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AI companies run virtual drug trials, aim to improve success of human studies

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

6 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

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AI Companies Use Virtual Drug Trials to Increase Human Study Success Rates

By Deena Beasley

The Rise of AI-Powered Virtual Drug Trials in Pharma

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Novartis’ experimental del-desiran for a rare type of muscular dystrophy was expected to be a winner, with the Swiss company's CEO predicting annual peak sales of $5 billion. When a late-stage trial missed its goal last month, shares fell 11%, erasing $30 billion in market value.

AI Startups and Predictive Simulations

AI start-up BioinvestGPT was not surprised. In July, it ran a simulated trial to measure how virtual patients would respond to del-desiran and predicted an insignificant clinical benefit.

It and other artificial intelligence companies say they are working with some drugmakers on virtual trials to boost the odds an experimental medicine will prove safe and effective when used by actual patients in an expensive traditional clinical trial. 

The global biopharmaceutical industry spends some $140 billion a year on human clinical testing, but only around 12% of drug candidates are approved by regulators — a rate that has changed little in decades.

AI Tools for Candidate Selection and Risk Assessment

AI firms say simulations are being used to identify which pharmaceutical programs are worth moving forward and to assess the value of acquisition targets. As AI tools get better at flagging clinical risks, they say unexpected trial failures may become less frequent.

Human clinical trials typically start with small Phase 1 studies primarily to gauge safety, followed by mid-stage Phase 2 and the large Phase 3 trials required by regulators that also assess efficacy. The process takes years, compared with a month or less for some AI simulations.

"We shouldn't only ask how to run trials faster. We should ask how to run fewer trials that are going to fail," said Francisco Beca, chief medical officer at QuantHealth, an AI clinical trial simulation platform headquartered in Tel Aviv. 

Investment Trends in AI Drug Discovery

Investment in AI drug discovery more than doubled to $8.4 billion in 2025 compared to 2023, according to a recent report from McKinsey. It said spending is currently focused where the technology works best today, particularly molecule design, rather than the industry's major bottlenecks, such as proving a drug will work as intended through lengthy trials.

Pharma companies are "dipping their toes" into AI trial modeling, said McKinsey partner Alex Devereson. They are using different types of the technology, internally or with partners, to do things like assess drug candidates before committing capital to a program, he said.

US health regulators last week announced a set of initiatives aimed at speeding drug trials. If successful, the program could help create a path for predictive AI to be used in clinical development, a federal health official said.

Case Studies: AI Predictions and Real-World Outcomes

BioinvestGPT’s Track Record

Five Out of Six Correct Predictions

FIVE OUT OF SIX CORRECT

Copenhagen-based BioinvestGPT in July shared with Reuters its detailed analyses of the likely outcome of several high-profile drug trials before the results were known and has so far been correct in five of six.

They include the negative result for del-desiran, success for Moderna and Merck's melanoma vaccine, a weak clinical benefit for AstraZeneca and Ionis' heart drug Wainua, the first failed trial for Novo Nordisk's heart drug ziltivekimab, and success for Vaxcyte's pneumococcal vaccine.

How the Simulations Work

The fundamental goal of the pharma industry is proof of a superior clinical benefit compared to the standard of care, said Bragi Lovetrue, who co-founded BioinvestGPT with his wife Idonae Lovetrue in 2024.

The AI platform uses DNA sequencing to simulate a human body matching the eligibility criteria for a specific clinical trial. A virtual trial is then done using a model of the test drug.

"We can pinpoint the reason why a drug is effective and safe, and in many cases, why not," Lovetrue said.

When AI Predictions Miss the Mark

The simulations are not always right. The predictive AI forecast positive results for Novartis' pelacarsen, which lowers blood levels of a cholesterol-carrier called lipoprotein(a). Novartis in September said the drug did not cut the risk of a major heart attack or stroke in patients with a genetic risk factor in a late-stage trial.

A subsequent analysis showed "we got the mechanism wrong," by not accounting for genetically set variations in the size of the lipoprotein, Lovetrue said.

QuantHealth’s Simulation Publications

QuantHealth, which uses real-world data and AI to simulate patient-level responses to therapies, has published its simulations of ulcerative colitis and cholesterol drug trials.

Upcoming Predictions and Industry Perspectives

Biogen and Takeda Trials Predicted to Fail

BIOGEN, TAKEDA TRIALS PREDICTED TO FAIL

BioinvestGPT has done predictions for a wide range of trials. 

For anticipated trial results expected before year-end, the AI company predicts failure for two Phase 3 trials of Biogen's litifilimab in the most common type of lupus, as well as for Phase 2 studies of Japanese drugmaker Takeda's zasocitinib in Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. 

The AI model shows that both drugs are "suboptimal" for those specific trial populations.

Biogen's drug, which targets an immune cell receptor called BDCA2, is also being studied in a different type of lupus. Takeda filed recently for US approval of zasocitinib, which blocks an enzyme called tyrosine kinase 2, in plaque psoriasis and has a Phase 3 trial in psoriatic arthritis.

Industry Skepticism and Cautious Optimism

Takeda research chief Andy Plump said TYK2 was identified as a target by analyzing human genetics, while machine learning was used to optimize and "polish" the structure of the daily pill.

"I have immense confidence in this mechanism," Plump said. "I don't think we are near being able to use tools like AI to make definitive predictions."

Diana Gallagher, Biogen's head of clinical development for multiple sclerosis, immunology and Alzheimer's, said the company uses "every tool available to us," including AI. 

She said only two biologic drugs have been approved for lupus and AI algorithms that rely on historical data could be prone to predicting a negative result.

QuantH

Key Takeaways

  • BioinvestGPT ran a simulated Phase 3 trial for Novartis’ del‑desiran in July 2026, predicting an insignificant clinical benefit—validated when the real trial failed—demonstrating its high predictive accuracy (~95.6%) across numerous drug trials (data.bioinvestgpt.com).
  • Industry investment in AI‑enabled drug discovery reached $8.4 billion in 2025, doubling from 2023, although most AI focus remains on molecule design rather than clinical validation bottlenecks (mckinsey.com).
  • U.S. regulators launched ARPA‑H’s SURPASS initiative in September 2026 to integrate digital twins and predictive models into trial designs, aiming to reduce cost, time, and patient burden in clinical development (hhs.gov).
  • AI tools are already generating measurable efficiencies in clinical trial operations—including cost savings and real‑time data monitoring—further supporting their role in improving trial success rates (axios.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How are AI companies using virtual drug trials?
AI companies run simulations with virtual patients to predict how drugs will perform in human trials, helping pharma firms identify which programs to pursue.
Why are virtual trials important for the pharmaceutical industry?
Virtual trials can reduce the risk and cost of failed human trials by flagging drugs with low chances of success before investing in large clinical studies.
Which AI start-ups are mentioned in the article?
BioinvestGPT and QuantHealth are two AI start-ups collaborating with drug companies to run virtual clinical trials.
What are the current challenges with human clinical trials?
Human clinical trials are expensive, time-consuming, and have a low success rate, with only about 12% of drugs approved by regulators.

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