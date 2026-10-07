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Russia says it properly informed WHO of plague institute worker's death, blasts media coverage - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia says it properly informed WHO of plague institute worker's death, blasts media coverage

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

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Russia Confirms Proper WHO Notification After Plague Lab Worker Death in Siberia

Kremlin Responds to International Concerns and Media Reports

Official Notification to WHO

MOSCOW, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Russia informed the World Health Organization about the death of a laboratory worker at a Siberian plague research institute last week in line with established procedures, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, accusing the media of providing false information about the case.

Diplomatic Tensions and Media Coverage

U.S. Diplomatic Complaint

Peskov was commenting on an ABC News report that the United States had lodged a formal diplomatic complaint over Russia's handling of the reported death, urging Moscow to provide greater transparency about the incident.

Incident Details and Quarantine Measures

The laboratory worker fell ill and died in undisclosed circumstances, prompting authorities to quarantine dozens of people and dispatch the head of Russia's health watchdog to the Irkutsk region.

Official Statements and Public Reassurance

Addressing False Reporting

Peskov said much of the reporting surrounding the incident was false and that people should rely on information released by state health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor.

Health Watchdog Findings

On Tuesday the watchdog said that no cases of plague had been detected among anyone who had come into contact with the deceased, and locals said their lives had barely been disrupted.

International Communications

Potential Presidential Discussions

Peskov said no phone call had been scheduled at this point between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, who said on Tuesday that he would speak to Putin "very soon" about the case.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Dmitry AntonovWriting by Maxim RodionovEditing by Mark Trevelyan)

Key Takeaways

  • Russia notified the World Health Organization following standard procedures; Rospotrebnadzor reports no plague among contacts and attributes the death to pneumonia of unknown cause. (apnews.com)
  • The deceased, identified as 28‑year‑old Darya Shipilova, died on October 2, prompting about 200 quarantines; no pathogens linked to her work were detected. (internazionale.it)
  • The U.S. issued a formal diplomatic démarche requesting more information, as pressure mounts for transparency from multiple international actors including WHO and public health experts. (abcnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Russia inform the WHO about the plague institute worker's death?
Yes, Russian officials confirmed they followed proper procedures in notifying the WHO about the incident.
Was a plague outbreak detected after the worker's death?
Authorities reported that no cases of plague were found among those who had contact with the deceased worker.
How did Russian authorities respond to the lab worker's death?
Authorities quarantined dozens of people and sent the head of Russia's health watchdog to the Irkutsk region.
How did the Kremlin respond to media reports on the incident?
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called much of the media reporting false and urged reliance on official health statements.
Is there any diplomatic communication between Russia and the US regarding this case?
No phone call between President Putin and President Trump was scheduled at the time of reporting, despite US concerns.

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