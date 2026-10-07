GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Northland, Orlen complete turbine installation at Poland's first offshore wind project - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Northland, Orlen complete turbine installation at Poland's first offshore wind project

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Energy Renewables Markets

Northland, Orlen Complete Turbine Installation at Poland’s Inaugural Offshore Wind Project

Completion and Operational Details of the Baltic Power Offshore Wind Project

Project Overview

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Canadian power producer Northland Power and Poland's biggest energy company Orlen have completed the installation of all 76 turbines at Poland's first offshore wind project, Baltic Power, they said on Wednesday.

The 1.1 gigawatt facility, jointly owned by Northland and Orlen, is on track to begin commercial operations in 2026, the companies said.

Key Project Milestones

Cost and Commissioning Progress

• Overall costs are aligned with original expectations as the project advances through commissioning, Northland said

Electricity Generation and Grid Connection

• More than one-third of the turbines are already generating power, following the delivery of the project's first electricity to the grid in July

• The facility will generate around 4 terawatt-hours of electricity per year

Testing and Capacity

• It is undergoing tests to provide enough electricity to power more than 1.5 million Polish households in a few months

Revenue and Contract Structure

• The project is underpinned by a 25-year contract-for-difference mechanism that will provide revenue certainty

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Marta Maciag and Stefan Gardawski)

Key Takeaways

  • Installation of all 76 turbines now complete at Baltic Power, Poland’s first offshore wind farm, with commissioning and commercial operations expected in 2026 (Northland Power, Orlen) (northlandpower.com).
  • Facility capacity stands at ~1.2 GW (1.1–1.2 GW per sources), generating up to 4 TWh/year—powering over 1.5 million households, about 3 % of Poland’s electricity demand (balticpower.pl).
  • Project is backed by a 25‑year contract‑for‑difference providing revenue certainty and remains on budget; first electricity was delivered in July and full commissioning underway (northlandpower.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who owns Poland's first offshore wind project?
Baltic Power is jointly owned by Northland Power and Orlen.
How many turbines were installed at Baltic Power?
A total of 76 turbines were installed at Poland's Baltic Power project.
When will the Baltic Power offshore wind project start commercial operations?
The project is scheduled to begin commercial operations in 2026.
How much electricity will the Baltic Power facility generate annually?
The Baltic Power facility will generate around 4 terawatt-hours of electricity per year.
How many households can the Baltic Power project supply electricity to?
It can provide enough electricity to power more than 1.5 million Polish households.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Musk welcomes German backing for Tesla driver assistance tech as group chases EU approval

Musk welcomes German backing for Tesla driver assistance tech as group chases EU approval

Image for French wine output expected to be lowest this century despite forecast upgrade

French wine output expected to be lowest this century despite forecast upgrade

Image for Porsche braces for lower sales era, seeks lifeline from luxury

Porsche braces for lower sales era, seeks lifeline from luxury

Image for WHO seeks details from Russia on media reports of a second lab worker with pneumonia

WHO seeks details from Russia on media reports of a second lab worker with pneumonia

Image for UK's PRA proposes linking regulatory thresholds to GDP

UK's PRA proposes linking regulatory thresholds to GDP

Image for Mercedes-Benz Q3 car sales fall 8% as China demand weakness persists, EV sales rise 52%

Mercedes-Benz Q3 car sales fall 8% as China demand weakness persists, EV sales rise 52%

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Investors pick new darlings and duds as selloff rocks Europe's bond market
Investors pick new darlings and duds as selloff rocks Europe's bond market
Image for German trade industry raises 2026 export growth forecast to 1%
German trade industry raises 2026 export growth forecast to 1%
Image for German industrial output rises more than expected in August
German industrial output rises more than expected in August
Image for Aker BP's major projects off Norway to cost more, fiscal budget shows
Aker BP's major projects off Norway to cost more, fiscal budget shows
Image for Shell expects record refining margins as Iran war boosts fuel markets
Shell expects record refining margins as Iran war boosts fuel markets
Image for Oil stable as higher Middle East exports offset supply threats
Oil stable as higher Middle East exports offset supply threats
Image for IEA to meet Wednesday over proposed release of oil, diesel stocks, two EU diplomats say
IEA to meet Wednesday over proposed release of oil, diesel stocks, two EU diplomats say
Image for Wealthy investors view rates and yields as the biggest growth risk, says Deutsche Bank
Wealthy investors view rates and yields as the biggest growth risk, says Deutsche Bank
Image for European shares, euro fall as energy shock, fiscal worries bite
European shares, euro fall as energy shock, fiscal worries bite
Image for Dollar gains as oil climbs and investors focus on the Fed
Dollar gains as oil climbs and investors focus on the Fed
Image for UK's Headlam to delist after it collapses into administration
UK's Headlam to delist after it collapses into administration
Image for IMF chief warns energy shock, growing debt and AI risks threaten global growth
IMF chief warns energy shock, growing debt and AI risks threaten global growth
View All Finance Posts