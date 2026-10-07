GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Banks lead FTSE 100 lower as gilt yields, oil prices climb - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Banks lead FTSE 100 lower as gilt yields, oil prices climb

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

FTSE 100 Drops as Banks Weaken, Gilt Yields and Oil Prices Reach New Highs

Market Overview and Key Drivers

Oct 7 - UK's FTSE 100 edged lower on Wednesday after three consecutive sessions of gains, weighed down by banking stocks, as rising oil prices and surging bond yields kept investors cautious.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.4% to 10,498.53 points by 0948 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 slipped 0.2%.

Oil Prices and Energy Sector Performance

• Oil prices rose, with Brent futures holding above $100 a barrel, as investors weighed higher Gulf exports against persistent supply risks from the Middle East conflict and a storm approaching US oil-producing regions [O/R]

Shell's Refining Margins and Stock Movement

• Shell expects third-quarter refining margins to jump to a record $42 a barrel, sharply above $24 a barrel in the previous quarter

• Shares in the oil major rose 0.7%

Bond Yields and Monetary Policy Outlook

• British 10-year borrowing costs climbed, tracking higher oil prices and US Treasury yields, to reach their highest level since October 1, when they touched a near 20-year high

Federal Reserve Meeting Minutes

• Investors also awaited minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting for further clues on the outlook for US monetary policy and the timing of any future interest-rate cuts

Banking Sector Weakness

• Heavyweight banking stocks led declines on the benchmark index, with HSBC, Standard Chartered and Barclays falling between 2% and 3%

HSBC's Efficiency Push

• The Financial Times reported that HSBC plans deep job cuts in its UK wealth business as part of a broader, AI-driven efficiency push

Notable Stock Movements

Pennon Group's Rights Issue and Dividend Cut

• Pennon Group tumbled 21%, making it the biggest decliner on the FTSE 250, after the water utility launched a fully underwritten £550 million ($728.5 million) rights issue and cut its dividend

Avon Technologies' Positive Outlook

• Shares in protective equipment provider Avon Technologies jumped 14% after it said annual results were expected to beat market expectations

UK Housing Market Update

Lloyds Data on House Prices

• British house prices were flat in September after recording their first annual decline since 2023 in August, according to Lloyds data, which came in weaker than analysts had expected

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Darshan Kumar and Ragini Mathur in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)

Key Takeaways

  • Rising oil (Brent above $100) and climbing gilt yields weighed on investor sentiment, hitting banks the hardest.
  • HSBC is planning steep job cuts in its UK wealth management arm — around 50% of management/specialist roles and ~70% of adviser roles — as part of an AI-led efficiency push (uk.investing.com).
  • Shell's refining margins are expected to hit a record ~$42/barrel, supporting its shares (+0.7%), while Pennon Group tumbled on a £550 m rights issue and dividend cut; Avon Technologies rose 14% on positive outlooks, and UK house prices held steady in September per Lloyds.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the FTSE 100 decline on Wednesday?
The FTSE 100 fell due to losses in banking stocks, rising gilt yields, and higher oil prices leading to investor caution.
Which banking stocks led the declines on the FTSE 100?
HSBC, Standard Chartered, and Barclays led declines, falling between 2% and 3%.
How did oil prices impact the UK stock market?
Oil prices rose above $100 a barrel, contributing to higher borrowing costs and affecting market sentiment.
What is the latest on Shell’s refining margins?
Shell expects its Q3 refining margins to jump to a record $42 a barrel, up from $24 in the previous quarter.
What other major movements occurred in the market?
Pennon Group dropped 21% after a rights issue and dividend cut, while Avon Technologies jumped 14% after strong results.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Houthis attack Aden airport as fighting intensifies in Yemen

Houthis attack Aden airport as fighting intensifies in Yemen

Image for Nobel chemistry prize goes to pair who solved mystery of 'mirror image' molecules

Nobel chemistry prize goes to pair who solved mystery of 'mirror image' molecules

Image for Exclusive-Apollo submits non-binding bid for German energy firm Uniper, sources say

Exclusive-Apollo submits non-binding bid for German energy firm Uniper, sources say

Image for South Korea denies Ukrainian report that it eased Russia's fuel crisis

South Korea denies Ukrainian report that it eased Russia's fuel crisis

Image for UK's Pennon seeks £550 million fresh capital as new CEO overhauls utility; shares drop

UK's Pennon seeks £550 million fresh capital as new CEO overhauls utility; shares drop

Image for Russia says it properly informed WHO of plague institute worker's death, blasts media coverage

Russia says it properly informed WHO of plague institute worker's death, blasts media coverage

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Germany blocks sale of logistics company to China's Cosco
Germany blocks sale of logistics company to China's Cosco
Image for PepsiCo running out of time to meet Elliott-inspired targets as GLP-1 threat intensifies
PepsiCo running out of time to meet Elliott-inspired targets as GLP-1 threat intensifies
Image for Azerbaijan denies report of link to German spy scandal
Azerbaijan denies report of link to German spy scandal
Image for IEA to meet Wednesday over proposed release of oil, diesel stocks, two EU diplomats say
IEA to meet Wednesday over proposed release of oil, diesel stocks, two EU diplomats say
Image for Oil rises as investors mull supply threats 
Oil rises as investors mull supply threats 
Image for AI companies run virtual drug trials, aim to improve success of human studies
AI companies run virtual drug trials, aim to improve success of human studies
Image for Factbox-Ukraine's attacks on Russian energy sites — what has been hit?
Factbox-Ukraine's attacks on Russian energy sites — what has been hit?
Image for Microsoft, Nvidia CEOs to unveil new AI laptop at San Francisco event 
Microsoft, Nvidia CEOs to unveil new AI laptop at San Francisco event 
Image for Sterling scales 16-month highs against euro as French fiscal concerns mount
Sterling scales 16-month highs against euro as French fiscal concerns mount
Image for Nestle shoots to score younger generation with NBA deal
Nestle shoots to score younger generation with NBA deal
Image for UK's Royal Mail plans to cut up to 2,500 jobs by end-2027
UK's Royal Mail plans to cut up to 2,500 jobs by end-2027
Image for French wine output expected to be lowest this century despite forecast upgrade
French wine output expected to be lowest this century despite forecast upgrade
View All Finance Posts