speed offset remains a key issue for EU approval.
Which countries support or oppose Tesla's driver assistance system in Europe?
Germany, the Netherlands, and Belgium support the system, while Sweden and France have expressed safety concerns leading to delays in EU approval.
What does EU approval mean for Tesla's business in Europe?
Securing EU approval is vital for Tesla to boost sales and regain market share amid increasing competition from Chinese electric vehicle makers.

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