GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Meta loses appeals against interim measures imposed by French regulators - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Meta loses appeals against interim measures imposed by French regulators

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 29, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Meta Loses Appeal Against French Regulators on Press Publishing Rights

By Makini Brice

Meta's Legal Battle Over Press Publishing Rights in France

Background: French Law and Press Publishing Rights

PARIS, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms has lost its appeals against interim measures imposed by French regulators over media organisations' publishing rights in the Paris Court of Appeals, the court said on Thursday.

French law requires that press agencies and publishers authorise digital reproduction of their work and are entitled to payment for their work. Meta negotiated with press organisations to reach agreements for payment, but the talks were never completed.

Regulatory Actions and Interim Measures

French Regulators' Response

The organisations, in turn, reached out to French regulators, who issued two interim measures against Meta in July, requiring Meta to negotiate with press organisations, provide them with information about the revenue of its social media platforms and the use of protected content and not to degrade the manner of displaying content from the press.

Meta's Appeal and Court Decision

Meta appealed those decisions in August, which the court rejected on Thursday.

Court's Statement on Meta's Practices

"The Court concluded that Meta's practices, specifically regarding the methods used to determine the amounts payable as 'neighboring rights' to press publishers, may constitute an abuse of a dominant position, which is prohibited under both European and French competition law," the court said in a statement.

Meta's Response to the Ruling

A Meta spokesperson said the tech giant was disappointed by the ruling.

"We are assessing next steps but will continue to comply with the interim measures and negotiate in good faith, and hope the publishers will do the same," the spokesperson said.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Makini Brice and Juliette Jabkhiro; Editing by Jan Harvey; Editing by Kirsten DOnovan)

Key Takeaways

  • On July 8, 2026, France’s competition authority imposed interim measures requiring Meta to negotiate fairly with press bodies (DVP and APIG), disclose revenue and content use data, and not degrade how press content is displayed during talks, citing potential abuse of dominant position. (autoritedelaconcurrence.fr)
  • Meta appealed in August, arguing it had acted in good faith—including offering short-term agreements before previous deals expired—but lost the appeal at the Paris Court of Appeals on October 29, 2026. (about.fb.com)
  • The court agreed with regulators that Meta’s method for calculating neighbouring-rights payments and refusing to provide necessary negotiation data may constitute an abuse of a dominant market position under French and EU competition law. (autoritedelaconcurrence.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Meta lose its appeal in France?
Meta lost its appeal because the court found its practices around press publishers' payments may be an abuse of a dominant position, violating competition law.
What interim measures did French regulators impose on Meta?
French regulators required Meta to negotiate with press organisations, share platform revenue details, provide usage of protected content, and not downgrade press content display.
What does French law require regarding press rights and digital platforms?
French law requires press agencies and publishers to authorize digital use of their work and to be paid for it.
How has Meta responded to the ruling?
Meta expressed disappointment, is reviewing its options, but has agreed to comply with the interim measures and continue negotiations in good faith.
What was the reason for the dispute between Meta and press organisations?
The dispute arose because payment negotiations for press content use on Meta's platforms were stalled and never completed.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for European property slump deepens as borrowing costs force price cuts

European property slump deepens as borrowing costs force price cuts

Image for Bank of England to consult on tokenised collateral

Bank of England to consult on tokenised collateral

Image for UK lenders approve fewest mortgages since 2023 as borrowing cost rises

UK lenders approve fewest mortgages since 2023 as borrowing cost rises

Image for ECB President Lagarde resigns effective Feb 7

ECB President Lagarde resigns effective Feb 7

Image for Linde raises full-year earnings outlook after Q3 profit beat

Linde raises full-year earnings outlook after Q3 profit beat

Image for Russia's Rusal plans to mine bauxite in Ghana - RIA

Russia's Rusal plans to mine bauxite in Ghana - RIA

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for London's FTSE 100 rises as Shell boosts energy stocks
London's FTSE 100 rises as Shell boosts energy stocks
Image for Haleon CEO warns staff of 'difficult choices' ahead after sales miss, memo says
Haleon CEO warns staff of 'difficult choices' ahead after sales miss, memo says
Image for Crypto exchange HTX agrees to stop promoting services in UK, regulator says
Crypto exchange HTX agrees to stop promoting services in UK, regulator says
Image for Ireland planning to repay €8 billion of EFSM loans early, RTE reports
Ireland planning to repay €8 billion of EFSM loans early, RTE reports
Image for Swiss biotech firm Molecular Partners to cut nearly half of workforce
Swiss biotech firm Molecular Partners to cut nearly half of workforce
Image for Henkel lifts 2026 sales outlook after pricing drives Q3 beat
Henkel lifts 2026 sales outlook after pricing drives Q3 beat
Image for Carlyle Group to sell its Romanian Black Sea offshore natural gas producer
Carlyle Group to sell its Romanian Black Sea offshore natural gas producer
Image for St James's Place reports lower Q3 net inflows amid uncertainty ahead of UK budget
St James's Place reports lower Q3 net inflows amid uncertainty ahead of UK budget
Image for National Grid to extend life of UK-France power link to 2050
National Grid to extend life of UK-France power link to 2050
Image for Pound steady after Healey's 'continuity budget'
Pound steady after Healey's 'continuity budget'
Image for How Ropeway Acquisitions Get Financed
How Ropeway Acquisitions Get Financed
Image for Earnings lift European shares ahead of ECB decision, Lagarde resigns
Earnings lift European shares ahead of ECB decision, Lagarde resigns
View All Finance Posts