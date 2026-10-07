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French wine output expected to be lowest this century despite forecast upgrade - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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French wine output expected to be lowest this century despite forecast upgrade

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

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French Wine Production in 2026 Expected to Be Lowest in a Century

Overview of France's 2026 Wine Output Forecast

By Sybille de La Hamaide

PARIS, Oct 7 (Reuters) - France's wine output this year is expected to fall to its lowest level this century due to extreme heat and drought, despite an improved forecast released by the farm ministry on Wednesday.

The world's second-largest wine producer is projected to produce 34.9 million hectolitres of wine this year, up from a forecast last month of 33.9 million, due to better-than-expected yields in Languedoc-Roussillon, the largest producing region.

The revised estimate was down 2% from last year's poor output and 14% below the 2021/25 average.

Factors Affecting Wine Production

"This fall stems from both a reduction in vineyard area and lower yields caused by drought and intense summer heat," the ministry said in a report.

"However, significant disparities remain between wine-growing regions: some are suffering substantial losses, while others are recording yields higher than those of the previous year," it added.

Regional Disparities in Wine Yields

Production in Languedoc-Roussillon improved thanks to late-summer rains and is now forecast at 2% above the five-year average.

In Champagne, harvesting ended towards the beginning of September — the earliest finish on record — and production halved versus both 2025 and the five-year average due to frost, hail, drought and heat.

Burgundy-Beaujolais, Loire, Charentes, Jura and the South-East also declined, the ministry said.

Production in the Bordeaux region was 10% above last year's disastrous harvest but remained 11% below average, as winemakers uprooted a portion of their vineyards in the face of falling consumption.

Wine output in Alsace was slightly below 2025 while Savoie's production was satisfactory, the ministry said.

Government Response and Economic Impact

French agriculture has been hard hit by this summer's record heatwaves and lack of rain. The government last month announced an emergency aid package for farmers of more than €1 billion.

Wine Production Data by Region

Summary Table of Regional Estimates

Below are France's latest wine production estimates by region. Data is in thousand hectolitres. A hectolitre is the equivalent of 100 litres, or 133 standard wine bottles.

2026 Wine Production Figures

Region 2025 2026 2026 vs 2026

2025 vs2021–2

025avera

ge

Champagne 2,574 1,344 -48% -46%

Burgundy–Beaujola 1,906 1,481 -22% -30%

is

Alsace 858 810 -6% -11%

Savoie 106 107 +1% +9%

Jura 93 67 -28% -13%

Loire Valley 2,121 1,973 -7% -14%

Charentes 7,850 7,022 -11% -28%

South-West 2,343 2,622 +12% -1%

Bordeaux 3,189 3,496 +10% -11%

Languedoc-Roussil 8,853 10,585 +20% +2%

lon

Corsica 360 360 0% +5%

South-East 4,663 4,502 -3% -8%

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Gus Trompiz and Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • 2026 output expected at 34.9 mln hl—lowest this century despite slight upgrade from 33.9 mln hl (ministry)
  • Severe heatwaves, prolonged drought, and shrinking vineyard area are the main production constraints
  • Regional outcomes vary: Languedoc‑Roussillon improved; Champagne and several others suffered sharp losses

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is French wine output expected to be so low in 2026?
Extreme heat, drought, and a reduction in vineyard area have led to a significant drop in French wine output for 2026.
Which French wine regions have seen improved or higher yields in 2026?
Languedoc-Roussillon saw better-than-expected yields due to late-summer rains, with production above the five-year average.
How does the 2026 wine output compare to recent years and averages?
The 2026 forecast is down 2% from 2025 and 14% below the 2021–2025 average, marking the lowest this century.
What government support has been offered to agriculture amid poor wine yields?
The French government announced an emergency aid package of over €1 billion to help farmers affected by the severe weather.
What is the impact of extreme weather on specific French wine regions in 2026?
Regions like Champagne and Burgundy experienced severe output drops due to frost, hail, drought, and heat, while others showed slight increases.

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