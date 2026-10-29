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Russia's Rusal plans to mine bauxite in Ghana - RIA - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia's Rusal plans to mine bauxite in Ghana - RIA

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 29, 2026

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Rusal to Launch Major Bauxite Mining Venture in Ghana with Local Agency

Rusal's Expansion into Ghana's Bauxite Industry

MOSCOW, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Russian aluminium giant Rusal plans to establish a joint venture in Ghana to mine and process bauxite, the raw material used to produce aluminium, Russia's RIA state news agency reported, citing a memorandum signed on Thursday.

Production and Processing Targets

• Chief Executive Evgeny Nikitin told RIA the company was targeting annual bauxite production of 5 million metric tons in Ghana and annual processing capacity of 1.2 million tons.

Partnership with Ghana's State Agency

• The agreement was signed with Ghana's state agency responsible for developing the country's aluminium industry on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum in Moscow.

Rusal's Global Bauxite Operations

Rusal, the world's largest aluminium producer outside China, already has major bauxite operations in Guinea, where it owns and operates Compagnie des Bauxites de Kindia (CBK), develops the Dian-Dian deposit and runs the Friguia complex.

Current Bauxite Mining Footprint

• Rusal operates seven bauxite mines worldwide, including two in Russia. The company produced 18.453 million metric tons of bauxite in 2025, with captive production covering 88% of its alumina refineries' requirements.

(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova. Editing by Gleb Bryanski)

Key Takeaways

  • Rusal targets 5 million metric tons of annual bauxite production in Ghana and processing capacity of 1.2 million tons via a new joint venture with Ghana’s aluminium development agency.
  • The deal was agreed at the Russia‑Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum in Moscow on October 29, 2026, marking Rusal’s first venture in Ghana beyond its established operations in Guinea.
  • Ghana holds approximately 900 million metric tons of bauxite reserves—the seventh largest globally—but prior to this had limited refining infrastructure; Rusal’s move aligns with Ghana’s ambitions to boost domestic value‑addition in its bauxite sector.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Rusal planning in Ghana?
Rusal is planning to establish a joint venture in Ghana to mine and process bauxite, aiming for 5 million metric tons of annual production.
Who is Rusal's partner in the Ghana bauxite project?
Rusal is partnering with Ghana's state agency responsible for developing the country's aluminium industry.
What was the annual bauxite production target in Ghana mentioned?
The target is 5 million metric tons of bauxite production annually in Ghana.
Where and when was the joint venture agreement signed?
The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum in Moscow.
Does Rusal operate other bauxite mines globally?
Yes, Rusal operates seven bauxite mines worldwide, including in Guinea and Russia.

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