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Linde's profit beats estimates as AI growth fuels demand for chip-making gases - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Linde's profit beats estimates as AI growth fuels demand for chip-making gases

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 29, 2026

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Linde Q3 Earnings Surpass Forecasts as AI Drives Chip Gas Demand

Strong Third-Quarter Results Driven by Electronics and AI Demand

By Bartosz Dabrowski

Q3 Earnings Beat Market Expectations

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Linde, the world's largest industrial gases company, reported third-quarter earnings above market expectations on Thursday, with strongest sales growth coming from its electronics end market powered by AI demand.

Semiconductor Sector Fuels Growth

As semiconductor manufacturers ramp up capacity to meet demand for AI and high-performance computing chips, investors are increasingly focused on whether Linde can translate its growing exposure to the sector into sustained earnings growth.

Key Financial Highlights

The US-German company, which supplies gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen to factories and hospitals, reported a 9% jump in its adjusted earnings per share to $4.59 in the quarter. That beat analysts' mean estimate of $4.52 per share, LSEG data showed.

Sales to the electronics end market grew 15% from a year ago, Linde's quarterly presentation showed. Overall third-quarter sales grew 9% to $9.4 billion.

Strategic Investments and Outlook

In July, the company said it had secured a long-term agreement to supply ultra-high-purity industrial gases to one of the world's largest semiconductor manufacturers and would invest about $1 billion in Arizona.

Upgraded Guidance

Linde raised its 2026 adjusted EPS range to between $17.82 and $17.92, from the previously guided $17.70 to $17.90, reflecting an assumed 2% currency benefit.

For the fourth quarter, it expects adjusted EPS of $4.40 to $4.50, a rise of 5% to 7% from a year ago.

(Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Adjusted Q3 EPS of $4.59 beat estimates, aided by a 15% jump in electronics market sales amid AI chip demand
  • Q3 revenue rose 9% YoY to $9.4 billion; strong cash flow and backlog growth underpin investor confidence
  • Linde committed ~$1 billion in Arizona to expand ultra‑high‑purity gas supply for semiconductors and upgraded its full‑year 2026 EPS guidance to $17.82–$17.92

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Linde perform in its third-quarter earnings?
Linde reported adjusted EPS of $4.59, surpassing the analyst estimate of $4.52, and sales increased 9% to $9.4 billion.
What drove Linde's strongest sales growth this quarter?
Linde saw its strongest sales growth in the electronics end market, driven by increased demand for AI and high-performance computing chips.
How much did Linde's electronics end market sales grow year-over-year?
Sales to the electronics end market grew by 15% compared to the previous year.
What future guidance did Linde provide for its adjusted EPS?
Linde raised its 2026 adjusted EPS range to $17.82–$17.92 and expects Q4 EPS of $4.40–$4.50, a 5%–7% year-over-year increase.
What recent investment has Linde made in the semiconductor sector?
Linde secured a long-term agreement to supply ultra-high-purity gases to a top semiconductor manufacturer and will invest about $1 billion in Arizona.

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