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Finance

St James's Place reports lower Q3 net inflows amid uncertainty ahead of UK budget

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 29, 2026

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St James's Place Sees Q3 Net Inflows Drop as Investors Await UK Budget

St. James's Place Q3 Performance and Market Context

Oct 29 (Reuters) - British wealth manager St. James's Place reported a fall in third-quarter net inflows on Thursday as investors remained cautious in the lead-up to the UK budget and amid unpredictable markets, sending shares down as much as 5.7%.

Key Financial Highlights

Here are some details:

Net Inflows and Funds Under Management

• The group reported net inflows of £570 million ($760.04 million) for the quarter ending September 30, down from £1.76 billion a year ago

• Funds under management as at September 30 were £242.4 billion, compared to £212.4 billion as of September 30 last year

Investor Sentiment and Market Factors

• Investors have pulled back from riskier assets as the Iran war and a global bond selloff clouded sentiment, reducing trading activity

• The company added that the lower net inflows also reflected a strong comparative period last year, which benefited from high levels of activity linked to its then-new charging structure

Analyst Insights and Future Outlook

Tax and Regulatory Changes

• The inheritance tax levy on unused pension assets set to come into effect from April next year will be a headwind, JPM analysts said

Asset Retention Challenges

• Analysts also noted that retaining assets on the platform may prove challenging as more advisers approach retirement

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7500 pounds)

(Reporting by Simone Lobo in Bengaluru; Editing by Jochelle Mendonca)

Key Takeaways

  • Net inflows plunged over 67 % year‑on‑year to £570 million in Q3 2026, reflecting investor risk aversion ahead of the UK Budget and weaker sentiment driven by geopolitical and bond market uncertainty
  • Despite the drop in inflows, funds under management climbed to a new high of £242.4 billion as of September 30, 2026, supported by positive investment returns and strong retention
  • Looking ahead, headwinds include the April 2027 inclusion of unused pension assets in inheritance tax, intensifying adviser competition, and potential challenges in retaining assets on the platform

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did St James's Place report lower net inflows in Q3?
Lower net inflows were due to cautious investors ahead of the UK budget, unpredictable markets, and a strong comparative period last year.
How much were St James's Place Q3 2023 net inflows?
Net inflows for the third quarter were £570 million, down from £1.76 billion a year ago.
What factors affected investor sentiment?
Investor sentiment was affected by the war in Iran, a global bond selloff, and general market uncertainty.
What is the current value of funds under management?
Funds under management at September 30 were £242.4 billion, compared to £212.4 billion a year ago.
What future challenges did analysts highlight for St James's Place?
Analysts noted challenges such as the upcoming inheritance tax levy and difficulty in retaining assets as advisers retire.

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