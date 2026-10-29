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UK will reduce 'unsustainable' welfare costs, Healey says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK will reduce 'unsustainable' welfare costs, Healey says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 29, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 29, 2026

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Finance Banking Government Policy

UK Government to Tackle 'Unsustainable' Welfare Spending, Healey Says

Government Plans and Reactions to Welfare Spending

Healey's Stance on Welfare Spending

LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - British finance minister John Healey said the government would lower its spending on welfare benefits as he sought to address one of the big public spending challenges that remain after his first budget announcement.

Asked by the BBC in an interview broadcast on Thursday whether welfare spending would be cut before the next election, Healey said: "We have to bring the benefits bill down. You don't do that by crude cuts."

The finance minister did not make a clear commitment on whether welfare spending would fall before the next election, due no later than mid-2029.

Details of the Budget Announcement

Healey announced his first major set of tax and spending plans on Wednesday which offered some short-term support for households hit by the surge in energy prices and raised taxes on banks, savers and landlords to help pay for it.

But the budget did not address some long-term issues facing the public finances, including the growing bill for welfare spending on pensioners and working-age people in poor health, which is set to cost more than 11% of the country's economic output this year.

Criticism and Market Reaction

The opposition Conservative Party and some bond investors have homed in on rising spending on social benefits as a symbol of misplaced government priorities and a lack of will in the Labour Party to lower borrowing.

However, markets have reacted broadly favourably to Healey's budget and on Thursday 10-year government borrowing costs had fallen to a four-week low.

Focus on Youth Unemployment and System Sustainability

Healey said Britain had to prevent the spending from getting ever bigger and he focused on the problem of unemployment among young people.

"This system is unsustainable. I've been clear about that," he told the BBC. "I feel a moral duty to deal with these youngsters that ... have been written off by previous governments." 

Upcoming Reviews and Policy Changes

A government review into young people who are not in employment, education or vocational training is due to be published next month and another review into the disability benefits system is being finalised.

Energy Bill Support and Criticism

Healey also drew criticism from the left-leaning Resolution Foundation for spreading too thinly his flagship spending measure – a £100 ($133) reduction in energy bills for 20 million households.

Think Tank Analysis

"Even those families receiving help (will be) facing higher energy bills than they did during the last energy price shock," Resolution Foundation chief executive Ruth Curtice said.

Energy Price Outlook

Typical annual energy bills this financial year are set to rise to £1,750 a year after government support, 4% higher than when they last peaked after Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, the think tank said.

($1 = 0.7503 pounds)

(Writing by William Schomberg and David Milliken)

Key Takeaways

  • Healey declares the welfare system “unsustainable” and pledges to reduce the benefits bill through targeted reforms, not across‑the‑board cuts, ahead of the mid‑2029 election (Labour government) (theguardian.com)
  • The government aims to reform welfare by following Milburn’s NEET review and Timms’s disability benefits review to focus support on work and health pathways (theguardian.com)
  • Total welfare spending is projected to rise from £334 bn last year to £431 bn by 2030, driven by pensioner and disability costs, comprising about 11 % of GDP—pointing to tightening fiscal pressures (theguardian.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did UK finance minister John Healey say about welfare spending?
John Healey stated the government must bring the welfare benefits bill down, calling current spending levels unsustainable.
What challenges did Healey's first budget address?
Healey's budget included short-term household support amid rising energy prices, but did not fully address long-term public finance issues, including welfare costs.
How is energy bill support changing for UK households?
Households will receive a £100 reduction in energy bills, but typical annual bills are still expected to rise to £1,750 after government support.
What reviews are underway regarding welfare in the UK?
The government is reviewing support for young people not in employment, education, or training, and is finalizing a review of the disability benefits system.

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