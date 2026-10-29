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WPP says turnaround on track as third-quarter revenue decline narrows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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WPP says turnaround on track as third-quarter revenue decline narrows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 29, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 29, 2026

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WPP Narrows Q3 Revenue Decline, Strengthens Client Ties With Coca-Cola and DoorDash

WPP's Third Quarter Performance and Strategic Developments

Financial Results Overview

LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - British ad group WPP said its turnaround plan was on track on Thursday, reporting a smaller decline in third-quarter like-for-like revenue and highlighting renewed client partnerships with Coca-Cola and DoorDash.

Revenue Performance

• Revenue less pass-through costs of £2.411 billion fell 2.1% on a like-for-like basis in the third quarter, an improvement on the 2.8% decline in the second quarter

Full-Year Guidance

• WPP reiterated its full-year guidance, expecting like-for-like revenue less pass-through costs to decline by low to mid-single digits in the second half and a full-year headline operating margin of 12% to 13%

Leadership and Strategic Initiatives

CEO Commentary

• CEO Cindy Rose said WPP was stabilising its business performance and laying the foundations for a simpler, more unified company

Client Partnerships

• "Winning competitive pitches to renew long-standing partnerships with clients like The Coca-Cola Company and DoorDash provides further evidence of commercial momentum," she said

Market Response

Share Performance

• WPP shares have risen 14% so far this year

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Paul SandleEditing by Ros Russell)

Key Takeaways

  • Like‑for‑like revenue less pass‑through costs fell 2.1% in Q3, improving from Q2’s 2.8% drop (wpp.com)
  • WPP reiterated guidance for H2 low‑ to mid‑single‑digit revenue declines and full‑year headline operating margin of 12–13% (wpp.com)
  • Renewal of major partnerships with Coca‑Cola and DoorDash signals commercial momentum amid Elevate28 restructuring (investors.coca-colacompany.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did WPP's third-quarter revenue decline on a like-for-like basis?
WPP's revenue less pass-through costs fell 2.1% on a like-for-like basis in the third quarter.
Which major clients renewed partnerships with WPP?
WPP renewed long-standing partnerships with The Coca-Cola Company and DoorDash.
What is WPP's outlook for the second half and full-year operating margin?
WPP expects second-half like-for-like revenue to decline by low to mid-single digits and projects a full-year headline operating margin of 12% to 13%.
How have WPP’s shares performed so far this year?
WPP shares have risen 14% so far this year.
What did WPP CEO Cindy Rose highlight about the company's performance?
Cindy Rose stated WPP was stabilizing business performance and laying foundations for a more unified company.

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